Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now a vastly more interesting cannabis company, but the investment structure is now far more complicated to understand. The acquisition of Inner Spirit boosts the cannabis business for the company, but a lot of the decisions on whether to own the stock are based on cash still in the bank. My investment thesis is much more positive on the stock here, but Sundial is unlikely to rally until successfully investing more of their cash hoard.

Struggling Cannabis Business

Historically, Sundial has been a failed Canadian cannabis company. For Q2'21, the company only reported cannabis segment revenues of C$9.2 million with a negative adjusted gross margin.

After years of trying to build the business, Sundial has gone nowhere with the company generating much higher quarterly revenues back in 2019. The big rally in the stock earlier this year allowed the company to raise substantial amounts of cash to fund new investments in the cannabis sector changing the trajectory of the stock.

The company closed on the Inner Spirit acquisition during July giving Sundial a business with 100 retail locations opened up in Canada. The operation generated ~C$9.0 million in quarterly revenues in the last two quarters to double the revenue base for the company going forward. The retail store network generated system-wide sales of C$124 million through March 31, but Inner Spirit franchises most to the outlets.

Source: Sundial Growers Q2'21 presentation

Sundial only spent C$131 million to acquire the retail outlets. In the past, these small tuck in acquisitions have worked better in the cannabis space. The combined operations will provide some needed scale to the cannabis business, but an C$80 million revenue stream is still very small for a stock with a $1.5+ billion market cap.

With a massive cash balance and investment portfolio, the market isn't focused on operating cash flows right now, but Sundial will need to drive better bottom line outcomes in this expanded cannabis business. The franchise concept for SpiritLeaf isn't driving the necessary outcomes with just 6% EBITDA margins on a 100 store base with a majority of stores franchised. The AUV needs to expand far beyond $1.2 million for the period ending March 31 to generate high gross profits.

Strong Investments

What ultimately will drive the value in the stock is the capital investment program and where management invests the cash hoard. The cannabis space in the U.S. has generally lacked capital in the last few years due to a lack of access to the banking system providing a potential ability for Sundial to make some attractive investments.

The company ended Q2'21 with C$1.2 billion in cash and investments. The investments were partially in the Sunstream Bancorp joint venture where the 50/50 joint venture has a vast debt and equity pipeline topping C$1 billion according to the CEO on the Q2'21 earnings call.

Source: Sundial Growers Q2'21 presentation

Sundial has recently added C$350 million to the Sunstream joint venture bringing the total investment to C$538 million. Sunstream has recently announced deals with Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC:GNRSU) and Clever Leaves (CLVR) to fund operations and expansion plans amounting to a combined $128 million as examples of where the JV will deploy capital.

Greenrose has plans to close on business combinations to operate legal-weed operations in 7 states. The acquisition of 4 cannabis firms are expected to generate combined revenues of $230 million in 2022 and Sunstream will lend the SPAC $103 million via various instruments.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company that just went public via a SPAC transaction. Sunstream provided a $25 million infusion of capital for Clever Leaves via a convertible note allowing the cannabis firm to save $3 million annually.

Despite only recently starting the investment operations, Sundial has already generated C$25.2 million in investment income. For Q2'21, the company earned ~C$9.4 million in investment fees and equity gains with the credit-related investments generating fee income at an annualized rate of 13%.

One potential hiccup with the stock is the fact Sundial trades below the $1 minimum requirement of the Nasdaq. The stock has until February 7, 2022 to regain compliance and a simple rally in Sundial would resolve the problem. The management team could be forced to reverse split the stock which always has a negative connotation and could cause Sundial to slip from these levels. Sundial now has 2.1 billion shares outstanding, so any reverse split wouldn't necessarily be bad for the stock after the initial hiccup.

In all told, Sundial operates a cannabis business with annual revenues in the C$80 million range and investments generating close to C$10 million quarterly in fees and gains before even fully investing the current balance sheet. The company will probably need to show some higher revenue and investment income consistently to drive the stock higher.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Sundial has a much more promising business now. The acquisition of Inner Spirit expands the cannabis business and the company is quickly deploying cash into attractive credit and equity investments in the space.

As the company fully deploys cash, the stock is likely to obtain more investor interest. For now though, Sundial is unlikely to rally much based on the weak reported revenues and margins.