In today's yield-starved world, it's tempting to reach for yield and returns to help pay the bills in retirement. Low-interest rates have been the scourge of savers and income investors for a long time.

Falling interest rates are a 700-year trend that economists don't expect to stop anytime soon.

Reaching for yield is really stupid. But it is very human.” -Warren Buffett

Thankfully, even in today's 30% overvalued market, there are reasonably priced blue chips that retirees can trust to make their golden years golden.

This brings me to today's recommendation which was co-produced with my fellow Dividend King Justin Law.

Why Sempra Is A High-Yield Blue Chip Retirees Can Trust

Formed from the merger of Pacific Enterprises and Enova Corp in 1998, Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is the holding company for a number of gas and electric utilities that serve a combined 36 million customers.

In California, Sempra operates San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company.

In Texas, the company owns the Oncor transmission and distribution system.

In Mexico, Sempra’s IEnova subsidiary owns a number of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities as well as renewable energy projects. Sempra also has an LNG (liquefied natural gas) business that owns the Cameron LNG facility in Louisiana and is building the Costa Azul terminal in Mexico.

Investors may be wary of investing in utilities in California due to the risk of wildfires. However, Sempra’s risk may be lower compared to other California utilities for several reasons. Sempra’s service area is small, covering only 4,100 square miles in San Diego and Orange counties, which makes risk management easier. Additionally, the company has been proactively investing in its wildfire mitigation program since 2007, increasing tools and technology to monitor and reduce risk. Finally, California’s new Wildfire Fund provides some insurance in case a fire is caused by the utility.

Wildfire legislation passed in 2019 caps SDG&E's liabilities below $1 billion and SDG&E carries insurance to cover that maximum liability. Regulators also recently approved the company's 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan. SDG&E's wildfire risk is also lower than its peers in the state, as the company operates in the populated San Diego region that has been less prone to wildfires. Sempra's last notable wildfire was in 2007. Sempra has since benefited from significant infrastructure investments to mitigate wildfire risk." - Morningstar

Since transmission and distribution in California and Texas are decoupled from energy sales, Sempra doesn’t need to invest in generation assets or customer service. Instead, it can focus investments on infrastructure and advancing cleaner energy systems, such as electric vehicle charging, hydrogen fueling, renewable natural gas, fuel cells, energy storage, and carbon capture.

Between demand growth and investments to improve safety and reliability, Sempra expects its rate base to increase at a 9% compound annual growth rate over the next 5 years.

Sempra’s dividend growth streak currently stands at a very respectable 10 years. Over the last decade, Sempra has increased its dividend at a 10.2% compound annual growth rate. However, recently its dividend growth has slowed down a bit. Analysts are predicting that its next dividend increase will increase the payout by about 6%.

Sempra shares currently pay $1.10 per share in quarterly dividends, which translates to a yield of 3.4%. The payout ratio of 54% is safe and in the company’s targeted range of 50-60%. It is also one of the lowest payout ratios among regulated utilities. Sempra holds a BBB+ credit rating.

Like most utilities, Sempra’s earnings are fairly stable regardless of economic conditions. Since the company owns mostly transmission and distribution assets, it has limited exposure to fluctuations in commodity prices. Although earnings growth is expected to be flat this year, analysts expect the company to resume growing at mid-single-digit rates over the next few years.

So is it worth picking up a few shares of Sempra now? The stock currently trades at slightly over 16X forward earnings. That’s slightly below its average of 19X earnings over the past decade. Sempra seems undervalued compared to other gas and electric utilities, which typically trade over 20X earnings. With a portfolio of high-value infrastructure in some of the fastest-growing regions of the continent, a solid history of dividend growth, and a very reasonable valuation, Sempra could be a solid addition to your dividend growth portfolio.

Sempra Fundamentals

Safety score: 79% - 4/5- safe

Dependability score: 70% - 3/4 - very dependable

Quality score: 74% - 9/12 blue chip

Long-term risk management consensus: 79th industry percentile - good

2021 average fair value: $136.01

2022 average fair value: $141.74

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $139.65

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 6%

DK rating: potential reasonable buy

Yield: 3.4%

Long-term growth consensus: 3.5%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 6.9% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats)

SRE 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

SRE 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

For context, here's the return potential of the 30% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

Goldman Sachs (GS) doesn't think analysts are yet pricing in higher corporate taxes (25%) in 2022. This could potentially reduce 2022 EPS growth by 7%. BlackRock (BLK) agrees with these estimates.

