UUP Bullish Dollar Index ETF: Value As A Hedge And Portfolio Diversifier

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) tracks the value of the dollar relative to a basket of major currencies. While short-term movements in foreign exchange are notoriously difficult to forecast; high-level themes including economic growth, trade, and capital flows, inflationary trends, and interest rate differentials between currencies are typically the driving fundamental factors.

The dollar backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government has long been recognized as a global reserve currency benefiting during times of crisis and financial market volatility, given the relative stability of the U.S. economy. Indeed, this aspect of the dollar makes UUP a potential hedging instrument beyond its ability to express tactical and strategic directional views. In the current market environment, we are bullish on the dollar over the short term but see bearish factors dominating over the long run.

How Does the UUP ETF Work?

The UUP ETF tracks the "U.S. Dollar Index" which is a benchmark of the dollar against six world currencies including the Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona, and Swiss Franc. Technically the fund holds listed Dollar Index futures contracts trading on the ICE exchange while investing the collateral across U.S. Treasuries and agency debt. The total return is captured by the index performance along with the interest income earned from the U.S. Treasury securities. The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.76% and does not pay any dividends.

The Dollar Index is heavily weighted towards the dollar's value against the Euro representing 57.6% of the basket, followed by 13.6% in the Yen, 11.9% in Pound. By this measure, a bet on the Dollar Index and UUP is in effect a bearish view on the Euro as the most important trading currency.

While all global currencies have their own fundamentals and specific factors driving their values, the understanding is that most currencies are positively correlated to trends in the EUR/USD FX pair. That said, the Japanese Yen is an oddball in the group as it has some unique traits considering its long history of low or negative interest rates and recurring deflationary pressures which results in the currency having a typically negative correlation to trends in the Euro against the Dollar, often moving higher with the dollar against other currencies in a risk-off environment. For all intents and purposes, much of the historical return of the UUP ETF and the forward outlook is going to be driven by how the Dollar performs against the Euro.

Is the Dollar Bullish or Bearish?

The chart below tracks the Dollar Index going back to 1998. The main observation here is that depending on what timeframe you're focusing on, the trend in the Dollar can be described as both bullish or bearish. From a peak index level of ~121 reached in 2001, the trend was sharply lower through 2008 when it reached a cycle low of 71. This era was defined by strong global growth supporting the "commodity supercycle" as a tailwind for economic activity in emerging markets benefiting currencies against the Dollar. Euro was benefiting from strong growth during this time as well.

Since the great financial crisis, the trend has been mostly bullish for the dollar over the past decade in an environment where economic activity in the United States outperformed Europe and other countries. Still, the gain in the Dollar index has been relatively modest corresponding with an 18% cumulative return in the UUP ETF in the last 10 years.

More recently, the Dollar Index has been trading in a relatively tight range, stuck between around 90 and 100 going back to early 2015 and down over the past year. Indeed, UUP hasn't done much in the last 5 years with a 5% cumulative total return compared to a 125% gain in the S&P 500 (SPY) for example. Still, this lack of volatility can actually be useful in the context of portfolio construction as a tool for diversification and risk management which we discuss further below.

Factors Driving The Dollar

While there are some good reasons to suggest the forward outlook for the Dollar is bullish, other factors can also represent bearish headwinds. First, we note that higher interest rates are generally positive for the Dollar. As an example, if investors can earn a "2%" risk-free return on Treasuries while bonds denominated in Euros only yield 1%; the Dollar here looks relatively more attractive supporting an appreciation all-else-equal.

The ongoing discussion of the Fed signaling a shift in monetary policy with a potential rate hike in 2022 or 2023 can be bullish for the Dollar leading the yield curve moving higher. That said, it's possible that the European Central Bank also takes a more hawkish tone going forward signaling its own rate hike balancing out the positive impact for the Dollar if interest rates climb globally.

The other dynamic to consider is the inflationary trends. If Treasuries yield 2% but the underlying inflation rate and expected inflation are higher at 5%, this example suggests the "real yield" is negative meaning the Dollar is losing purchasing power. In this regard, the lower-yielding Euro a 1% may actually appear more attractive if the real yield is positive or even just less negative. What we find is that the direction of the trends in these factors and changing forward expectations tend to drive the value of currencies on a day-to-day basis more so than the static figures.

