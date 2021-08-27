anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

When Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) went public in February of this year, I failed to see appeal, leaving me to conclude that I was not automatically bidding for this ad play. I am glad that I reached that conclusion as shares have been collapsing, having lost 80% of their value over the past half a year as GAAP losses and lackluster growth seem to be the reason, but even then the losses seem almost like an overreaction.

Despite the low sales multiple and much more realistic profit multiple here, I am leaning cautious as I fear that the market is onto something. I am not too convinced about the actual GAAP losses and operating performance here, although the valuation has been de-risked in a major way here.

Back To IPO Day

When Viant went public in February, I saw Viant as the next automatic/programmatic advertising play to go public. Shares made a strong public debut which surprised me a bit given the recent operational performance of the company in 2020. While the sector at large has a bright future, among others is The Trade Desk (TTD), we have seen spectacular failures here as well in this space in the past.

Viant is all about automatically planning, buying and measurement of advertising across all channels, through its Adelphic software. The company claims that new solutions like this are key, as cookie-based identification, privacy concerns and tighter regulation render old methods ineffective.

Marketers can use Adelphic to rapidly and easily buy advertisements across any channels and device, relying on open data instead of cookies. The business is not transformative from the get-go, as the company has been founded in 1999 with the real transformation occurring after the 2017 purchase of Adelphic, now the prime software solution of the business.

The company went public at $25 in February, with shares essentially doubling to $47 on their first day of trading. Shares even rose to $65 in the first days of trading, resulting in a $3.73 billion equity valuation, as operating assets were valued at around $3.54 billion.

The company has seen rapid growth between 2018 and 2019, with sales up 52% from $108 million to $165 million. Moreover, an operating loss of $20 million turned into a $13 million operating profit. Disappointing in that sense was the performance in the first nine months of 2020 with revenues down 4% to $109 million, as the company guided for fourth quarter sales growth of 6% to $55 million. These flattish results have been accompanied by modest margin expansion, yet with revenues running at $165 million a year, a more than 20 times sales multiple for a business which was not showing any growth is rather steep.

This is certainly the case, as recent year-over-year sales trends were seriously lagging compared to some peers. The Trade Desk grew sales at more than 30% in the most recent quarter, yet a $40 billion giant was valued at 50 times sales on the back of this superior growth and superior margins. PubMatic (PUBM), another peer, posted similar growth rates as The Trade Desk, but traded at much more reasonable sales multiples.

This conclusion, a competitive field, changes in the advertising market and its structure made me a bit cautious overall.

No Appeal - What An Understatement

After concluding to become cautious and not hold a position in the shares after the public offering, little could I have imagined that shares would be down 80% in the half a year which followed.

In March, the company posted fourth quarter sales of 2020 with quarterly sales up 9% to $56.5 million, as fourth quarter operating profits of just over $13 million were very strong. Shares fell to $50 upon the release of the results as the 2021 guidance was underwhelming with first quarter sales seen flat year-over-year. Fortunately, full year sales were seen up 19% to $197 million at the midpoint of the guidance. Contrary, full year adjusted EBITDA, seen at $23.5 million was set to fall rather dramatically from the $31.8 million posted in 2020, as this caused concerns, for the right reasons.

Shares fell to the twenties in May when the company posted first quarter results, despite the company upping the full year guidance with sales now seen at a midpoint of $202 million and EBITDA at $25.5 million. In fact, second quarter results triggered the company into hiking the full year sales guidance to $207 million, with full year EBITDA seen at $30.5 million. While these results look relatively solid, shares kept imploding to $13 per share at the moment of writing, as real large GAAP losses are reported due to significant stock-based compensation expenses.

Based on a share count of 47 million shares, equity of the business is valued at just $600 million here, while the company holds over $230 million in net cash, for a mere $370 million operating asset valuation. This values the business at less than 2 times sales and around 12 times EBITDA, very low multiples given the market in which the business operates, although most of the sequential growth is a thing of the past.

Final Thought

Truth is that I am quite puzzled to see the extreme move lower in the share price as the company has been hiking the guidance two times so far in 2021, albeit that the full year outlook for 2021 was just in line with the annualized fourth quarter numbers for 2020.

It feels as if there is more underneath the surface than has been reported here. The operational momentum has not been strong vs. peers and given the underlying operational environment, the year-over-year results are somewhat lackluster. On the other hand, the huge reversal in the share price is quite puzzling.

Furthermore, there are still quite a few questions outstanding relating to the large GAAP losses, and it is not really known what the true rate of stock-based compensation and thus bottom line results are on a structural basis in the wake of the offering.

Shares actually look quite cheap at this moment and at this sales multiple, and while shares look far too cheap, something just does not feel 100% right here. It feels as if management is quite promotional and GAAP losses are significant, with these concerns preventing me from buying the dip here.