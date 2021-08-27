golubovy/iStock via Getty Images

Background

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane has officially decided to retire on December 31st, 2020. She will begin collecting social security within the next few months.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. Those investments primarily consist of minimal risk and minimal yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of July.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Four companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of July in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

American Tower (AMT)

NetApp (NTAP)

Realty Income (O)

W. P. Carey (WPC)

I already covered Realty Income and W. P. Carey in the Taxable Account article (link at the end of this article) but will include a summary of the dividend increase.

American Tower - AMT continues on its tear having seen its performance double that of the total return of the S&P 500 over the last six months. The current challenge with the stock is that it has seen its price continue to climb while competitors like Crown Castle International (CCI) have not seen the same kind of improvement in share price. We recently used the dip to add to the position in CCI but would need to see a fairly modest drop in price before we would consider adding to the position in AMT. AMT still appears to have the strongest potential going forward with high-single-digit or double-digit FFO growth.

The dividend was increased from $1.24/share per quarter to $1.27/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.4% and a new full-year payout of $5.11/share compared with the previous $4.99/share. This results in a current yield of 1.75% based on a share price of $290.82.

NetApp - I don't follow NTAP tremendously close, however, I do know that they have strong prospects for increasing revenue in the cloud segment. It is expected that the company will continue to grow cloud revenue with double-digit increases which analysts (specifically Raymond James) believe will translate to mid-single-digit total growth. NTAP's dividend increase was lackluster when compared with previous increases but this is expected given that the payout ratio has climbed to a fairly high payout ratio of 44% using the estimated EPS of $4.56. I would consider buying on dips but wouldn't consider a yield less than 3%.

The dividend was increased from $.48/share per quarter to $.50/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4.2% and a new full-year payout of $2.00/share compared with the previous $1.92/share. This results in a current yield of 2.48% based on a share price of $80.72.

Realty Income - The dividend was increased from $.2350/share per month to $.2355/share per month. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.826/share compared with the previous $2.82/share. This results in a current yield of 3.97% based on a share price of $71.14.

W. P. Carey - The dividend was increased from $1.048/share per quarter to $1.05/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $4.20/share compared with the previous $4.192/share. This results in a current yield of 5.44% based on a share price of $77.26.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 37 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA and 27 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of July.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Roth IRA during the month of July.

The most notable trade on this list is UMH Properties (UMH) which has a lot of similarities with Sun Communities (SUI) but has not seen its share price appreciate the same way. SUI has been a phenomenal stock for investors over the last five years while UMH has remained stagnant. For this reason I see UMH as having better growth prospects as SUI is reaching the point where its returns are limited by how much price appreciation it has experienced.

July Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

Income for the month of July was up slightly year-over-year for Jane's Traditional IRA and was up significantly for Jane's Roth IRA. Based on current estimates, we expect to see strong growth in the Traditional IRA (currently trending to be 9.9% higher FY-2021 than it was in FY-2020) while the estimated income generated by the Roth IRA is expected to grow 13% in FY-2021 vs FY-2020). The average monthly income for the Traditional IRA is expected to be $1,342.37/month and the Roth IRA coming in at $555.40/month based on current projections.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2021 compared with the actual results from 2020.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative). Each month since November has really seen balances push higher and more recently has reached a plateau in the month of January. The accounts have continued to rise but have really leveled off as of June 30th, 2021.

It is worth noting that that part of the increase in the Traditional IRA balances during the month of April was from a $7K contribution that was moved from the Taxable Account.

The next images are the new tables that indicate how much cash Jane had in her Traditional and Roth IRA Account at the end of the month as indicated on their Charles Schwab statements.

The next image provides a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on August 23rd. If you compare the images below with the Unrealized Gain/Loss images you can see that Jane is sitting on significantly higher capital gains as the end of June draws closer.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available.

Conclusion

We have finally hit a point where the account balances have begun leveling off while we keep our eyes open for existing holdings to reach attractive pricing where we can increase those positions. One of the key things I am keeping an eye on are commodity-based stocks that are heavily impacted by inflationary pressures. We have seen many of these stocks sink in recent weeks as earnings reports indicate the inputs are increasing and price increases have not been able to keep up with them. Here are a few stocks that have seen their stock prices drop.

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, she is currently long the following mentioned in this article: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Avient (NYSE:AVNT), Broadcom Preferred Series A (NASDAQ:AVGOP), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), BP (NYSE:BP), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), Digital Realty (DLR), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), EPR Properties Preferred Series E (NYSE:EPR.PE), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), GasLog Partners Preferred C (NYSE:GLOP.PC), Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Lexington Realty Preferred Series C (NYSE:LXP.PC), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Monmouth Preferred Series C (MNR.PC), Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), Altria (NYSE:MO), Annaly Capital Preferred Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), Realty Income (NYSE:O), OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE), Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Cum Red Pdf Shares Series 2024 (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF), SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Unilever (NYSE:UL), UMH Properties (UMH), Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).