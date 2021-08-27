Payoneer CEO Scott Galit - Consumption Economy Is Changing (Video)
Summary
- Scott Galit, CEO of e-commerce payments platform Payoneer, discusses being a play on the breadth and scope of digital trends.
- Raising guidance, first earnings as a public company and being part of the global economy.
- B2B spending over $100 trillion globally, new digital world driving new approaches.
Scott Galit is CEO of e-commerce payments platform Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and joined us to discuss its first earnings as a public company, raising guidance and being a play on the breadth and scope of digital trends. Excitement about its work with China, competition landscape ('The number one competition we face are wires and checks.') and how the consumption economy is changing. Over $100 trillion spent on B2B globally, the new digital world driving new approaches.
