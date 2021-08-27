Sundial Growers: Positive Transition
Summary
- Sundial reported another dismal quarter as their Canadian cannabis operations struggle.
- The company has made significant investments and still needs to deploy substantially more cash to generate the income needed to boost the stock price.
- The stock is likely capped at a market cap topping $1.5 billion until the revenue base expands.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now a vastly more interesting cannabis company, but the investment structure is now far more complicated to understand. The acquisition of Inner Spirit boosts the cannabis business for the company, but a lot of the decisions on whether to own the stock are based on cash still in the bank. My investment thesis is much more positive on the stock here, but Sundial is unlikely to rally until successfully investing more of their cash hoard.
Struggling Cannabis Business
Historically, Sundial has been a failed Canadian cannabis company. For Q2'21, the company only reported cannabis segment revenues of C$9.2 million with a negative adjusted gross margin.
After years of trying to build the business, Sundial has gone nowhere with the company generating much higher quarterly revenues back in 2019. The big rally in the stock earlier this year allowed the company to raise substantial amounts of cash to fund new investments in the cannabis sector changing the trajectory of the stock.
The company closed on the Inner Spirit acquisition during July giving Sundial a business with 100 retail locations opened up in Canada. The operation generated ~C$9.0 million in quarterly revenues in the last two quarters to double the revenue base for the company going forward. The retail store network generated system-wide sales of C$124 million through March 31, but Inner Spirit franchises most to the outlets.
Source: Sundial Growers Q2'21 presentation
Sundial only spent C$131 million to acquire the retail outlets. In the past, these small tuck in acquisitions have worked better in the cannabis space. The combined operations will provide some needed scale to the cannabis business, but an C$80 million revenue stream is still very small for a stock with a $1.5+ billion market cap.
With a massive cash balance and investment portfolio, the market isn't focused on operating cash flows right now, but Sundial will need to drive better bottom line outcomes in this expanded cannabis business. The franchise concept for SpiritLeaf isn't driving the necessary outcomes with just 6% EBITDA margins on a 100 store base with a majority of stores franchised. The AUV needs to expand far beyond $1.2 million for the period ending March 31 to generate high gross profits.
Strong Investments
What ultimately will drive the value in the stock is the capital investment program and where management invests the cash hoard. The cannabis space in the U.S. has generally lacked capital in the last few years due to a lack of access to the banking system providing a potential ability for Sundial to make some attractive investments.
The company ended Q2'21 with C$1.2 billion in cash and investments. The investments were partially in the Sunstream Bancorp joint venture where the 50/50 joint venture has a vast debt and equity pipeline topping C$1 billion according to the CEO on the Q2'21 earnings call.
Source: Sundial Growers Q2'21 presentation
Sundial has recently added C$350 million to the Sunstream joint venture bringing the total investment to C$538 million. Sunstream has recently announced deals with Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC:GNRSU) and Clever Leaves (CLVR) to fund operations and expansion plans amounting to a combined $128 million as examples of where the JV will deploy capital.
Greenrose has plans to close on business combinations to operate legal-weed operations in 7 states. The acquisition of 4 cannabis firms are expected to generate combined revenues of $230 million in 2022 and Sunstream will lend the SPAC $103 million via various instruments.
Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company that just went public via a SPAC transaction. Sunstream provided a $25 million infusion of capital for Clever Leaves via a convertible note allowing the cannabis firm to save $3 million annually.
Despite only recently starting the investment operations, Sundial has already generated C$25.2 million in investment income. For Q2'21, the company earned ~C$9.4 million in investment fees and equity gains with the credit-related investments generating fee income at an annualized rate of 13%.
One potential hiccup with the stock is the fact Sundial trades below the $1 minimum requirement of the Nasdaq. The stock has until February 7, 2022 to regain compliance and a simple rally in Sundial would resolve the problem. The management team could be forced to reverse split the stock which always has a negative connotation and could cause Sundial to slip from these levels. Sundial now has 2.1 billion shares outstanding, so any reverse split wouldn't necessarily be bad for the stock after the initial hiccup.
In all told, Sundial operates a cannabis business with annual revenues in the C$80 million range and investments generating close to C$10 million quarterly in fees and gains before even fully investing the current balance sheet. The company will probably need to show some higher revenue and investment income consistently to drive the stock higher.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Sundial has a much more promising business now. The acquisition of Inner Spirit expands the cannabis business and the company is quickly deploying cash into attractive credit and equity investments in the space.
As the company fully deploys cash, the stock is likely to obtain more investor interest. For now though, Sundial is unlikely to rally much based on the weak reported revenues and margins.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a Limited 30-day Money Back Guarantee to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.