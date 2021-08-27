anouchka/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Orange (NYSE:ORAN), known as France Telecom until 2013, has significantly lagged the broader market, with a negative price return of 3% over the past year. What’s worse, it has also underperformed against Europe’s other big four telcos - Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), Vodafone (VOD) and Telefonica (TEF).

Shares of the French telecommunications company now have the highest forward dividend yield of the big four European operators, at 7.2%. Its higher prospective dividend yield is also backed up by a lower leverage profile than its peers, and optionality with its mobile towerco that has yet to be tapped.

On the downside, these strengths are offset by the group’s weaker free cash flow outlook in the medium term, which is due to its tough operating environment and higher capex demands in France. The longer term growth outlook for Orange is also less attractive. Whereas Deutsche Telekom can rely on its lucrative T-Mobile US business to deliver growth and Telefonica has its well-positioned Vivo brand in Brazil, Orange has a comparatively smaller growth engine, in the form of its Africa and Middle East operations.

Competitive Pressures

Orange faces intense competition in Europe, particularly in its French and Spanish retail markets, which puts pressure on revenues, margins and profitability. Underscoring the challenge faced by the group, its revenues in France are down around a fifth from a decade ago, as a result of pricing pressures and market share losses.

And although there are some advantages from being an incumbent operator in France, particularly on the cost front, Orange faces a reduction in its customer base for its legacy copper network. With maintenance of the infrastructure being largely a fixed cost, this has had a significant detrimental impact on margins and profitability.

At the same time, the group faces high capex demands, due to its fibre infrastructure build and the rollout of 5G services. Capital spending, excluding telecommunication licenses, as a proportion of revenues, has risen from around 12% in 2010, to almost 18% forecast for this year. This, combined with declining profitability, has significantly reduced the group’s free cash flow.

Free Cash Flow

Management expects to generate "above €2.2 billion" in organic cash flow in 2021. At the lower end of this estimate, this would cover its 2021 dividend obligations by just 1.18 times. Although the low level of dividend cover would usually be a cause for concern, the short-term dividend outlook should be safe given the group's low level of leverage.

This would mean the longer-term outlook for dividend growth is dependent on a considerable improvement in the company’s free cash flow generation. Management is confident though - it expects a turnaround in organic cash flow, with a recovery to €3.5-4.0 billion by 2023.

Although there are a number of cash flow drivers, particularly an expectation that capex requirements would peak in 2022 and cost savings, there are operating and execution risks to consider too.

A lull in the price war in the past has all too often bought only a temporary reprieve for network operators, and Orange's revenue trend is a testament to the long-term structural challenges faced by the group.

Opportunity

Still, the worst of it seems to be over, although this doesn’t mean there will be any let-up in the operating environment. Churn rates have eased considerably in recent years, and the revenue trend appears to be stabilizing, although it is still declining by low single digits, in France and Spain. This should enable Orange to manage the impact of further market share declines through improving product and service value.

Take up of faster connectivity (FTTH and 5G) and convergent services has been strong in Europe, driving an improved product and service mix. Although this has not translated to revenue growth in the region, it does partially offset the decline in legacy services. Elsewhere, growth in Africa and the Middle East is more encouraging, as year-on-year revenue growth from the segment accelerated to 10.7% in the first half of 2021, while EBITDA after leases climbed 17.0%. The Africa and the Middle East division now accounts for around 14% of group revenues, up from 12% in 2016.

But it is on the cost front that is expected to make the biggest difference to its bottom-line. Through digitization and the optimization of internal processes, Orange is on track to achieve €1 billion of net savings by 2023. This is expected to boost EBITDAal, even as revenues remain broadly flat or decline slightly.

That said, Orange is missing out on a wave of consolidation that some of its large-cap peers can ride on. Telefonica and Vodafone can count on horizontal integration with cable network operators to enable them to better compete with rivals, via recent transformative deals with Liberty Global. These inorganic initiatives are expected to achieve substantial cost-savings, through network sharing, improved procurement and unifying overlapping functions. Additionally, revenue synergies could be generated, via improved cross-selling opportunities across the two customer bases.

Balance Sheet

On the upside, Orange is less indebted than its peers, with an adjusted net debt to EBITDAal of 2.04x. For comparison, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom both have a leverage ratio of around 2.80x. Telefonica’s ratio is 2.57x, following the sale of its towerco unit, Telxius.

This stronger balance sheet gives it headroom in case of downside risks and greater flexibility to invest in new growth opportunities. The lower leverage ratio has meant Orange has been in no rush to sell its mobile tower infrastructure, affording it optionality at a later date. The company recently separated its French and Spanish tower portfolio into a legally separate company called Totem.

Totem has 25,500 tower sites across France and Spain, generating nearly €300 million in adjusted EBITDAal. Orange intends to retain control of the unit, although it would consider partially monetizing the asset. Judging by previous transactions in this space, the unit could fetch a valuation of up to €7.5 billion - that's more than a quarter of the group's market capitalization.

Final Thoughts

Although Orange undeniably has some strengths, namely its higher yield and lower leverage profile, these may be outweighed by its weak free cash flow generation and more limited growth prospects. As such, I believe there are better risk-reward opportunities in the sector.