Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has seen some real signs of life, at least its stock, as the company itself continues to post stellar operating performance, at least the top-line results of course.

In the final days of 2020, I concluded that Snowflake was performing if we look at remaining performance obligations. Operating momentum was good, and the long-term potential of the business was unparalleled, but expectations were sky-high, and let us revert to the situation at the time.

Former Thesis

When I looked at Snowflake, I believed that few companies have such as large addressable market, and as a result of potential, as Snowflake. The company aims to reimagine data management for cloud solutions, through its seamless access, sharing and unlocking the value and its potential through its Data Cloud ecosystem.

The company aims to disrupt and solve issues relating to data silos and governance using the cloud and its data service to create a new business model which it calls "WAAS", which stands for warehouse-as-a-service. The combination of the sheer computing power and avoidance of silos creates great potential for customers as the business model does not rely on subscription revenues (SAAS); Snowflake's revenues are tied to actual consumption of services, which makes it a beneficiary of more intensive use as well.

Founded as recent as 2012, Snowflake only introduced its first commercial product by 2014, and ever since it has rapidly grown its operations. The company went public at $120 nearly a year ago, with pricing set 50% above the preliminary offering price range, with prominent investors buying a large stake in the IPO.

Shares hit a high of $300 on the first day of trading to end at $225, still up three times from the preliminary offering price range. The 277 million shares outstanding valued equity the at $63 billion at that level, and the business at $59 billion netted for cash. That was a huge multiple for a business which generated $265 million in sales in 2019 for a more than 200 times sales multiple, even as those sales tripled. Moreover, this multiple was high as the 2019 operating loss of $358 million is not only very substantial, but it also far exceeded sales.

In the first half of 2020, sales rose a factor of 2.3 times and with revenues of $252 million nearly approaching 2019 annual sales, multiples were rapidly falling, although still valued at 100 times sales, and operating losses were flattish in dollar terms. Despite these nosebleed valuations, I believed that the reported growth numbers were not reflective of the real strength as deferred revenue balances rose quickly, implying a booking rate close to a billion already.

In December the company posted a 119% increase in third quarter sales to $160 million, but revenue performance obligations rose to $928 million, up $240 million on a sequential basis. This told me that bookings ran at around $400 million in the third quarter for a $1.6 billion annual number, yet the valuation was too high for me with shares trading near the $300 mark by year-end 2020.

I furthermore firmly believed, and still do, that Snowflake is a different animal which is not a Covid-19 play, yet a disruptive player with longevity of growth and a huge addressable market. This left me to conclude that I would be quite happy to buy the dip at a target entry level around $200 levels which we saw in May.

2021 Revisited

Momentum in technology names reversed after a solid start to 2021 and in fact I did buy a small position at $200, as orders getting filled left and right prevented me from taking a larger position.

The company has little news flows during this year other than the quarterly numbers. In March, the 2020 results revealed that total revenues for the fourth quarter rose 117% to $190 million. Remaining performance obligations stood at $1.33 billion, marking a very nice start for the year, and a strong base to show significant revenue growth this year.

Full-year sales in 2020 rose to $592 million, yet full-year losses of $544 million (albeit in large part driven by stock-based compensation) are very large and keep increasing in dollar terms, although coming down in relative terms.

I bought the dip in May at $200 as this occurred despite the company reporting very strong first-quarter results with revenues up 110% to $229 million, for a $900 million run rate already. Moreover, bookings of $1.43 billion were up a hundred million in the quarter, suggesting a real $1.3 billion bookings rate, down a bit from a very strong third and fourth quarter when performance obligations rose sharply.

Operating losses of $205 million were still quite steep, but less than reported revenues. With 291 million shares outstanding, the company was awarded a roughly $55 billion enterprise valuation for a 42 times multiple at the time when the shares traded around the $200 mark in May.

Second-quarter sales rose 104% to $272 million at a $1.1 billion run rate. Remaining performance obligations rose further to $1.5 billion, suggesting a realistic booking number around $1.5 billion here, as quarterly GAAP operating loss of $200 million are stabilizing.

With a share count of near 300 million shares and these shares having risen to $300 amidst a general rise in the equity market and resilient performance, the valuation has risen to about $86 billion net of cash here. That move has pushed up sales multiples from about 42 times in May to nearly 60 times again.

The continuation of >100% revenue growth and now finally some absolute progress in terms of containment of losses are comforting, as the market conditions and lower interest rates certainly have helped as well. Furthermore, operational metrics remain very impressive with very high retention rates, very large upselling results, and nearly half of the Fortune 500 being considered a client nowadays, while the international market opportunity is still largely untapped.

A Final Word

After having seen a 50% return on a small position in just about three months' time, or actually a little longer, I feel as the run-up has been more than enough and too fast, and I am happy to cut out of my position again at $300 here.

The company continues to perform in a solid way, although the greatest increase in bookings is a thing of the past already. Following the recent run higher in the share price and thus valuation, I feel comfortable to take profits here. Continued growth and still upbeat comment on the long-term investment make me to continue to look for interesting entry levels if shares see a dip in the future.