Earlier this month, Kimco (NYSE:KIM) and Weingarten (WRI) closed on their $3.9B merger, making Kimco the top shopping center REIT in the industry with 559 properties and over 100M sq. ft. in GLA. In this article, we take a closer look at some of KIM's motivations for the merger from a geospatial perspective, as they provide additional depth to the transaction and can serve as a valuable reference for new investors looking to get into KIM.

Getting Some Sunshine

Weingarten's Property Map & Median Income (source: Pelion - Pelion Real Estate Intelligence)

Weingarten and Kimco Property Map (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Source: Alphabridge research

Looking at the interstate migration trend and KIM's and WRI's portfolios side-by-side, it is apparent that the biggest benefit of the merger is that it provides KIM with an immediate lift in exposure to high-income, Sun Belt markets and diversifies away its concentration in the Northeast. With WRI, KIM now has 53% of the ABR from the Sun Belt, up from 42%.

Weingarten's Top Markets By Property Count Compared to Kimco's (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Weingarten's and Kimco's Properties in Houston (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Here we see KIM gets the biggest lift in exposure to Houston and cities like San Antonio and McAllen, where the company previously had little presence.

Building Barrier to Entry

Shopping Center REITs in Houston (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Shopping Center REITs Property Count in Houston (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

The rapidly changing retail landscape is forcing shopping center REITs to become more thoughtful in how they position their portfolio. For instance, with retailers now turning their outlets into mini fulfillment centers, landlords need to not only position their real estate where they are closest to the end consumer but also deter other players from encroaching on their territory, so as to maintain pricing power and lease levels.

We see this play out quite conspicuously in Houston, where Weingarten and Brixmor are the clear dominant players that effectively control the supply of retail space nearest to the city core and first-ring suburbs, thereby forcing other REITs to locate further out of the city.

KIM's acquisition of WRI not only enabled it to gain dominance in places like Houston but also strengthened its position in markets where the two REITs overlap. Florida is a good example of this. Prior to the WRI acquisition, KIM had 47 properties in the state, the same as Brixmor, but with the acquisition, KIM is now ahead by 27 and rivals Regency (REG), who is the biggest player in the state.

Property Map of Major Owners of Shopping Center in Florida (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Major Owners of Shopping Center in Florida (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Trading Up Demographics

Median Household Income Comparison Between Weingarten and Kimco (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Projected Population Change Comparison Between Weingarten and Kimco (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Recent Population Change Comparison Between Weingarten and Kimco (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Median Age Comparison Between Weingarten and Kimco (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

While a building can be demolished and rebuilt, a location cannot be changed. As shown above, KIM is trading up its demographic profile with the acquisition, as Weingarten's assets are located where the population is relatively younger, albeit less well-off, and is expected to grow at a higher rate than KIM's.

All in all, we expect KIM to reap significant value from WRI's real estate. WRI's focus in the Sun Belt not only gave KIM an immediate lift in exposure there but also expanded its reach and strengthened its position in existing markets. We also expect KIM to benefit from the younger and faster-growing population that comes with WRI's portfolio.