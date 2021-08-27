Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2021

Akifyeva Svetlana/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the August edition of the graphite miners news. August saw some minor improvement in graphite prices and plenty of good news from the graphite miners.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days, the China graphite flake-194 EXW spot price was up by 1.76% and is up 6.97% over the past year. Flake-195 EXW prices were not updated. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make "spherical" graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

In an April 25, 2021, report from Leading Edge Materials they stated:

A recent price assessment produced by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence for the Company shows average pricing in 2020 for uncoated natural spherical graphite at around US$3,000 per tonne and for coated natural spherical graphite between US$7,000 per tonne (domestic China and non-EU) and US$12,000 per tonne (high-end applications), with an average price of around US9,500 per tonne for material used in cells for Western OEMs...

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

Graphite demand and supply forecast charts

Source: Syrah Resources (Courtesy Benchmark Minerals - 2019)

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts (total demand)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter

Graphite demand versus supply forecast

Source: Triton Minerals courtesy Roskill

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast

Source: BloombergNEF

UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)

Source

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit

Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vincens LinkedIn

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report

On June 30 Mining.com reported:

CHART: Study predicts over 400% increase in copper, lithium, nickel battery demand. BNEF predicts annual demand for lithium-ion batteries will pass 2.7 terawatt-hours per year by 2030 - a 35% increase from the analytics company's forecast made last year.

Graphite market news

On August 11 Resource World reported:

Will battery minerals demand outstrip supply in the future?... This switch to EVs is an important part of the goal of the International Energy Agency's Paris Agreement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050... Another challenge facing critical mineral miners is the long lag time to explore a prospect, develop an economic resource, complete the Environmental Assessment process, gain social acceptance, prepare a bankable feasibility study and, finally, build a mine. According to the IHS report, between 2010 and 2019, this process averaged 16.5 years...

On August 17 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported:

EV makers eye bigger battery-metals role by inking mining deals... Electric-vehicle makers are pushing for an intermediary role in mining to secure supplies of key battery metals, according to the head of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. "We've had discussions on that and Tesla has definitely explored these options," Chief Executive Officer Randy Smallwood said Friday in a phone interview. "There is a real concern on the battery metal side in terms of supply." ... Smallwood said he's seeing increasing interest from electric-vehicle makers to get more involved in the industry and has even had talks with "potential partners" interested in starting their own streaming companies for battery metals including cobalt, nickel and lithium... Tesla Inc. struck a nickel-supply deal with BHP Group last month after CEO Elon Musk had expressed concern about supply due to challenges in sustainable sourcing.

On August 24 GlobeNewsWire reported:

Graphite market to reach USD 25.70 billion by 2028; Speculations about electric vehicles dominating the market to boost growth, says Fortune Business Insights™. Top companies covered in the graphite market report are AMG (Hauzenberg, Germany), Asbury Carbons (New Jersey, U.S.), Eagle Graphite (Canada), EPM Group (Moscow, Russia), Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg GmbH (Kaisersberg, Austria), Graphite India Limited (GIL) (India), Imerys (Paris, France), Nacional de Grafite (Brazil), SGL Carbon (Wiesbaden, Germany), and other players profiled. The global graphite market size was USD 13.60 billion in 2020. Based on our analysis, the market is projected to grow from USD 14.83 billion in 2021 to USD 25.70 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the 2021-2028 period.

On August 25 Fastmarkets reported:

BTR's anode sales volumes soar by 131.46% in H1... BTR reports "explosive growth" in demand for lithium-ion batteries in the past six months...

Graphite miners news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF), Tirupati Graphite [LSE:TGR], and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon [ETR:SGL] (OTCPK:SGLFF) is a synthetic graphite producer and Novonix [ASX:NVX] (OTCQX:NVNXF) is commercializing their synthetic graphite product.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7](SYAAF)(SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique. Syrah is also working to become a vertically integrated producer of natural graphite Active Anode Material ("AAM") at their Vidalia facility, Louisiana, USA.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF) (formerly Bass Metals [ASX:BSM]

On August 18 Greenwing Resources reported:

Exploration and analysis update. Greenwing has completed its shallow augering program at Graphmada, with the last 89 shallow auger holes, drilled to an average depth of 12m from surface, producing significant intercepts of graphite mineralization, up to 11 metres at 6.9% Fixed Carbon (FC)...Th is Exploration Target is in addition to an already substantial regolith hosted large flake graphite Mineral Resource of 20.2 Mt @ at 4% TGC, estimated in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

On July 30, Ceylon Graphite announced: "Ceylon Graphite Corp. late filing of financial statements and management cease trade order... encountered COVID-19 related delays."

Mineral Commodities Ltd. ("MRC") [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 90% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC owns 90%.

