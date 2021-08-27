kutaytanir/E+ via Getty Images

Sometimes the best way to invest is to buy into the companies that provide goods or services that almost everybody uses. While this approach often leads you to commoditized products that have low margins, it also guarantees long-term demand. One example of this is to acquire shares in a company that provides fruit and other produce to customers across the globe.

The company in question is Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP). Between organic means and acquisition-based activities, management has grown the enterprise in recent years. That said, financial performance has been somewhat mixed and the enterprise is not exactly a home run candidate. However, shares seem to be reasonably priced, and while it is not the kind of company that will make you wealthy, it could be a decent addition to a diversified portfolio.

A global business

Fresh Del Monte Produce is a truly global enterprise. According to management, the company serves customers in over 90 countries. Even so, 62% of its revenue is attributable to North America. Another 16% can be chalked up to Europe. 11% is attributable to Asia and the remaining 10% is to clients in the Middle East. To service these clients, the company must have a large global network of assets. In all, it owns 46 distribution centers across the globe, 32 of which are located in North America. It also owns 12 vessels and some stores.

*Taken from Fresh Del Monte Produce

When it comes to sales contribution, the company claims that 38% can be chalked up to bananas. Pineapples and fresh cut fruit come in second place at 11% each. The business also sells avocados, melons, and other products. 45% of the fresh produce that it sells ends up grown on company-controlled farms, with the company having 103 thousand acres of land under production. Of the east, 61,000 acres are owned and the remaining 42,000 are leased. Another interesting piece of information for investors is that the company believes in reinvesting in the environment. One of its many goals right now is to plant 2.5 million trees by the year 2025. Already, it has achieved about 35% of that goal.

Over the past few years, the financial performance generated by Fresh Del Monte Produce has been a bit mixed. Revenue increased from $4.01 billion in 2016 to $4.49 billion in 2018. It was more or less flat from there in 2019 before dropping to $4.20 billion in 2020. Fortunately, 2021 does look like it will result in additional growth for the enterprise. Revenue in the second quarter of the year came out to $1.14 billion. That represents an increase of 4.6% compared to the $1.09 billion generated at the same time last year. It is worth noting that the enterprise is willing to acquire other properties in order to expand its footprint. For instance, in 2018, it acquired Mann's in exchange for $361 million. However, that does not appear to have helped its top line as the data illustrates.

*Taken from Fresh Del Monte Produce

On the bottom line, performance has been even more volatile. Net income went from $225 million in 2016 to a negative $22 million in 2018. It popped up to $67 million in 2019 before declining to $49 million last year. Operating cash flow has been similarly volatile, with a high of $332 million in 2016 and a low of $169 million in 2019. In 2020, however, the metric did improve slightly to $181 million. EBITDA has followed a similar path, dropping from $340 million in 2016 to $161 million in 2018. It popped up to $209 million in 2019 but then declined slightly to $182 million last year.

Fortunately, the stronger top line performance in the second quarter of this year has also translated to a stronger bottom line for the business. The firm went from generating an $18 million profit in the second quarter of 2020 to a $47 million profit in the second quarter this year. EBITDA increased from $64 million to $84 million over the same period of time. And operating cash flow, for the full six months of 2021, came in at $140 million compared to the $111 million seen the same time last year. It is also worth noting did the company can afford some volatility. After all, if we use the figures from 2020, the firm has a net leverage ratio of just 2.6. It would be nice for this number to be lower, but it's not so high as to warrant concern.

When it comes to valuing the business, the process is fairly straightforward. But just like with everything else, our results are somewhat mixed. On a price to earnings basis, using the figures from 2020, the company is trading at a multiple of 31.2. This is awfully pricey, but I would make the case that Fresh Del Monte Produce does not really derive its value from its profits so much as it does from its cash flow.

On this basis, shares look pretty cheap. At present, the price to operating cash flow multiple of the firm stands at 8.5. The EV to EBITDA multiple of the company, meanwhile, is only marginally higher than this at 10.9. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the business to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, I have found the firm is trading in a range between 9 and 33.3. Fresh Del Monte Produce was the cheapest of the bunch. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was 4.3 to 22.9. And only one of the companies was cheaper than our target.

Takeaway

Right now, Fresh Del Monte Produce seems to be an interesting business, but it's hard to know what kind of upside potential it ultimately offers. In some ways, shares look pretty cheap. And the overall risk for shareholders is probably low. However, the company has a history of volatility on its bottom line and that could be painful if the business has a difficult year. All things considered I would say that the value proposition here slightly outweighs the downside for shareholders at this time. However, as I stated in my first paragraph, shares are not likely to be a home run. And any investment in the company should be from the perspective of creating a diversified portfolio, not one heavily reliant on this firm for generating strong returns.