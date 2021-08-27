3alexd/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is an attractively valued EV play that can reward shareholders with double digit returns over the next decade. It has low price multiples compared to the overall markets and is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. BWA built a well diversified portfolio and benefits from a deep customer network worldwide. Management's focus on building good products, maintaining high margins and inorganic growth will continue to reward shareholders whilst the company transitions to capitalise on the EV play.

Company Introduction

BWA provides solutions and products worldwide for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Over the years, the company aimed to grow both organically and inorganically and currently offers products in four segments, air management, e-Propulsion & drivetrain, fuel injection and aftermarket. As we can see from the below graph, air management and fuel injection account for c.80% of the revenue in Q2 2021. However, as the company looks to continuously grow, and management remains active on M&A, this may change rapidly.

Source: Author's Analysis

Before we get to the top and bottom line of BWA, it is important to mention that over the last decade the company completed multiple acquisitions. Since 2016, the company acquired six companies to develop its portfolio around electrification acquiring products such as battery packs and modules, power electronics and software and motors.

Source: Author's analysis

As we can see from the graph above, revenue, operating income and net income grew by 3%, 29% and 43% respectively. Operating income and net income margins have improved by 25% and 39% year on year respectively. As at the end of 2020, they were standing at 6% and 5%. Management's guidance for the FY 2021 net sales is $1,500m, a growth of 49.5% on a pro-forma basis. However, it is worth noting that this growth will be greatly impacted by the Delphi Technologies acquisition. Accounting for the Delphi Technologies acquisition, net sales are expected to grow by 19%.

Source: Author's analysis

As expected, this is also reflected in the diluted and adjusted diluted EPS. Management expects diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.0 and $4.2 per share. This represents a growth of 28% and 56% year on year. Since 2016, albeit not stable, the average growth will be 40% and 6% assuming management's guidance midpoint is met.

Source: Author's analysis

2021 guidance for CFO and CAPEX is $1,600m and $750m respectively. This is an increase of 35% and 70% year on year. The average growth rate will be 9% for CFO since 2016 which will lead to a free cash flow of around $850m or a growth of 14% year on year. Through mostly acquisitions the company has been able to grow its free cashflow by 10% on average every year.

Source: Author's analysis

The company has been growing through M&A and management and has been using debt to do so. As we can see from the graph above, after a gradual decline in debt from 2016 to 2019, debt has increased to $3,787m following the Delphi Technologies acquisition. However, the company's interest cover is around 8.5x and the financial leverage has been falling steadily over the years and as at the end of FY 2020 it stood at 238%, compared to 268% back in 2016. Management confirmed that inorganic growth is a part of its strategies; however, it will continue to seek opportunities to develop their electrification portfolio further. The latest acquisition of the company was Akasol.

The EV play

One of the strongest advantages that BWA has, is its portfolio, and current positioning in the market, which we believe are not fully appreciated by the market. Management provided some interesting insights in the Q3 2021 investor presentation day. To start with, the current estimated EV revenue is around $350m and accounts for less than 3% of the total sales. By 2030, the management expects EV revenue to be around $10,000m and to account for around 45% of total sales. Both revenue growth and positioning expectations are impressive for the company and given the EV push worldwide, we expect BWA to massively benefit.

This is also supported by the expected growth in the addressable market. Management estimates that the addressable market will grow from $11bn to $76bn by 2030, a growth of 591%. This is supported by worldwide adaption of EVs and additional government push towards cleaner transport. For example, Biden recently announced a plan for EV sales to account for 50% of the total auto sales and multiple auto makers and governments announced their own ambitions.

In addition, recent wins indicate that the company is competitive and gets management a step closer to scalability, an important factor for success as management highlighted in the Q2 2021 earnings call. This, in addition to management's goal of disposing non-leading products, will further support healthy double margins over the coming years. Over the next four to five years, management estimates that it will have around $5.5bn available for M&A activities which will further enhance competitiveness.

Lastly, BWA is already supplying well known manufactures worldwide and has a deep customer network in our opinion. As we have been reminded in the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty and lower dependability on a single customer is always a more prudent approach. BWA managed to build a well-diversified customer base and regional exposure. Europe is the biggest regional exposure with 35% followed by Americas with 31%. Customer names include Volkswagen, Ford, Volvo, GM, Hyundai and many more. We strongly believe that the well diversified product and consumer portfolio, rapid growth in addressable market and an appetite for M&A and healthy margins will allow management to meet its goals and reward shareholders in the long term.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The stock price is currently trading at 22% below its 52-week high and given analysts' estimations the company is trading at a P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) multiple of 10.2x, hence this is an attractive entry point for BWA.

Data by YCharts

BWA LEA ALV GNTX Market Cap ($bn) 10.2 9.3 7.9 7.5 P/E TTM 12.5 12.7 14.5 16.6 P/E FWD 13.4 15.0 14.7 17.3 EV/Sales TTM 1.0 0.5 1.1 3.7 EV/EBITDA FWD 5.7 6.7 7.5 11.5 P/Sales TTM 0.7 0.5 0.9 4.0 P/Cashflow TTM 6.9 6.4 7.4 14.2

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the table above, the BWA seems to be modestly undervalued. It is also worth highlighting that BWA has the highest revenue and EBITDA forward growth compared to its peers at 19% and 17% respectively. In addition, analysts estimate that the company is expected to grow its earnings at a rate of 21.5% p.a. for the next 5 years. Assuming a constant price multiple, this translates to gains for shareholders. Shareholders stand to benefit from rapid growth, multiple expansion, and a small starting dividend yield of 1.6%.

Risks

The biggest risks that BWA faces are ESG related. BWA aims to capitalise on the auto industry electrification transition which is linked to ESG itself, however the company needs to stay committed in improving its ESG credentials. More ESG focus means less long-term risk. Management does have a plan in place to become carbon neutral by 2035 and is ahead of its goals in greenhouse gas and energy reductions. A recent survey on pay also highlighted that there are almost equal pay parity results within the company. However, if not managed properly, this can have a negative impact to shareholders' returns. ESG assets are expected to increase to one third of total assets under management and companies failing to fall within the ESG criteria or are seen as not ESG friendly might be left behind. We are confident in management's ability to meet the goals they have set and we expect BWA to benefit significantly from the ESG shift. Management needs to capitalise on the general ESG shift of the auto industry, but at the same time show that they are able to lead in this space as a company as well.

Conclusion

Over the years BWA managed to grow a well-diversified portfolio and consumer base through organic and inorganic growth. The company is well placed to capitalise on the rapid growth of its addressable market and recent wins indicate that the company's products are competitive. BWA shareholders will benefit by buying an undervalued company in the EV space, BWA's deep customer network and a focus on margin discipline and M&A opportunities. Analysts forecast an average growth of 21.5% over the next five years which could lead to high double digit returns per annum over the next decade.