On August 18, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "MOU to produce ALD-coated natural graphite anode." Highlights include:

Non-binding MOU with Forge Nano, Inc. to use Atomic Layer Deposition ("ALD") to optimise lithium-ion battery anode materials' performance.

ALD precision nano-coating technology stabilises graphite surface defects, resulting in better anode powders with higher discharge capacities, longer life, and improved rate performance.

Graphite developers

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property. The Molo mine is fully-funded and scheduled to commission in March, 2022.

On August 18, NextSource Materials announced: "Mine construction on schedule for NextSource Materials Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar." Highlights include:

Construction is on track with all major equipment fabricated and ready to be received by the EPC.

Overall project progress exceeds 25% completion.

Personnel have been mobilized to site in Madagascar.

Site works are on schedule to commence in Q3/Q4 2021.

Plant equipment installation at site is on schedule to begin in Q1/Q2 2022.

Mine is fully funded and on schedule to commission in Q2 2022.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT]

On July 30, Walkabout Resources Ltd. announced: "June 2021 quarterly activity statement." Highlights include:

US$20 million debt finance agreement signed with CRDB, a Tanzanian based listed bank, for the construction of the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine.

Companion equity needed to enable the drawdown of the debt facility of US$12 million and a 3-stage process for raising commenced.

A$6.4 million (US$4.67 million) raised through an institutional placement as Stage 1 companion equity.

Rights issue launched to raise A$7.6 million (US$5.54 million) for Stage 2 companion equity.

Up to US$10 million raised through the placement of shares with US based Battery Metals Capital Group LLC as Stage 3 companion equity.

In-country graphite growth potential defined through an updated Exploration Target.

Walkabout joined the European Raw Material Alliance [ERMA].

Board and management transformation in readiness for next phase of development and operations.

On August 24, Walkabout Resources Ltd. announced: "Site mobilisation commencement and IPM appointment move Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project into construction phase." Highlights include:

Independent Project Manager appointment approved by CRDB and site visit completed.

Bulk Earthmoving and Civils contractor TNR Ltd commencedmobilisation to site.

Stakeholder meetings and information sessions completed.

Two high-level Government delegations hosted on site within the last week.

Gratomic Inc. [TSXV:GRAT] [GR:CB82 ] (OTCQX:CBULF)

Gratomic's Aukam Graphite Project is located in Namibia, Africa. The Project is in process of plant commissioning for full operational capabilities and an open pit operation in Q4 of 2021 to produce high grade vein graphite. Gratomic is also collaborating with Forge Nano to develop a second facility for graphite micronization and spheronization.

On July 29, Gratomic Inc. announced: "Gratomic acquires remaining 37% interest in Aukam Property."

On August 13, Gratomic Inc. announced:

Gratomic signs Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project. Gratomic Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent with Zumbi Mineração Brazil ("Zumbi") and the shareholders of Zumbi (collectively the "Vendors") for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the "Capim Grosso Property" (the "Acquisition") comprising mineral claim 870.180/2012 (426.03 Ha) located in Capim Grosso, BA, Brazil (the "Target Property").

Aukam Processing Facility in Namibia, Africa

Source: Gratomic website

Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama. The Coosa Graphite Plant (2023 production start) plans to source natural graphite initially from non-China suppliers and then from the USA from 2028.

On August 9, Westwater Resources announced:

Westwater Resources announces second quarter conference call and update on its Coosa Graphite Plant. Alabama to be home to one of the First Large Scale Graphite Production Sites in the USA. Construction to begin later this year. U.S. Government has declared graphite critical to National Security.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, an excellent video here, and my recent article on Trend Investing here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On August 3, Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "Magnis secures A$20 million in funding from US institutions." Highlights include:

A$20 Million Convertible Note ("Facility") funded by US-based institutions The Lind Partners and SBC Global Investment Fund

Magnis to immediately invest US$13 million (equivalent to approximately A$17.6 million) into iM3NY to provide further equity for future expansion plans

iM3NY in final stages to sign a mandate to begin US listing process.

On August 4, Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "New York Battery Plant update binding sales increase."

iM3NY (Imperium3) - New York Lithium-ion Battery Plant. The Imperium3 consortium consists of Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd, C4V LLC New York and Boston Energy and Innovation (BEI). Magnis owns 63% of iM3NY and the plant is fully funded for Gigawatt scale production. The New York Battery Plant has multiple signed offtake agreements. NY State Government announced a US$13.25 funding package for the plant. The plant could support approximately 4-5 GWh with first production expected Q4 2021 - Q1 2022.

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTCPK:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project's two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS] (BTRYF)

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique. In August 2021 Battery Minerals agreed to sell their Mozambique Graphite Projects to Tirupati Graphite.

On July 30, Battery Minerals announced: "June 2021 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Battery Minerals was awarded a $500,000 TARGET grant from the Victorian Government.

Battery Minerals acquires the highly prospective Russell Copper Project, located in East Kimberly region, WA.

