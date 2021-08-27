Dollar General: What To Do After The Post-Earnings Pullback
Summary
- Dollar General delivered mixed Q2 results and outlook. What should potential investors do now, following the stock's post-earnings selloff?
- 2020 was outstanding for the retailer, while 2021 is proving to be a hangover year. Deflated sentiment is justified, in my view.
- Enough business and valuation risks exist to warrant caution in the short term. But I remain a DG bull as a long term, buy-and-hold play.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Storm-Resistant Growth get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The memorable COVID-19 chapter in Dollar General's (NYSE:DG) growth story has definitely come to end.
As it continues to lap unsurmountable early 2020 comps, the retailer delivered negative total revenue and same-store sales growth for the second quarter in a row. Despite the Q2 figures having come ahead of expectations, the market chose to look elsewhere for investment opportunities, dealing a post-earnings blow to the stock that reached a peak intraday loss of 7.5% on August 26.
In my view, this Thursday's selloff was justifiable. First, any excitement about Dollar General that existed during the stock-the-pantry months of the pandemic has been left in the rearview mirror. Second, valuations had run a bit too far, after the stock price bounced 20% between my most recent bullish article of March 2021 and earlier this week.
Now, the harder question to answer is: what should shareholders and potential investors do, following the stock's post-earnings pullback?
On the results and outlook
Compared to a 2020 of astonishing financial performance, I do not believe that Dollar General could have done much better than it did in Q2 of this year.
The company delivered another all-around beat, as it usually does. Two-year stacked same-store sales growth of 14% was still impressive compared to the annualized average of a bit over 3% between 2017 and 2019. Margins dropped due to a combination of higher transportation costs (think about gas prices having spiked around 50% YOY) and an unfavorable revenue mix, but EPS still landed 10 cents ahead of consensus.
The problem is that Dollar General's outstanding P&L metrics and drivers have started to revert to some sort of a mean. The first chart below shows the off-the-cliff decline in revenues and comps. The second chart depicts unusual same-store underperformance relative to key peer Walmart (WMT) in the US - for reasons that probably range from a less diversified product portfolio to a more impactful "hangover effect" following a COVID-19 environment that was highly supportive of Dollar General's business.
Credit: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports
The other factor that likely weighed on DG was the company's revised guidance. On revenues and comps, the full-year outlook actually improved, in part to reflect what was likely above-projections Q2 numbers. But commentary around cost headwinds, particularly those driven by transportation and distribution, turned sentiment sour.
Fear over inflationary headwinds, in fact, is primarily what justified at least one sell-side downgrade on the stock. Weakness in peer Dollar Tree (DLTR) that echoed the same rising cost narrative also did not help DG sidestep post-earnings bearishness.
On the stock
I have been a DG bull for a long time. In fact, the stock was one of the original four names in my market-beating All-Equities SRG portfolio, launched a few years ago. I remain optimistic about the stock in the long run due to the following factors:
- Solid financial performance (historical and expected) during good and bad economic times;
- competitive advantage in underserved rural areas;
- footprint expansion opportunities (e.g. new locations, new store concepts); and
- balance sheet that received a cash boost during the pandemic.
However, I cannot ignore the fact that momentum is not on the side of DG at the moment. Comps will continue to be under pressure for another two quarters, while uncertainty over margins and earnings will linger for as long as supply chain disruptions and rising producer prices remain in place.
Then, there is the issue of valuations. A current year P/E of 22 times is about as rich as the multiple has been since mid-year 2020, at least. Worse yet, the elevated metric combines with long-term earnings growth that has dipped to 10% per year to create a PEG (P/E relative to bottom-line growth projections) of nearly 2.3 times. This multiple is substantially higher than it was only a few months ago, and sits right next to an 18-month peak (see chart above).
Therefore, I refrain from being a pound-the-table DG bull in the short term, even following the post-earnings share price pullback. I think that enough business and valuation risks exist, as does lack of investor enthusiasm, to warrant caution towards the stock over the next few weeks or months.
But for the reasons presented in the bullet point list above, I continue to think that DG is a good name to tuck away in a growth portfolio. Should the share price dip further from here, the buy-and-hold opportunity becomes even more compelling.
Join our community
Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on DG (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.
This article was written by
Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.
- - -
Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.
He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.
- - -
On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.
DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.