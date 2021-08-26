Markets Mostly Holding This Week's Gains (Technically Speaking For 8/26)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Supply chain issues are continuing and getting worse:

A supply chain crunch that was meant to be temporary now looks like it will last well into next year as the surging delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping, posing more shocks to the world economy. Manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material and energy costs are being forced into bidding wars to get space on vessels, pushing freight rates to records and prompting some exporters to raise prices or simply cancel shipments altogether. “We can’t get enough components, we can’t get containers, costs have been driven up tremendously,” said Christopher Tse, chief executive officer of Hong Kong-based Musical Electronics Ltd., which makes consumer products from Bluetooth speakers to Rubik’s Cubes.

The latest ASEAN report from Markit Economics noted that five of the seven major economies were contracting due to Covid-containment measures. This is further limiting supplies across the global supply chain. The latest ISM®, Purchasing Managers' Index® contained similar observations:

As we enter the third quarter, all segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by near record-long raw-material lead times, continued shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products. ..... Comments indicate slight improvements in labor and supplier deliveries offset by continued problems in the transportation sector. High backlog levels, too low customers’ inventories and near record raw-materials lead times continue to be reported.

This means inflationary pressures are increasingly like to be more than transitory.

The latest Y/Y percentage change PPI reading was the highest in nearly 50 years. This is more likely to continue, which explains why the Fed now believes inflationary risks are to the upside.

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims continues to move lower: Before the recession, the number was 211,000; now it's 378,000 - about where it was in 2011-2012.

Working from home increases productivity:

Working from home around one day a week will boost productivity by 4.8% as the post-Covid economy takes shape, according to a recent study of more than 30,000 U.S. employees co-authored by José María Barrero of Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México and others. Much of that one-off increase is projected to come from reduced commuting time, a factor not usually captured by economists. The transformation will deliver enduring benefits, according to Steven J. Davis of the University of Chicago, who studies the evolving workplace and was one of the authors of the productivity study. The “positive consequences will be there indefinitely,” Davis said.

This is good news.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from StockCharts.com: Small-caps - which had been top-performers this week - led the market lower today. All three (IWM, IWC, and IJH) were off around 1%. Larger-caps were also down while treasuries rose modestly. Today, defensive sectors were at the top of the chart. And while most were off, their position indicates a clear risk-off preference. Only energy was down more than 1%.

So far, indexes are holding gains: IWM 5-day from StockCharts.com

The IWM - which has been this week's best performer - has broken its short-term trend and is trending around the 200-minute EMA. QQQ 5-day from StockCharts.com

The QQQ is just below the 200 - minute EMA and is right below support. SPY 5-Minute from StockCharts.com

The SPY mirrors the QQQ. DIA 5-minute from StockCharts.com

The DIA has taken the biggest hit and is approaching unchanged for the week.

If we think of the week as a complete cycle, then tomorrow will be a very important day for this short-term rally.

I'll be back over the weekend to review the markets.