Montepuez Graphite Project Pilot Plant Study commenced during the June 2021 Quarter.

Cash on hand of $4.6M at 30 June 2021.

On August 17, Battery Minerals announced: "Battery Minerals agrees to sell Mozambique Graphite Projects to Tirupati Graphite." Highlights include:

Battery Minerals will receive a total aggregate consideration of $12.5 million in cash and shares in Tirupati Graphite.

Tirupati Graphite will acquire the Montepuez and Balama Graphite Projects in Mozambique.

Tirupati Graphite is listed on the standard segment of the main board of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") with a market capitalization of ~A$183 million and is accredited with the Green Economy Mark by the LSE.

Tirupati Graphite is a fully integrated, revenue generating, specialist graphite producer and graphene and advanced materials developer with primary mining and processing projects in Madagascar and speciality graphite manufacturing and graphene and advanced materials development businesses in India.

Tirupati Graphite's founders and management team have extensive experience in the graphite industry and developing projects. Under Tirupati Graphite's management its Madagascan primary graphite operations, which are under modular development, have demonstrated 50% operating margin.

Execution of the Montepuez graphite project will now become a key priority for Tirupati Graphite which will expand its production capacities, diversify resources and product basket central to capture growing market opportunities from the green economy.

Battery Minerals will become a significant shareholder second only to the founder group of Tirupati Graphite.

Completion of the transaction is subject to Mozambican government approval and Battery Minerals' shareholder approval.

Battery Minerals will continue to focus on its Australian mineral exploration properties in the WA Kimberley region and Western Victoria where it is currently implementing expanded exploration programmes.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] (OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world. Mason will also soon own 66.67% Black Swan Graphene, subject to the transaction completing.

On July 26, Mason Graphite announced:

Mason Graphite announces investment in new graphene venture. On closing of the joint-venture Transaction, Mason Graphite and Thomas Swan will own respectively 66.67% and 33.33% of Black Swan Graphene, which is expected to proceed to a going-public transaction in the coming months.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On August 5, Northern Graphite announced: "Northern Graphite increases land position at South Okak Ni-Cu-Co Property."

On August 16, Northern Graphite announced:

Northern Graphite's concentrates easily purified to battery standards. "Bissett Creek is one of very few deposits that is located close to markets, has a high percentage of large flakes and already has robust economics based on higher margin industrial markets," said Northern CEO, Greg Bowes. "However, traditional markets would be overwhelmed if the EV sales forecasts of automobile manufacturers are realized, and all production may need to be turned into BAM regardless of flake size. Testing continues to show that Bissett Creek will have a big role to play in the fast approaching, transformation of the automotive industry."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Group [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Group is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On July 29, Talga Group announced:

Talga attains ISO 9001 quality accreditation. Talga Group Ltd is pleased to advise it has been awarded the globally recognised ISO 9001:2015 certification for the Company's current stage production and distribution of graphite and graphene products...

On July 30, Talga Group announced: "Quarterly activities review for the period ending 30 June 2021." Highlights include:

Project Development

Completion of Detailed Feasibility Study, showing robust outcomes for Swedish battery anode project.

Resource growth commenced with large graphite target defined for drilling.

Commercial Progress

FREYR signs battery MOU for supply of anode materials and potential co-development.

Increased customer engagements support continued expansion planning for Talga battery anode operations.

Talnode ® commercialisation and scale up progress drives recruitment of European commercial staff and Australian Corporate Commercial Manager.

Studies confirm feasibility of producing Talga battery anode products Talnode ®-C and Talnode®-Si in the UK...

Corporate and Finance

LKAB and Mitsui extend Talga LOI for Swedish Graphite Anode Project.

Cash balance of A$52.5 million as at 30 June 2021.

On August 12, Talga Group announced: "Life cycle assessment highlights Talga's world-leading green battery anode."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.] (SRGMF)

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite Project and processing plant in central Sweden. The company also owns the Norra Karr REE project, and the 51% of the Bihor Sud Nickel-Cobalt exploration stage project in Romania.

On July 26, Leading Edge Materials announced:

Leading Edge Materials announces filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment report for Woxna Graphite Anode Project... "Pre- and Post-tax Net Present Value [NPV] of $317m and $248m using an 8% discount rate. Pre- and Post-tax IRR of 42.9% and 37.4%... Initial Capital Expenditures [CAPEX] of $121m. Pre-tax Payback Period from first production of 2.24 years. Operating cost per tonne of coated spherical purified graphite [CSPG] of $2,519 after revenue credit from micronized graphite product.

On August 19, Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials announces filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment report for its Norra Karr REE Project... "

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF) (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On July 29, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde provides update for Matawinie Mine Project as engineering and civil construction works advance." Highlights include:

Nouveau Monde completed site preparation this spring for the Matawinie mine and concentrator construction, the first step in the development of what is expected to be the largest high-purity graphite production of the Western World.

