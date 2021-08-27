Compania de Minas Buenaventura: A Glass Half Empty Right Now
Summary
- Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $240.86 million, up from $97.79 million the same quarter a year ago and up 29.6% sequentially.
- Gold production, including associated company, was 73,388 Au Oz during the second quarter of 2021, while gold production consolidated was 35,906 Au Oz.
- I recommend buying BVN on any weakness below $6.
Investment Thesis
The Lima-based Compania de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) released its second-quarter 2021 results on August 2, 2021.
Note: The company is Peru's largest publicly traded precious metals miner and the primary holder of mining rights in Peru.
The investment thesis has changed with the new political situation in Peru. BVN is a strong miner that I consider a fair investment for the long term. The growing political uncertainties in Peru with the election of a new leftist President should be considered an element of caution. However, on the plus side, the tax issue with SUNAT is now resolved. However, the debt is now high.
On July 23, 2021, the Company issued senior unsecured notes for an aggregate amount of US$ 550 million with a coupon rate of 5.5% per annum, due 2026. The net proceeds from the bond fully paid down the SUNAT dispute on July 30, 2021.
For those reasons, while I recommend a small-sized investment, it's essential to trade short-term your long position to reduce the risk and take advantage of the near-term volatility. About 60% of your investment should be used to trade the volatility that may accelerate the next few quarters.
The company was outperforming (until recently) the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) on a one-year basis. However, the recent correction in the gold mining sector has been affecting BVN for the past two weeks, as we can see below:
CEO Leandro Garcia said in the conference call:
Second quarter 2021 EBITDA from direct operations reached $66.9 million compared to $26.4 million reported in two quarter 2020. Second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA included associate companies reached $229.7 million compared to $84.5 million in the second quarter year 2020. Second quarter 2021 net income reached $37.5 million compared to $15.6 million net loss for the same period 2020.
Compania de Minas Buenaventura ADS - Financial Snapshot 2Q21 - The Raw Numbers
|Buenaventura
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|97.79
|228.20
|236.06
|185.89
|240.86
|Net Income in $ Million
|-25.11
|24.40
|-60,10
|16.37
|37.54
|EBITDA $ Million
|-15.45
|47.07
|-55.72
|46.43
|59.61
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-0.10
|0.10
|-0.24
|0.06
|0.15
|Operating Cash flow in $ Million
|-12.83
|89.20
|21.02
|16.78
|102.70
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|11.44
|12.60
|37.46
|12.98
|21.36
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|-24.27
|76.60
|-16.44
|3.82
|80.34
|Total Cash $ Million
|195.51
|264.82
|235.45
|196.26
|255.23
|Bank loan and Financial Obligations (incl. current) In $ Million
|611.61
|607.34
|597.45
|581.00
|570.09
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|253.99
|253.99
|253.99
|253.99
|253.99
Data Source: Company release
Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details
1 - Revenues were $240.86 million in 2Q21
Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $240.86 million, up from $97.79 million the same quarter a year ago and up 29.6% sequentially, as shown in the chart above.
It was a solid quarter in terms of revenues and net income and a significant year on year increase driven by increased commodity prices in 2021 and an increase in volume sold due to the recovery of operations relative to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operations and related adverse effects on 2Q20 production results.
Net income was $37.54 million compared to a loss of $25.11 million last year. The cash position is now $255.23 million, up from $195.51 million in 2Q21,
The 2Q21 adjusted EBITDA, including associated companies, was $229.7 million, compared to $84.5 million in 2Q20.
The company is still proceeding well with its De-Bottlenecking Program at three mines: Tambomayo, Uchucchacua, and El Brocal
Financial 2Q21 highlights:
Source: Company Presentation
2 - Free cash flow was $80.34 million in 2Q21
Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx.
Trailing yearly free cash flow was $144.32 million, with a record free cash flow of $80.34 million for the second quarter of 2021.
The company is paying a yearly dividend of $0.09 per share supported by the free cash flow. It is a dividend yield of 1.01%.
3 - Compania de Minas Buenaventura debt situation
The company shows a cash position of $255.23 million and a total bank loan plus financial obligations, including a current of $570.09 million at the end of 2Q21. Net debt to EBITDA is now 1.85x.
Note: On July 23, 2021, the Company issued senior unsecured notes for an aggregate amount of US$ 550 million with a coupon rate of 5.5% per annum due 2026. The net proceeds from the bond fully paid down the SUNAT dispute on July 30, 2021. The net debt is now approximately $865 million.
4 - Gold production consolidated and assoc. Details - Total production was 73,388 Au Oz and 3.896 M Ag Oz in 2Q21.
The company is currently operating six mines in Peru. Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, El Brocal, La Zanja, and Coimolache. Buenaventura is also developing the Tambomayo project.
The company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L, a partnership with Newmont Corp. (NEM), and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, a Peruvian copper producer.
Note: Gold production includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache, and 43.65% Yanacocha.
5 - Charts detailed by metals and price realized in the second quarter
- Gold Production consolidated. (Au Oz)
Note: BVN operates four mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Tambomayo in Peru, and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage.
Gold production, including associated company, was 73,388 Au Oz during the second quarter of 2021, while gold production consolidated was 35,906 Au Oz.
Including associates means: Based on 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 53.06% of La Zanja, 61.43% of el Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache, and 43.65% of Yanacocha.
- Silver Production consolidated (Ag Oz).
Note: Silver production, including associated company, was 3,510,497 Ag Oz during the second quarter of 2021, while silver production consolidated was 3,896,475 Au Oz.
- Base Metals consolidated. (Metric Tonne)
- Price realized for Gold and Silver. The gold production was sold at $1.815 per ounce, and the silver production was sold at $27.05 per ounce.
- Attributable All-in Sustaining costs or AISCs
- Production 2020 and guidance 2021
Gold production is expected to increase by 2%. Silver is expected to increase 33% and copper 14% from 2020 to 2021.
Source: BVN previous Presentation.
Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary
Compania de Minas Buenaventura is a solid miner with a good growth and project pipeline. The company is implementing a debottlenecking program to reduce costs at its direct operation mines, and it has started to show some promising results. The balance sheet is showing some improvement, but the debt is now a concern.
Technical Analysis (Short Term)
BVN forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $6.75 and support at $5.8. The trading strategy that I recommend is to take profits between $6.7 and $7.1 and buy back on any weakness below $6.
If BVN crosses its resistance (breakout), the next resistance is between $8.3 and $10.5. Conversely, the stock could trade below $5 if the gold price turns bearish.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.
