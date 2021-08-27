tum3123/iStock via Getty Images

The biggest debt is always the government debt; it's always debt that government has run up on your behalf. - Margaret Atwood

I had rated the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) as bullish in February 2020 when it was hovering around $95. The ETF has returned about 18% since then, plus monthly dividends. That's a handsome gain for fixed-income investors.

For those who are new to the ETF, EMB invests in U.S. dollar bonds issued by emerging economies. The goal is to help investors earn a higher dividend yield by investing in securities that are considered to be secure and also enable exposure to developing markets. Given that the chances of emerging nations defaulting on their debt are low, the ETF's expense ratio of 0.39% is on the higher side, in my opinion.

The ETF seems insulated from currency devaluation risks as it invests in U.S. dollar-denominated securities - but when a local currency depreciates against the dollar, it increases the interest and repayment burden, and thereby the credit risk.

Given the rally in EMB's price - which reflects the clamor for high-yielding and secure ETFs - I decided to review my original recommendation.

Emerging Market Debt Outlook

Global asset management firm, Lazard, estimates that growth in emerging economies will gather pace in the second half of 2021 because vaccinations are increasing. The firm also believes that the rising inflation in emerging markets is a good economic signal and that it will move as per the inflation in developed markets. The estimate is that inflation is expected to rise in the near term but taper off in the medium term.

The firm also estimates that gross capital investment will be substantially higher in 2021 in both developed and emerging markets. Markets like Colombia, Argentina, and India are likely to record a jump of 16-21% in gross capital formation. The big takeaway is that capital formation in 2021 is expected to witness a quantum leap year over year.

Image Source: Lazard Asset Management

Chances of rating downgrades are low as well because rating agencies have largely been quiet in Q1 and Q2 2021 and are expected to remain quiet even in Q3 2021. That said, and for information's sake, bonds of two nations - Belize and Suriname - were rated as "default" by Fitch and S&P in Q1 2021. And, as you will read below, Argentina, Ecuador, and Lebanon too defaulted on their debt in 2020.

With many green shoots all around the globe, Lazard Asset Management believes that the outlook for emerging markets debt is positive.

Portfolio Composition and Specific Risks

Image Source: EMB's Website

As of August 23, 2021, EMB's total assets are invested in about 590 different bonds with varying maturities. About 95% of its holdings are rated B and over. Investors should also note some specific risks evident in the following image:

Image Source: Moody's Research

Moody's report on sovereign default and recovery rates suggests that Argentina, Lebanon, Zambia, Ecuador, Suriname, and Belize have defaulted on foreign and local currency debt in 2020. EMB's exposure to three of these five emerging markets is:

Ecuador: 1.66%

Argentina: 1.41%

Lebanon: 0.15%

So, I'd say that 3.22% of EMB's portfolio is at risk of default while the rest seems secure, unless black swans start flying overhead. The ETF's annual portfolio turnover ratio is 10% and I reckon it may spike a bit in 2021 as the fund's managers are likely to get rid of the risky debt (hopefully).

Forward Dividend Yield

EMB has been paying dividends consistently since its inception in December 2007.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on its payouts so far, I estimate that it will end up paying $4.20 in 2021, which gives it a forward dividend yield of 3.7% based on its market price of about $113 as of August 24, 2021. That's a solid dividend yield in an era of near-zero percentage interest rates, and it explains why the ETF's price has gained more than 18% since the Fed slashed rates in 2020.

Peer Comparison

Image Source: Custom Comparison at Seeking Alpha

A comparison of EMB with Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index ETF (VWOB) and Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio ETF (PCY) reveals that:

1. EMB lags behind both VWOB and PCY in the TTM Dividend Yield shootout.

2. The 4-Year Average Yield of all the peers is more or less the same.

3. EMB has $18.51 billion worth of AUM (Assets Under Management), which is more than 6 times the AUM of VWOB ($3.07 billion) and PCY ($2.97 billion).

Summing Up

Despite the credit risk to its portfolio from Ecuador, Argentina, and Lebanon markets, EMB is worthwhile considering long term because: