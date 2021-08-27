bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: The Future Tastes Like Stevia and Veggie Burgers

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) is, as the name implies, a maker of ingredients for use in various industries all across the world. The company specializes in starches and sweeteners, such as potato starch and high fructose corn syrup, that end up in countless products on grocery store shelves and in restaurants.

In recent years, INGR has also been moving into higher growth categories like plant-based proteins and non-caloric (i.e. zero calorie) sweeteners through its acquisition of stevia brand PureCircle.

Higher corn prices are expected to be a headwind to earnings in the second half of the year, but elevated commodity prices should prove temporary. Besides, INGR seems to have proven its pricing power this year, giving me confidence that the company will be able to offset at least some of these increased costs with price hikes.

Given the midpoint of earnings per share guidance stands at $6.65 for 2021, INGR trades at a mere 13.1x P/E ratio, or a 7.6% earnings yield. INGR is priced for little to no growth, probably because of fears about commodity price inflation. But I believe INGR is

better equipped to handle inflation than the market thinks,

well-positioned behind consumer growth trends, and

more attractively valued than its closest peers.

Strong 1H 2021 Performance

INGR specializes in starches and sweeteners. That is the company's core proficiency. Seeing as that my background is in real estate, not ingredients manufacturing, I had to do a little research on how exactly the products are made and the business works. To cite Morningstar,

Ingredion manufactures starches and sweeteners by wet milling and processing corn and other starch-based raw materials. The company steeps these raw materials in a water-based solution before separating the starches from co-products (animal feed and corn oil).

Starches make up about 45% of INGR's total revenue, while sweeteners account for 35% and co-products for animal feed and corn oil makes up the remaining 20%. For the most part, INGR's ingredients end up in restaurant food, sweetened beverages, and packaged consumables at the grocery store. But some of the co-products (by-products of the manufacturing process that are usable for other things) end up in farm animal feed, pet food, cooking oils, lubricants, cosmetics, and ethanol.

Specialty ingredients, like plant-based proteins used in meat alternatives and zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia, now make up 33% of total sales, and management aims to bring that total to 38% by 2024. While INGR is investing in these specialty lines, much of this expansion in specialty's portion of sales should come organically. Quoting Morningstar again:

Although we expect demand for Ingredion’s core ingredients to grow at a low-single-digit rate, specialty ingredients volumes should grow in the mid- to high single digits.

In the second quarter, largely due to a reopening economy and a return to eating out at restaurants, INGR's revenue and operating income rose impressively.

Source: Ingredion Q2 2021 Presentation

Notice the 64% year-over-year rise in operating income. CEO Jim Zallie commented on the Q2 conference call that this was the company's strongest quarterly performance since 2017.

Year to date results are almost as impressive, registering double-digit sales, gross profit, and operating income growth, as well as profit margin expansion.

Source: Ingredion Q2 2021 Presentation

Management expects net sales to finish 2021 up double digits YoY and operating income to rise mid- to high-single digits. Given the fantastic, double-digit operating income growth in the first half of the year, this would seem to imply that operating income will be much flatter in the back half of the year. This is largely due to elevated commodity prices, especially for corn, which makes up about 80% of INGR's raw materials costs.

Since raw materials make up about 50% of INGR's total costs, we can conclude that corn accounts for about 40% of the company's expenses. Clearly, the price of corn is a big deal for INGR.

But, as previously mentioned, this situation should be temporary, and INGR may be able to raise prices to offset the impact of inflation.

In the chart below, we notice something important. Though foreign exchange certainly added to sales growth, most of the growth came from volume growth, price increases, and shifts in the mix of products sold.

Source: Ingredion Q2 2021 Presentation

As you can see above, only a little less than 10% of YoY net sales growth came from beneficial foreign exchange.

Year-to-date, foreign exchange has only accounted for 8.5% of net sales growth. On the contrary, 46.1% has come from sales volume growth while 45.5% has come from price increases as well as a shift toward higher priced specialty products.

Speaking of specialty products, it's encouraging to see that sales in these categories were not confined to one or two regions but rather saw impressive growth across the globe.

Source: Ingredion Q2 2021 Presentation

In the second quarter, plant-based protein sales doubled YoY, which signifies the foresight behind the move into this product category. Pea protein in particular, which INGR produces at multiple facilities, has become a popular ingredient in both veggie burgers and vegan protein powders. Beyond Meat (BYND) burgers, for instance, have pea protein as a top ingredient.

Likewise, demand for stevia is rapidly growing as consumers turn away from both sugary drinks and artificial sweeteners. Growth in both of these categories should account for most of INGR's sales growth in the years ahead.

Source: Ingredion Q2 2021 Presentation

This should be good news for profitability, since INGR has more pricing power when it comes to its specialty ingredients than it does with its core starch and sweetener products. Of course, since INGR derives so much of its revenue from high fructose corn syrup ("HFCS"), some of this growth in stevia simply cannibalizes its HFCS sales.

Zooming back out to include both specialty and core products, it's impressive to note that INGR's strong performance YTD and especially in Q2 was spread across all four of its geographic markets.

Source: Ingredion Q2 2021 Presentation

Along with a rise in sales and operating income came a jump in debt. INGR ended Q2 with 21.2% higher long-term debt than the end of 2020. This was somewhat alarming, until I looked into it. Most of this jump in long-term debt is due to the reclassification of a $380 million term loan from short-term to long-term when its due date was amended from April 2021 to March 2022.

Total debt rose less than 1% from the end of 2020 to the middle of 2021, from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion.

Net debt to non-current assets sits at 37%, while net debt to EBITDA is a comfortable 1.72x.

The Dividend

INGR offers a 2.93%-yielding dividend that is likely on the verge of a raise, after four quarters in a row of a $0.64 payout. A dividend hike this year would mark the 11th year in a row of dividend raises and the 23rd year of maintained and uninterrupted dividends.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

INGR's dividend strikes me as being very safe, with a payout that makes up 38.5% of forward earnings (midpoint of EPS guidance) and 43% of TTM free cash flow.

Management also engages in share buybacks here and there, but most of the capital returned to shareholders takes the form (appropriately, in my view) of dividends.

Comparison To Peers

At a 13.1x P/E ratio, INGR seems to be attractively valued compared to close peers Darling Ingredients (DAR) at 18.2x and MGP Ingredients (MGPI) at 21.2x.

Admittedly, though, INGR isn't quite as cheap as the much larger and more diversified Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), which trades at a 12.5x forward P/E. Using 2020 earnings, however, INGR's 14.0x earnings multiple compares favorably to ADM's 16.6x.

When we look at enterprise value to EBITDA, we likewise find that INGR trades at a slight discount to peers.

Data by YCharts

Finally, when it comes to price to operating cash flow, INGR consistently trades at a cheaper multiple than its peers in the ingredients space.

Data by YCharts

As best I can tell, INGR deserves a higher valuation.

Bottom Line

North America is unsurprisingly INGR's largest market, making up 61% of 2020 revenue, with South America accounting for 15%, Asia Pacific at 14%, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at 10%.

One's opinion of INGR will largely be shaped by:

How fast consumers in North America move away from HFCS

How much non-caloric sweeteners cannibalize HFCS sales

Whether growth outside of North America can offset stagnation or declines in the core business

How fast demand for specialty ingredients like stevia and plant-based protein grows

Moreover, INGR is more at the mercy of commodity prices than a non-commodity-price-watcher like me is totally comfortable with. At the same time, though, management is deeply experienced in the world of ingredients and seem to have hedged against inflation pretty well. Having pricing power to offset inflation is also a huge benefit. Perhaps some of INGR's price hikes will prove more long-lasting the elevated raw materials costs.

For me, INGR probably won't ever be a big part of my portfolio because I choose to invest most heavily in the industries I understand best. But that doesn't stop me from incrementally adding to my position here.

I view INGR as a low-risk, potentially high upside play on plant-based proteins and zero calorie sweeteners, both of which I personally consume regularly and believe will continue to become more widely adopted.