The economic growth environment is also important for trends in currencies, and it ends up having a connection to interest rates as well as inflationary pressures. A scenario where the Eurozone economy emerges into a renaissance of growth with booming activity levels would potentially drive the demand for Euros, likely also be reflected in interest rates trending higher. This of course would imply a bearish trend for the Dollar if Europe and the rest of the world begin to significantly outperform the U.S. economy.

According to the International Monetary Fund "IMF", the U.S. GDP is forecast to climb 7% this year, outpacing most other regions including the 4.6% growth forecast in Euro Area. As it relates to the Dollar, the forward outlook is likely going to depend on how the actual growth materializes relative to the market consensus.

Finally, there are some more nuanced factors at play. As it relates to the Dollar, the public debt in the United States continues to rise as a percentage of GDP while the budget deficit remains at a historically wide level. Together these factors are typically a bearish trend towards all currencies. High levels of imports driving a currently record trade deficit also suggests outflows of Dollars as another bearish trend.

We're Long-Term Dollar Bears

The takeaway here is that no single data point is going to represent a "crystal ball" on the direction of the Dollar because everything will be relative to trends in the other major currencies and particularly the Eurozone. If you've heard the argument that the FED "printing money" and ballooning debt in the United States will end up sinking the Dollar, the other side to that discussion is that other Central banks are taking a similar direction. The bullish and bearish trends go both ways in FX. The result ends up being relative stability to major currencies which is actually positive overall for global macro conditions.

Long-term we believe the outlook for the Dollar is bearish. The Dollar index can break below the 90.00 level and ultimately retest lows from before the financial crisis. In our opinion, this will be driven by a relative outperformance of international markets emerging out of the pandemic through the next few years. The growing demand for commodities against tight supplies can support activity levels and investments towards regions outside the United States as a general bearish trend for the Dollar.

Still, in the immediate term, there is likely some room for the Dollar to climb. This can come from either interest rates bouncing higher with Fed signaling a more hawkish tone or risk aversion from renewed concerns over slowing momentum to the global recovery and rising delta-Covid cases. The attraction of the dollar right now is this near-term uncertainty that has added a new layer of risks to macro conditions. In a "risk-off" environment or event just a modest correction to financial assets, we expect the Dollar to benefit in a flight to safety trade. That said, we don't want to get too bullish on the Dollar.

If there is a scenario for the Dollar where it surges by +20% from here within a short period of time, trust us when we say that's going to be a world where you don't want to live in. Remember, while UPP is a bet on "the Dollar", it can also be seen as a bet "against the Euro" and the other basket currencies. In other words, while it's possible the dollar could rally strongly over the next year, the implications of that scenario would likely have disastrous consequences to the global economy. A significantly stronger Dollar would likely drive accelerated inflationary pressures worldwide adding to financial market volatility. There are more positive externalities overall from a weaker Dollar.

How to Trade It

We mentioned the performance in UUP is relatively flat over the last several years and significantly underperforming other asset classes historically. In other words, the Dollar makes for a poor "investment". No one is going to get rich trading the Dollar or FX without the use of significant leverage, but that's not the point here.

We see value in adding a small allocation to UUP across a broader portfolio to limit overall risk and work as a hedge considering its slightly negative beta to equities. This means that the dollar tends to move inversely to the S&P 500 (SPY). Consider that in Q1 of 2020 when the S&P 500 faced a 34% drawdown to the pandemic low in March, the Dollar Index and the UPP ETF gained about 4%. The overall weak correlation between the Dollar and equities overall makes the UUP ETF a valuable portfolio diversifier.

The UUP ETF can also represent an alternative to simply holding bonds and/or bond ETFs. In a scenario where interest rates climb, bonds will lose value while the Dollar can appreciate. UUP can outperform the S&P 500 in a broader market correction. The combination of UUP with relatively low volatility historically with the potential to gain when risk assets sell-off makes it a good defensive option during times of increasing market volatility.