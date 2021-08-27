MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Coming from a premier asset manager Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) is a sovereign EM hard currency debt fund with a 4.42% 12-month yield. Although it is very granular from a portfolio holdings perspective, PCY mostly invests in below investment grade paper with very high duration (10.72 yrs duration for the fund). Its high fee structure (0.50% management fees) and low Sharpe ratio of 0.38 make it an unappealing choice in the current economic cycle where Fed tapering and rising interest rates are expected.

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the PCY portfolio that relate to credit risk - i.e. the probability of non-timely payment of interest and principal, and generally the risks that arise from the credit quality of the underlying debentures.

PCY invests in sovereign bonds denominated in USD:

Source: Invesco

To note that although the fund has only 107 holdings, the holdings are fairly granular with the top five exposures accounting for only 6.87% of the fund. To the extent ESG ratings will ever make their way to EM debt funds one would expect totalitarian regimes like Belarus to drop from being the top exposure in an EM ETF.

From a credit rating perspective, the fund is overweight below investment grade bonds, with the buckets allocated for those credits accounting for 57.6% of the fund:

Source: Invesco

Credit Risk Quick Summary

* 100% EM Sovereigns

* the fund is mainly below investment grade rated with 57.6% allocated to sub-investment grade

* the holdings are very granular, with the top 5 exposure accounting for only 6.87% of the fund

Portfolio Composition - Market Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the PCY portfolio that relate to market risk - i.e. fluctuations in risk-free rates and credit spreads that can cause upward or downward pressure on the PCY portfolio NAV.

In respect to risk-free rates, the fund is fully exposed to interest rate risk, meaning that in a rising interest rate environment the underlying bond prices decline. Some funds choose to hedge via swaps some of the interest rate risk exposure. PCY runs fully naked its duration risk.

The main WAL and duration metrics of the fund are:

Source: Author

The fund has a 10.72 years duration and a high WAL of 19.16. This makes it fall in the long-term bond duration bucket. The general move in prices given a 1% increase in rates for each duration bucket is as follows:

Source: Vanguard

So one should expect an approximate 8% drop in the fund NAV if interest rates move up by 1% tomorrow (a low probability event indeed, but it just gives you a flavor for the interest risk in the fund). PCY runs very high duration for an environment where interest rates are at historical lows and one would expect the Fed to stop tapering and eventually raising rates.

Credit Spread Risk - this is the move in prices given changes in the underlying securities' credit spreads. The credit spread risk is more pronounced for the below investment grade bucket which is fairly high for PCY. The issue here is that a political decision can negatively impact the perception of the country and might result in significantly higher credit spreads without any leading indicators. For example, Belarus is the top exposure in PCY - if there is a repeat of past mass protests that would result in another government crack-down and further EU sanctions, one would expect a significant widening of credit spreads for this name.

Market Risk Quick Summary

* the fund has a high 10.72 years duration and a naked exposure to interest rate risk

* one can estimate a loss of ~8% given a full 1% increase in interest rates tomorrow

* credit spread risk is the most important one, but highly unpredictable and many times driven by political decisions

Returns

The Fund has a fairly low Sharpe ratio (which stands at 0.38 for a 3Y window) and was significantly affected by the Fed tightening that occurred in 2018:

Source: Author

Due to its long duration, even in a normalized environment we can see that the fund experienced fairly sharp drawdowns of more than -7.5%, with the COVID induced recession being the only occurrence when the fund lost almost 20%:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Comparison vs. a covered peer fund

Source: Author

When comparing PCY to a peer EM debt fund covered by the author, one can notice the much higher expense ratio (double that of VWOB), the higher volatility of the fund as expressed in the standard deviation metrics and the overall low Sharpe ratio.

Conclusion

PCY is a robust EM sovereign debt fund from a premier asset manager (Invesco) that runs very high duration sensitivity and a below investment grade EM portfolio. In the current stage of the economic cycle, with the Fed expected to taper asset purchases and eventually raise rates, the fund is set for potential weakness near term, given its very high duration. The fact that the fund also charges very high management fees (which in the current yield environment make them a high percentage of the current yield) also is a negative. A savvy investor is best served to revisit the fund once the Fed has started raising rates.