Wells Fargo has the most bullish 2021 forecast with the market rising 8% more. And then falling 2% in 2022.

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

SRE Investment Decision Score

Ticker SRE DK Quality Rating 9 74% Investment Grade A Sector Utilities Safety 4 79% Investment Score 94% Industry Dependability 3 70% 5-Year Dividend Return 21.15% Sub-Industry Business Model 2 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.08% Blue Chip, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy SRE's 3.86% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average SRE's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional SRE's 21.15% vs. the S&P's 9.07% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional SRE's 7.08% vs. the S&P's 3.43% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

While Sempra might not necessarily outperform the aristocrats and S&P 500 over the coming decades, for the next five to 10 years, it's one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield blue chips you can buy in this 30% overvalued market.

Risk Profile: Why Sempra Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

The utility segments face regulatory risk, particularly in California, but regulators have proven to be a relatively constructive partner compared with regulators in other states. The utilities' recent general rate case outcome supports Sempra's growth plans under California's RAMP program, which focuses on risk mitigation across the utilities' footprint. Sempra operates natural gas distribution utilities, which represent about 30% of Sempra's total rate base. While we think natural gas will play a role near term in California, there is a risk that as policymakers shift away from natural gas regulators don't fairly compensate Sempra for stranded gas distribution assets. Sempra's infrastructure could be key in delivering hydrogen gas, however, pilot programs are in the very early stages. Both utilities aim to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2045. Sempra faces several environmental, social, and governance risks. While it has no direct exposure to fossil fuels or greenhouse gas emissions at its regulated California and Texas electric distribution utilities, it does have some exposure at its infrastructure unit, which owns LNG export facilities. Wildfires are a risk for all California utilities. Sempra's exposure is smaller than peer PG&E because Sempra serves a low fire-risk area. The company operates SDG&E in the populated San Diego region that has been less prone to wildfires. Sempra also benefits from state policy changes enacted during PG&E's 2019-20 bankruptcy. This includes California Assembly Bill 1054, which creates a $21 billion state fund for utilities to cover future wildfire liabilities. Sempra's last notable wildfire was in 2007. Sempra has since made significant infrastructure investments to mitigate wildfire risk and continues to invest in wildfire safety with its Fire Safe 3.0 program. Other ESG risks include cybersecurity, reliability, and safety." - Morningstar

Fundamental Risk Profile Summary

regulatory/political risk (specifically surrounding future rates)

litigation risk (pertaining to future wildfires)

disruption risk from decentralized power

talent retention risk

growth project execution risk

cyber-security risk

How We Monitor SRE's Risk Profile

20 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

7 risk rating agencies

27 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

SRE Credit Rating Consensus

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB+ negative outlook 5.0% 20.0 Fitch BBB+ stable outlook 5% 20.0 Moody's Baa2 (BBB equivalent) stable outlook 7.5% 13.3 Consensus BBB+ stable outlook 5.83% 17.1

SRE Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 72.0% A, above-average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 68.9% 30.2 High Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 95.5% Good S&P 78.0% Good Consensus 78.6% Good

Bottom Line: Sempra Energy Is A High-Yield Blue Chip Retirees Can Trust

The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you're beating the market but by whether you've put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” - Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor

In our yield-starved, growth-obsessed market it's easy to forget that the 0.5% yielding Nasdaq isn't right for everyone.

If you're a retiree looking for generous, safe, and steadily rising dividends then Sempra Energy is well worth considering.

Sempra's Texas subsidiaries' transmission assets should continue to benefit from Texas' aggressive wind generation buildout. Management continues to identify capital investment opportunities in the state. Oncor recently announced a $14.0 billion capital investment plan for 2022-26, up $1.8 billion from its previous plan. Capital investments address economic development, customer growth, and grid hardening and expansion." - Morningstar

Sempra's collection of essential energy infrastructure assets in America's two largest states, combined with incredible growth investment opportunities in the coming decades, could very well help this high-yield blue chip achieve its historical 6% growth and surpass currently modest growth forecasts from analysts.

Even if it doesn't, over the next five years, Sempra is expected to be a market and aristocrat beating source of stable income, you can count on in all economic and market conditions.

In other words, in a market that seems to many people to have lost its mind, Sempra is just the kind of reasonable and prudent long-term opportunity that can help you stay rich in retirement.