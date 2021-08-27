pixinoo/iStock via Getty Images

The oil and gas sector has undergone a major transition since 2019. Overall, there has been a shift from chronic oversupply toward shortages. Last year's events caused many energy companies to shut down active rigs, leading to a decline in production, which will take years to reverse. This has led to a remarkable increase in oil prices and stellar profits for many energy companies. Of course, many energy companies were nearly bankrupt before 2020 due to immense losses that occurred over the past decade due to the oil glut. Accordingly, many investors speculate that the energy market may be in the initial phases of another bullish supercycle.

Thus far, there has been a considerable recovery in many energy companies. However, they are still trading far below all-time-highs. This is seen quite clearly in the oil and gas exploration and development ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP):

Data by YCharts

While oil is back at 2018 levels, XOP is still far below those levels due to its depressed valuation and permanent equity losses from the 2019-2020 period.

Crude was rising fast but has slowed over the past two months, as has the entire commodity market. Of course, this has occurred during rising virus cases which has spurred concerns regarding a double-dip recession. The 7-day moving average for new U.S cases has hit a plateau which may mean a reversal will occur soon, but regardless, it is clear that economic growth has likely stagnated again. The plateau has arrived with a slew of relatively bearish economic data, including a surprise drop in consumer confidence, a slight decline in the U.S. PMI (a business confidence metric), and a small unexpected increase in job losses.

Normally, an economic slowdown is bearish for crude oil since demand declines as people reduce unnecessary travel. However, the current situation is hardly precedented as supply appears to be the primary driver of prices instead of demand. In my view, it is possible, if not likely, that we soon see a slight decline in crude oil prices. However, since oil supply issues appear unlikely to fade any time soon, I believe any declines may be a great buying opportunity for crude oil producer equities.

The Short and Long-Term Crude Oil Outlook

In volatile and uncertain times, I believe it is absolutely critical for investors to differentiate between long-term and short-term outlooks. For example, some investors and analysts are bearish on crude oil producers solely because "electric vehicles are the future." While this is likely true, it is unlikely that electric vehicles make a significant dent for decades without extreme government intervention and infrastructure overhaul. An electric vehicle revolution may sweep sooner, but the entire electrical grid would need to be modernized first, which would take time and money. Accordingly, I do not believe it is fair to say that oil and gas producers have no immediate value due to the long-term rise of electric vehicles.

In fact, it appears that crude oil may be set for a moderate to significant increase over the coming years. U.S demand for crude oil may indeed be nearing its permanent peak as more efficient innovations are created and as people seek to reduce air pollution. Despite this, oil production is far below demand and may decline at a faster pace than demand. U.S crude storage is now firmly below the levels it has held in recent years, and production is hardly returning to normal. See below:

Data by YCharts

Crude oil demand has returned to pre-COVID levels while production is still nearly 15% below 2019 levels. This is because many oil rigs were shut down last year, and it takes quite some time and money to turn them back online. Interestingly, the growth rate in the U.S rig count has stagnated over the past month, implying drillers may not plan to turn all of their rigs back online.

This is evidenced by the more significant trend toward depressed capital expenditures in most major energy companies. See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, we see clear supercycle dynamics. During the 2000s, most major energy companies were not heavily investing in improving supply, leading to extremely high energy prices by 2008-2012. As profits soared, these energy companies underwent immense development projects in the U.S shale industry - leading to a considerable increase in U.S production and years of low prices. With profits low, most energy companies have hardly invested in new projects over the past five years, and many are now facing depletion.

As wells are tapped, and few new wells are drilled, it seems likely that U.S production is unlikely to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon and may even decline over the coming years. U.S oil storage is now declining below long-term support, which I believe could cause a bullish acceleration in oil prices as it becomes evident that shortages will grow without a surprise decline in consumption. This is also seen in the natural gas market, where seasonally-adjusted underground storage veers toward five-year lows.

Still, the U.S ISM manufacturing PMI appears to be reaching a peak. This peak has been mirrored in the inflation expectation rate and crude oil. See below:

Data by YCharts

At this point, there has not yet been a decline in the U.S manufacturing PMI, which would indicate an economic reversal that would be bearish for crude oil. That said, I believe it is fair to say that the bullish opportunity of the post-lockdown recovery is over. In other words, oil demand seems unlikely to rise and, if negative economic data continues, then oil consumption may decline moderately.

Since the oil market is currently in a shortage and I believe production may decline, I do not expect crude to return to long-term lows. Indeed, I would be surprised to see it drop below $50/barrel - near-average global production costs. Of course, any declines in crude costs are likely to be met with delays to OPEC's ending of 2020 production cuts. On that note, it appears that OPEC+ is in firm agreement about pushing up prices with low production as this is much easier now that the U.S is no longer expanding output. Overall, I believe any declines in oil prices would be met with even more extreme drops in production, opening the door for an eventual surge in oil prices.

A Deep Value Opportunity in XOP

Over the coming months, I believe oil prices may decline or fail to rise due to the apparent economic slowdown. However, it seems that an even more significant shortage will follow this due to the lack of development and OPEC's hesitancy to increase output. In other words, any declines in crude oil may be a great buying opportunity.

In my view, XOP is a great way to make a bullish bet on the oil sector. The fund is currently trading at an extremely low price-to-cash-flow level of 5X and a forward "P/E" of 10X - making it one of the cheapest industries on the market today. The fund is historically volatile as most energy producers have struggled with negative cash-flows over the past decade and high leverage following the 2010s shale expansion. That said, with profits high and most producers not inclined to develop during the uncertain market, most are using profits to pay down their high-interest debt or reduce risk in general.

The valuation of XOP's holdings is higher than last year, though it is still well below that of virtually all other industries in the U.S stock market. Of course, with their earnings being very volatile, oil producers typically carry "P/E" valuations around 12X or below. That said, if oil prices eventually rise back to 2000s levels of $100+ as I expect, then most would see their earnings rise by multiples. As such, I would not be surprised to see XOP rise back to 2016-2018 levels of $100-$160 by next year.

The Bottom Line

The energy sector is more volatile than most and is generally viewed poorly by most investors due to its negative exposure to ESG trends. However, if a green-energy transition results in regulations that curb oil output and expansion, it may actually be bullish for energy producers as this exacerbates a bullish shortage of crude oil. Indeed, much higher crude oil prices are probably necessary for a green-energy revolution to occur as it would make electric vehicles far more economically viable.

Over the coming months, XOP may decline as it becomes apparent that the U.S economy may have stagnated again. However, I firmly believe any declines are a buying opportunity as shortages may drive crude oil back to all-time highs over the developing multi-year super-cycle. At this point, it is nearly impossible to forecast the long-term EPS potential of XOP's constituents. That said, it would not take a significant increase in oil prices to double or triple most's EPS. XOP's valuation is low even with a slightly depressed twelve-month average oil price and would be incredibly low if oil rises above $100 per barrel by 2022-2023.