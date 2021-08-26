mixetto/E+ via Getty Images

The VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) holds companies involved in the video game industry. ESPO is a concentrated fund with just 26 holdings. It charges a meaningful 0.55% expense ratio.

The ETF has pulled back as of late as China cracks down on its large-cap tech companies with regulation. This has caused some of ESPO's Chinese holdings like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) to crater.

ESPO launched back in 2018 and has since more than doubled in value, but is now well off the highs. This perhaps represents an opportunity to start or add to a position in this ETF.

Portfolio Construction and Holdings

ESPO holds just under half of its AUM in U.S. companies. Japan is second with moderately large positions in Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and BANDAI NAMCO (OTCPK:NCBDF). Chinese holdings represent the third largest nation, followed by Taiwan, South Korea and Sweden accounting for a little more than 3% of the fund each. Finally, France and Poland (Polish company CD Projekt Red (OTCPK:OTGLF) is a moderately big player) come in at just under 2%.

As for individual holdings, the top two companies in the fund are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and NVIDIA (NVDA), both manufacturers of gaming and PC-related hardware. AMD makes graphics cards as well as the CPUs found in both the new Sony (SONY) Playstation 5 and Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox Series S and X consoles. Nvidia makes graphics cards.

Sea Limited (SE), which has been a monster performer the last few years, is the third-largest holding in the fund. Tencent is fourth, followed by Nintendo. Four of the last five companies are American giants in the video game industry starting with Unity (U), then Activision Blizzard (ATVI), the Chinese company NetEase (NTES), rounded out by Electronic Arts (EA), and finally Take-Two Interactive (TTWO).

Overall, this fund holds pretty much all of the largest players in video games with the two notable exceptions being Microsoft and Sony. Microsoft and Sony integrate and sell console hardware and more recently have gotten more and more into the game development and software side of things. These companies can leverage their positions as the marquee console makers to generate complimentary higher-margin revenue on game development and software. Microsoft, for example, has been pushing subscription services like Xbox Game Pass to gamers, and has even begun acquiring developers like ZeniMax Media (owner of Bethesda and id Software, makers of games like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Quake, and more).

Investors holding ESPO may want to consider also holding small positions in Microsoft and Sony if they want full exposure to the video game industry.

The China Scare

Recently, China has looked to crack down with increased regulation on some of its larger tech companies. It seems Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent have garnered a lot of the attention, resulting in their stock prices tumbling over the last few months. ESPO does not hold Alibaba, but Tencent is its fourth-largest holding.

Investors in ESPO should probably keep up with the news relating to China. This has almost certainly caused some of the pullback recently in ESPO.

Ultimately though, these Chinese companies are dominant players in the space and only represent a fraction of ESPO overall. Buying ESPO today not only gives investors some exposure to these Chinese companies at much reduced prices from previous levels, but also does so with limited risk. Chinese companies only make up 16% of the fund. Even if they continue to underperform, other companies in the space may continue to do well, making up for some of the underperformance in China.

Conclusion/Takeaways

ESPO holds many of the leading companies in the video game industry. Recently, Chinese companies have come under regulatory scrutiny leading to substantial selloffs in these companies. While these issues may persist, it could also be an opportunity to get into an ETF like ESPO on a pullback. Ultimately the video game industry continues to grow quickly. I think this fund should do well long term.