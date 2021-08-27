ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been tough to be a Hollysys (NASDAQ:HOLI) investor, as the company’s promising industrial automation and transportation automation (automation systems for high-speed rail and subways) has been undermined at times by incompetent management, inconsistent shareholder communication, weak liquidity/analyst coverage, and more general macro factors like competition and the pandemic.

Oh, and there’s been a dust-up with a former CEO who has been trying to advance a low-ball offer to take the company private.

At long last, though, there could be some light at the end of this tunnel. Hollysys management has received a credible offer from its founder (and former chairman and CEO) that values the company much more appropriately, and the company hasn’t swatted it down. Given that the company is actually overdue with fiscal Q4 earnings, that may be a signal that there’s been serious discussion about the bid, but that’s speculation on my part.

I’ve always said I saw real potential in the business and that it was undervalued. With a bid on the table that’s close to my estimated fair value and good underlying performance in the Industrial Automation business, it’s easier to be more bullish on this name.

A New, Better, Bid

The biggest recent twist in the Hollysys story was the receipt of a bid on July 20 from “Superior Emerald” (or “the Emerald Consortium”) of $23/share in cash to acquire Hollysys.

What makes this bid particularly noteworthy is that Emerald includes both Ascendent Capital Partners (who were part of a group that privatized China Automation Group in 2019) and Changli Wang, the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Hollysys. That lends this bid pretty much automatic credibility, and I’d note that it’s far higher than the $17/share offered by the consortium that includes the former CEO Baiqing Shao (who was removed from the company back in mid-2020).

Management seems to be taking this bid seriously, formally acknowledging it on August 2 and not dismissing it out of hand. The company also recently announced that two existing officers of the company, co-COOs Yue Xu and Lei Fang, have joined the Emerald Consortium representing both themselves and “certain other management and employees” of the Company.

I may very well be connecting dots that ought not be connected, but that suggests meaningful internal interest in, and support for, the bid. Both Messrs Xu and Fang were with Hollysys during Wang’s tenure (which ended in late 2013) and in positions of enough responsibility where they would presumably have had meaningful interaction.

What Happens Now?

The consortium that bid $17/share has been quiet since the announcement of the Emerald Consortium bid, and that’s not exactly typical for that group. Read into that what you will, but I think the backing of Ascendent likely makes the Emerald bid pretty solid, and I don’t know if the rival consortium has the resources to make an equivalent or better bid.

At this point I think there is a better than 50/50 chance that the board of Hollysys will accept the Emerald bid and pursue the go-private transaction. Not only is it a pretty fair bid with respect to my estimate of the value of the company, given the lack of coverage of Hollysys and the ongoing questions about U.S.-listed Chinese ADRs (not to mention broader concerns about Beijing’s recent crackdown on businesses), it may be seen as the best chance of realizing the value of the company for Hollysys shareholders.

Operations Seem To Be In Order, At Least In Industrial Automation

While management has not reported fourth quarter results (fiscal fourth quarter, or the June calendar quarter), they did provide a brief update back in early July.

The guidance they offered ($560M to $595M in full-year revenue) was comfortably above my $540M estimate. What’s more, management talked about “30% or better” growth in Industrial Automation (or IA). That would suggest at least $94M in revenue, comfortably above my expectations and also representing close to 40% sequential growth.

I’d also note that that growth rate compares favorably to ABB’s (ABB) 27% year-over-year reported growth in China for their Process Automation segment (the closest comparable business). While other companies in the process automation space have indicated that automation demand has improved significantly in China, others like Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) haven’t provided more detail, so that’s why I’m using the ABB figure (it also helps that ABB has a large DCS business in China which competes with Hollysys).

The negative takeaway from the preannouncement is that, even if you zero out the Mechanical & Electrical business, revenue in the rail business was down from the year-ago period. This continues a long trend of weakness, though I do believe there was likely double-digit sequential growth here (around 20% is my estimate), as the company continues to deliver on past contract wins.

Looking Ahead, The IA Future Is Bright

I really like where the Industrial Automation business is at. The company continues to win projects in its core power generation market (where it is #1 in China), but those projects are broadening out to include more systems (like intelligent operating data systems, or IODSs). Likewise in petrochemicals, pharma, and food/beverage, where Hollysys has announced wins that include core distributed control systems (or DCS), automated safety systems, asset management systems, and manufacturing execution systems.

Management recently laid out a vision for doubling the Industrial Automation business over the next five years. The core of that will be ongoing wins in control systems, but augmented with more instrumentation (likely through JVs) and software (M&A and JVs, most likely). While doubling in five years may be ambitious, I think it’s possible, and I think Hollysys could continue to gain share in verticals like petrochemicals and chemicals.

I’m not as bullish on the rail business. The opportunity is absolutely there, particularly in the context of the Chinese government committing even more resources to build out more high-speed rail, but execution has to improve.

The Outlook

If things go the way I expect, my model for FY22 and beyond is just academic now. Assuming it’s not, though, I’m looking for around 7.5% revenue growth over the next three years, 6.5% over the next five years, and close to 6% over the next 10 years.

Obviously that’s a lower growth rate than management is assuming, as doubling IA and rail revenue from FY20 to FY25 will require at least 12% growth even assuming the M&E business goes to zero, but I think doubling the rail business is likely beyond their grasp in five years.

I’m modeling low-to-mid-teens FCF margins, but I do see some risk here as management will likely have to make significant incremental investments into R&D to drive the product innovation and development necessary to support that kind of revenue growth (particularly with the company targeting instrumentation and software in IA). I would also think some of that cash pile would go toward M&A and JVs to further augment that growth story.

Discounting that all back, and continuing to use a high discount rate (low-to-mid teens) to reflect the above-average risks here, I end with a fair value of around $24 – not that far off the Emerald Consortium bid.

The Bottom Line

I think Hollysys is a promising industrial automation business combined with a struggling, but fixable, rail automation business and an M&E business that needs significant restructuring if not outright termination or sale. While I do think there’s a better management team in place, the optimistic outlook for rail automation (without a more detailed plan) is a bit of a worry, and the plans for the IA business are quite ambitious.

As is probably clear by now, I think accepting the Emerald Consortium’s bid is a good option, and one that the management should probably pursue. While there is a path to even higher standalone value, that potential reward has to be weighed against factors like execution risk and the uncertainties over the long-term status of U.S.-listed Chinese ADRs. I don’t expect all readers to agree, but I think accepting the bid is the way to go, and there’s still worthwhile upside to that bid at today’s price.