An area that I have not recently touched on in my writings is the market for equity issues.

Other areas of the financial world I have examined pretty thoroughly as the Federal Reserve has pumped billions of dollars into the banking system and the financial markets in order to protect the economy from a downward economic shock.

Liquidity is abundant and lots of money is being made by people working with financial assets.

The story I have been telling is one about "credit inflation," the government program to keep the economy modestly inflating so that unemployment can be kept as low as possible over time.

This policy began to be implemented in the early sixties and has continued through both Republican and Democrat regimes. The "persistent" inflation came to be used by companies and other people with a strong background in finance. As credit inflation continued, more and more of the stimulus monies went into the financial circuit of the economy, and less and less went into investment in real capital.

Along the way, corporations, among others, built up strong departments to engage in financial engineering to take advantage of the continued pressure on prices, not only consumer prices but more and more into asset prices.

By the 1990s, most of the "best" companies in the country had built up their expertise in financial engineering and this specialty became as important, or almost as important to a company's performance as the company's primary business, whatever that might be.

Financial engineers drew a premium as corporations moved to meet the challenge.

The 2010s

The second decade of the twenty-first century became the showcase of this behavior.

Following the Great Recession, financial engineering rose to a new level.

The period of expansion that began in 2010, turned into the longest post-World War II expansion on record. But, consumer price inflation never became a threat.

For the full period of growth, price inflation was only 2.3 percent on a compound annual basis. But, economic growth was also modest, as much of the stimulus money went into the financial circuit of the economy and not into the real sector. Asset prices rose. The stock market hit new historical highs. Asset bubbles formed. But, consumer price inflation remained modest.

As can be imagined, income/wealth inequality soared.

And, this sets the stage for the present situation.

Stock Issues Are Soaring

As Gunjan Banerji, writes in the Wall Street Journal,

"U.S. companies are rushing to cash in on soaring stock prices."

Besides new offerings, the number of "follow-on" offerings has reached a level not seen since 1996, a time when one could find asset price bubbles all over the place.

So far this year "there have been 556 follow-on offerings or stock sales by companies or exiting shareholders, among U.S. companies."

These companies have raised a total of $133 billion.

What is behind this?

Banerji argues that two factors have played a big role.

First, the S&P 500 stock index has hit 51 new historical highs this year!

Second, the index hit its pandemic low in March 2020. The S&P 500 stock index has "roughly" doubled in price since then.

Company valuations have exploded.

The Federal Reserve takes a lot of credit for these numbers.

Financial Engineering Played Its Part

Why sit on the side-line when this is happening right in front of you.

And, the corporate financial leaders did not let these realities go.

Josh Weismer, head of U.S. equity capital markets at Mizuho Americas is quoted in the WSJ article as saying,

"People started to take advantage of the incredible run-up in the market."

The increase in the market could not be ignored, especially with what corporate financial gurus had learned from the past sixty years.

To see how this expertise was put to use. Many of the issues were in "so-called" at-the-market offerings. Going at the market in this way allows the corporation to sell shares over time and not just at one time.

Banerji states that in 2021 alone, $75 billion have been issued. This represents a 70 percent jump from the $44 billion that was issued over the same time frame last year.

Dealogic indicates that this is the most on record going back to the 1990s, during the period of asset price bubbles.

Again, Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, and the Fed, have done an excellent job in flooding the banking system and the financial markets with funds.

Financial engineering took over from that point.

The Point

Why is this information important to us now?

Well, investors must try and anticipate what might happen in the future.

Right now, investors are wondering what the Federal Reserve is going to do in the near future.

Many people are waiting anxiously to hear what Mr. Powell is going to say on Friday about Federal Reserve actions as he talks to the people at the Jackson Hole conference for central bankers.

A lot of the analysis, by economists and others, assumes that corporations will act as if their main focus is on real capital investment and the strength of the economy. That is these analysts are assuming that the corporations will take the monies they now have on their balance sheets and put them to work in investing in real physical capital.

Myself, I am not so sure that this will happen.

Corporations, over the past sixty years, have become very expert in the field of financial engineering. Over the past twenty years or so, they have taken advantage of the "credit inflation" created by the Federal Reserve and the federal government, and put it to work in the financial circuit of the economy, not in the real economy.

This is a major reason why economic growth has been so tepid over the past twenty years.

The question is, therefore, will these financial engineers see reason to move from assets and asset pricing, back into the real circuits of the economy?

Over the past twenty years or so, the corporate financial engineers have seen no real reason to move back in this direction. High returns, with less risk, seem to be available to them in the financial circuit of the economy.

So, we cannot be fully sure that the financial engineers will use the "corporate cash" to get back to the macro-economy.

The Alternative Path

What might make the corporations get out of the financial circuit?

The Federal Reserve and the government generating a real environment of hyper-inflation. If consumer prices took off, the corporations would jump in, in order to play the game-of-the-day. With all the liquidity about, the inflation rates could really take off.

The consumer price results of the past two months could be an indicator, since we saw nothing like this in the past period of economic expansion.

But, this is the caveat. During the early years of the last period of economic expansion, many economists were predicting that hyper-inflation would take off.

But, no. The inflation took place in housing prices, gold prices, stock prices and other assets. And, so the inflation that took place was in asset prices. And, experts expecting that hyper-inflation was just around the corner were left disappointed.

And, this is the dilemma I think we find ourselves in right now.

Financial engineering has become a major force in the corporate world. And, the soaring number of issues of stock in the past year or so indicate how sensitive corporate financial engineers are to financial opportunities.

So, investors must deal with the uncertainty about how the corporations will respond to monetary events over the next year or so.

I find it hard to bet against the financial engineers.