The memorable COVID-19 chapter in Dollar General's (NYSE:DG) growth story has definitely come to end.

As it continues to lap unsurmountable early 2020 comps, the retailer delivered negative total revenue and same-store sales growth for the second quarter in a row. Despite the Q2 figures having come ahead of expectations, the market chose to look elsewhere for investment opportunities, dealing a post-earnings blow to the stock that reached a peak intraday loss of 7.5% on August 26.

In my view, this Thursday's selloff was justifiable. First, any excitement about Dollar General that existed during the stock-the-pantry months of the pandemic has been left in the rearview mirror. Second, valuations had run a bit too far, after the stock price bounced 20% between my most recent bullish article of March 2021 and earlier this week.

Now, the harder question to answer is: what should shareholders and potential investors do, following the stock's post-earnings pullback?

On the results and outlook

Compared to a 2020 of astonishing financial performance, I do not believe that Dollar General could have done much better than it did in Q2 of this year.

The company delivered another all-around beat, as it usually does. Two-year stacked same-store sales growth of 14% was still impressive compared to the annualized average of a bit over 3% between 2017 and 2019. Margins dropped due to a combination of higher transportation costs (think about gas prices having spiked around 50% YOY) and an unfavorable revenue mix, but EPS still landed 10 cents ahead of consensus.

The problem is that Dollar General's outstanding P&L metrics and drivers have started to revert to some sort of a mean. The first chart below shows the off-the-cliff decline in revenues and comps. The second chart depicts unusual same-store underperformance relative to key peer Walmart (WMT) in the US - for reasons that probably range from a less diversified product portfolio to a more impactful "hangover effect" following a COVID-19 environment that was highly supportive of Dollar General's business.

Credit: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

The other factor that likely weighed on DG was the company's revised guidance. On revenues and comps, the full-year outlook actually improved, in part to reflect what was likely above-projections Q2 numbers. But commentary around cost headwinds, particularly those driven by transportation and distribution, turned sentiment sour.

Fear over inflationary headwinds, in fact, is primarily what justified at least one sell-side downgrade on the stock. Weakness in peer Dollar Tree (DLTR) that echoed the same rising cost narrative also did not help DG sidestep post-earnings bearishness.

On the stock

I have been a DG bull for a long time. In fact, the stock was one of the original four names in my market-beating All-Equities SRG portfolio, launched a few years ago. I remain optimistic about the stock in the long run due to the following factors:

Solid financial performance (historical and expected) during good and bad economic times;

competitive advantage in underserved rural areas;

footprint expansion opportunities (e.g. new locations, new store concepts); and

balance sheet that received a cash boost during the pandemic.

However, I cannot ignore the fact that momentum is not on the side of DG at the moment. Comps will continue to be under pressure for another two quarters, while uncertainty over margins and earnings will linger for as long as supply chain disruptions and rising producer prices remain in place.

Data by YCharts

Then, there is the issue of valuations. A current year P/E of 22 times is about as rich as the multiple has been since mid-year 2020, at least. Worse yet, the elevated metric combines with long-term earnings growth that has dipped to 10% per year to create a PEG (P/E relative to bottom-line growth projections) of nearly 2.3 times. This multiple is substantially higher than it was only a few months ago, and sits right next to an 18-month peak (see chart above).

Therefore, I refrain from being a pound-the-table DG bull in the short term, even following the post-earnings share price pullback. I think that enough business and valuation risks exist, as does lack of investor enthusiasm, to warrant caution towards the stock over the next few weeks or months.

But for the reasons presented in the bullet point list above, I continue to think that DG is a good name to tuck away in a growth portfolio. Should the share price dip further from here, the buy-and-hold opportunity becomes even more compelling.