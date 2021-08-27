Gage Growth Corp. (GAEGF) CEO Fabian Monaco On Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gage Growth Corp. (OTCPK:GAEGF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Fabian Monaco - CEO and Director

David Watza - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Transcript provided to SA by the company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Gage Growth Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is [indiscernible], and I will be your conference operator today. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Mr. Fabian Monaco, CEO and Director for Gage. You may now begin.

Fabian Monaco

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me today is David Watza, Chief Financial Officer of Gage. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

Before we get started, I would like to note that today’s call is being recorded for the benefit of investors, individuals, shareholders, the media and other interested parties. Please remember that our discussions today may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements.

Statements made on this call are only as of today and we assume no obligation to update any of this forward-looking information. Also, our prepared remarks this morning reference non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide greater transparency regarding Gage. Any non-IFRS financial measures presented should not be considered an alternative to financial measures required by IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to non-IFRS financial measures provided by other companies.

Any non-IFRS financial measures referenced on this call are reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the company’s MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. We believe that our performance is further demonstrated using these non-IFRS metrics. Please note that all dollar references are in U.S. dollars.

This morning, we reported record results for the second quarter of 2021. A copy of our news release, financial statements, and MD&A may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website, www.gageinvestors.com and were also filed earlier today on SEDAR.

Once again, thank you for joining us and I hope everyone is staying healthy and well. I'd like to briefly cover our Q2 results and then offer a business update. David Watza, our CFO will give a financial overview of our Q2 results and then I will offer some closing thoughts and open the call to questions.

For Q2 2021, we were pleased with our results, achieving record $26.4 million in revenue, representing a sequential quarter-over-quarter increase of 49.9% and 130.2% from the same quarter last year. Our adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.9 million and we ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $32.8 million. Of note, our 2nd quarter 2021 revenue exceeded our first half six month 2020 revenue by 55.5% and our six month 2021 revenue of $44.0 million exceeded our full year 2020 revenue by 10.4%. All this is clear evidence that our growth initiatives are working.

The first half of the year was very solid as we continue to focus on our exponential growth while significantly improving margins. Increasing market share while maintaining our industry leading basket size and maintaining a strong balance sheet are key pillars of our company’s strategy. We look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy and capitalize on the exponential growth of the Michigan market and soon beyond Michigan.

As COVID-19 pandemic persists, we continue to focus on ensuring safe access for our customers and providing a healthy work environment for our employees. In the second quarter of this year, we have opened most of our stores for an indoor retail experience at our locations while also offering curbside pick-up.

Second quarter revenue growth and the cash on the balance sheet provides us with the strength to continue investing, growing and exploring expansion possibilities. Having a sizeable presence in any one market allows us to effectively benefit from economies of scale, helping us achieve our industry leading depth, scale, and brand building, and provides us with a playbook that we can apply to other markets.

So, let’s talk about the Michigan market first. We mentioned on our last quarterly earnings call that we believe Michigan will be a top 5 cannabis market in the U.S. Today, the demand for Gage products and cannabis in the Michigan market is stronger than ever. In July 2021, Michigan posted $171 million of cannabis sales which when annualized, exceeds the $2 billion level - a significant marker in the US market. Based on this run-rate, we believe Michigan continues to rank as the third largest cannabis market in the United States, while fast approaching Colorado to take the second spot.

Moving on to our retail performance, our current store count in Michigan is ten, making us one of the clear leaders in the state. As mentioned, our core operating strategy is to go deep in the market we operate before pursuing out-of-state opportunities.

Let me update you on our retail metrics and some trends we experienced in the second quarter. The first metric we track is our average basket size, which tracks how much patients or customers spend per transaction. In Q2, our average basket size was $152. Once again, this is clearly one of the leading industry average basket sizes. We have exemplified consistency in our basket size for nearly two years and one thing is for certain – when a customer enters a Gage store, they are spending, on average, more than any other customer that enters any of our publicly traded peers’ locations.

The second metric I want to talk about is our average selling price for flower product. Gage and Cookies branded products command a significant premium compared to the state average selling price. For example, in the month of July, our average selling price for our flower products was roughly $5,100 per pound in comparison to the state average selling price of $3,500 per pound. This represents a 46% premium, which clearly demonstrates the branding power of Gage products and how customers are more than willing to pay for top-notch quality in a competitive market.

We've also been very active so far in the second quarter of 2021, announcing new partner brands. In July, we announced an exclusive partnership with Wiz Khalifa’s brand, Khalifa Kush to develop and launch a line of premium cannabis products in Michigan. In addition, we also announced another exclusive partnership with Pure Beauty, a successful boutique cannabis lifestyle brand out of California. These two brands are some of the top brands in their current respective markets. We will continue to execute on the strategy of bringing best-in-class brands outside of the state of Michigan and partner with those same brands on an exclusive basis. This strategy has paid-off incredibly well as exemplified by our continued successful partnership with Cookies.

We’ve previously disclosed that our internal goal is to have 20 retail locations operational by year end – a goal we are still aggressively pursuing. Keep in mind that Gage does not need to open retail locations to achieve growth. While this is a prime brand strategy of ours – to sell the majority of our products through our own retail channels – we do not need to depend solely on retail openings, as we will continue to aggressively expand our wholesale channels in the back half of 2021. Moreover, in addition to our current dispensary portfolio of 15 locations, we have executed five purchase agreements as part of our retail acquisition strategy bringing our total retail portfolio to 20 locations. We will be pleased to announce the closing of these transactions as they are completed in the coming weeks.

We also announced our plan for opening Cookies branded stores in Canada. The first store is anticipated to be open in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the heart of Toronto, Ontario, and we anticipate very strong demand for the Cookies brand amongst Canadian consumers.

Moving on to our cultivation update. Today, we are fully operating our three cultivation facilities which we are seeing increasing yields and efficiency everyday. Moreover, we currently have contract grow agreements covering 11 cultivation assets with some of the best cultivators in the state and we anticipate having 15 contract grow partners by year end covering 15 cultivation assets. It is safe to say that within the Gage cultivation portfolio we will have one of the largest, if not the largest, cultivation capacity amongst any company in the state of Michigan by the start of 2022.

Combined with our contract grows, we are expected to have production capacity of approximately ~7,000 pounds per month in 2022 when our Monitor Phase II expansion is completed. These numbers don’t take into account the possibility of adding even more contract growers to our portfolio or additional cultivation assets the Company could acquire.

As I just described, we continue to be excited about our growth, particularly in the 2022 calendar year. Our brand has afforded us the opportunity to expand our cultivation capacity while commanding a significant premium price for our products – an opportunity not available to many of our competitors in Michigan.

I'll now turn it over to Dave for our financial results and I'll return with a closing statement.

David Watza

Thank you, Fabian, and good morning, everybody. Let's move to the company's second quarter financial results. As Fabian covered, we had a very strong second quarter, in fact, a record across the majority of industry financial metrics. Gage had record quarterly revenue of $26.4 million, which represents a sequential quarter-over-quarter increase of 49.9% and a 130.2% increase from the same quarter last year.

Next, gross profit, excluding the gain on Biological Assets, was $9.0 million compared to $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Our gross profit increased by approximately $4.4 million, or 810 basis points as a percentage from our Q1 2021 results. This increase was driven by top line sales from the additional provisioning centers mentioned earlier. Additionally, we continue to see yields increasing from our cultivation assets, as well as receiving products from three contract growers in Q2. Combined, we believe this contributed to our sales increases from the first quarter of 2021 and drove up our gross profit margins in the quarter, as we had more Gage and Cookies branded product for sale in our locations. Of particular note, as we have more cultivation facilities, owned and contracted, we will have more frequent “drops” of our highly sought after Gage and Cookies products which command higher prices and we believe drive up our market share as well as profitability.

We will look to improve our margins for the remainder of the year. We continue to refine our cultivation practices with the goal of increasing our yields. The Monitor cultivation asset is still a relatively new facility and is improving significantly. We believe that the improvements we are putting in place in this area should yield improvements in our margins in the mid-term and more materially than that in the longer term. This improvement in yield should also allow us to put more of our high-end product on the shelves and sell through quicker. As Fabian mentioned, our flower products are commanding a significant premium price in the market. We are also adding internal processing capability. We expect to have this capability up and running in the fourth quarter of this year and we expect it will begin having a favorable impact on our margins. This in-house capability will allow us to develop our own concentrates and related products and enable us to expand our margins significantly. Also, we have added external cultivation capacity through contract grow arrangements, currently we have 11 contract grow assets producing our branded product and we believe this will be a key enabler of our top line growth and our margin expansion plans.

While our gross profit reached 34.2% for the quarter, our input costs declined during the quarter and was a key driver in our gross profit percent increasing over the past two quarters as well as improving product sales mix. As a reminder our gross profit percent in Q1 of 2021 was 26.1%, In Q2, we had a total of $7.9 million of inventory on hand, excluding our biological assets, and which includes a significant amount of fair value.

I'll now turn to expenses. Second quarter Total Operating expenses were $14.8 million or 56.1% of revenue, compared to $8.6 million or 75.0% of revenue in the second quarter of 2020. G&A expenses were $10.7 million in the quarter and are predominantly $5.1 million from salaries, wages and benefits for our provisioning centers as well as our support services for cultivation and provisioning centers, $2.1 million for professional fees supporting public listing as well as one-time legal fees, $1.4 million of facility, office and administrative costs to support our growth at our head office and facilities. Sales and marketing costs were $1.8 million for advertising, marketing and royalty costs to support our industry leading brands and other related costs. Overall, maintaining a high degree of financial discipline around expenses is one of our key initiatives and feel confident SG&A will be a smaller percentage of revenue quarter over quarter this calendar year.

We believe adjusted EBITDA, a non IFRS measure provides valuable insight into our profitability and performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was negative $1.9 million. We are confident we have reached an inflection point in our business which we believe will help drive future positive adjusted EBITDA in the near future.

Turning now to our balance sheet. As of the end of the second quarter 2021, our cash balance was $32.8 million with no bank debt, a decrease of $10.8 million from the first quarter of 2021, primarily from the net loss for the period and capital expenditures incurred.

Overall, we feel very good about the momentum in our business.

Thank you for the opportunity to speak with you today. I will now hand the call back over to Fabian for closing remarks. Fabian?

Fabian Monaco

Thanks, David.

I believe the key takeaway from our second quarter is that our continued execution and prudent capital allocation strategy has led to exponential growth while improving our margins. We have strong revenue, improved profitability and a balance sheet that provides us with financial and operational flexibility to maximize our shareholder value.

While that is very exciting for us, we still want to be better and know we can be better. We remain focused on being a leader in this large cannabis market here in the state of Michigan. Gage is a company about future growth, execution, and building shareholder value. We are uniquely positioned in one of the largest cannabis markets in the United States with true scale that is now becoming unmatched.

And lastly, before we wrap up the call this morning, I want to take a moment to thank our employees. They have been amazing through COVID, displaying not only their passion for helping patients and customers every day by providing critical access to our products, but also truly understanding the importance and being an essential business. They really stepped up to the plate and we wouldn't be able to do this without them showing up every day. And for that, we are truly thankful.

Thank you so much for joining us today. Operator, we can now open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A