On-site work commenced on time this month as part of a pragmatic 30-month construction and commissioning timeline...

On August 13, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde has submitted a patent application for its Proprietary Green Thermochemical Purification Technology."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On July 28, Renascor Resources announced: "Graphite concentrate purities of up to 97.5% TC from large scale pilot. Improved graphite concentrate purities offer increased efficiencies in downstream Purified Spherical Graphite production." Highlights include:

Large scale pilot trials at an independent commercial graphite production facility have produced bulk quantities of high purity Graphite Concentrates from ore samples from Renascor's Siviour Graphite Deposit in South Australia.

The +60 tonne bulk pilot trial is being undertaken to produce large scale samples of Siviour Graphite Concentrates and to test adjustments to the flotation circuit to optimise the production of high purity Graphite Concentrates in the upstream component of Renascor's planned vertically integrated graphite mine and battery anode material manufacturing operation in South Australia.

The on-going pilot trials have achieved graphite purities of up to 97.5% total carbon ("TC") with graphite recovery of 93.2% by adjusting regrind times in the flotation circuit. This compares favourably to Renascor's previous results from locked cycle tests, which achieved purities of 94.6% TC with graphite recovery of 94.5%.

The increased purity of Siviour Graphite Concentrates, which Renascor plans to use as feedstock in a downstream manufacturing facility to produce Purified Spherical Graphite ("PSG"), offers the potential for increased economic efficiencies in the downstream production of PSG, as less reagents and energy would be required in the downstream purification stage to achieve lithium-ion battery grade purities of +99.95% TC.

Renascor intends to leverage off the comparatively low OPEX of the planed Siviour Graphite Concentrate operation2 by co-locating a downstream advanced manufacturing facility in Australia to produce low-cost, high-quality, 100% Australian-made PSG with leading ESG3 credentials in the first integrated in-country mine and battery anode material operation outside of China.

Renascor plans to use the results from the pilot trials to optimise the Graphite Concentrate operation. Graphite Concentrates produced from the pilot will also be used for downstream equipment selection trials and large-scale customer sample testing to support the progression to binding offtake agreements.

On July 30, Renascor Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2021."

On August 25, Renascor Resources announced: "Strategic cooperation and Offtake Agreement with POSCO. Non-binding MOU to supply up to 30ktpa of PSG to South Korean conglomerate POSCO and potential equity investment by POSCO in Renascor."

...With the MOU with POSCO, Renascor has now executed and announced offtake MOUs covering up to 60,000tpa of PSG. Renascor's currently proposed Stage 1 PSG production capacity is approximately 30,000tpa. In addition, Renascor continues to receive a significant volume of inbound enquiry from globally-recognised international groups that are leaders in the battery supply chain.

To fulfill the increased offtake volume requirements, Renascor is currently undertaking feasibility work to facilitate an increase in Stage 1 PSG production capacity and a Stage 2 expansion.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR] [FSE:FMK] (ECGFF)

On July 27, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Recycled lithium-ion battery anode material achieves 99.98%c. Battery cell performance tests underway with battery manufacturer."

On July 29, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Funding for expansion of Battery Anode Material Facility. The new state of-the-art facility will produce high purity battery anode material using the Company's proprietary EcoGraf™ HFfree purification process for export to battery markets in Asia, Europe and North America. The initial construction timeframe for the 5,000tpa commercial scale facility is 11 months, followed by commissioning and final product qualification. The Company then plans to undertake a 12-month expansion program to achieve a production level of 20,000tpa. EcoGraf will fund the initial phase of the development using its existing cash reserves from the successful A$54.6 million institutional placement completed in February 2021, with the expansion phase to be financed through a combination of cash reserves and loan funding.

On July 30, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Quarterly activities report. Positive outcomes achieved across key technical and commercial programs for development of Australian Battery Anode Material Facility...

On August 2, EcoGraf Limited announced:

EcoGraf to Evaluate Industrial Site in Sweden. EcoGraf Limited is pleased to advise that the Company has signed a land reservation agreement for an industrial site in Skellefteå, Sweden in northern Europe as a potential location for a European EcoGraf™ HFfREE Battery Anode Material facility...

On August 16, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Lithium-ion Battery Anode Recycling Pilot Plant."

On August 24, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Sustainability focus drives value for Australian BAM Facility."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit ("Albany"), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

No news for the month.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

On July 29, Lomiko Metals Inc. announced: "Lomiko Metals Inc. delivers positive PEA for La Loutre Graphite Project." Highlights include:

Long-term Weighted-Average1 Graphite Price US$916/t Cg conc. (graphitic carbon concentrate).

Exchange rate: C$1.00 = US$0.75.

Pre-tax NPV (8%) of C$313.6M.

After-tax NPV (8%) of C$185.6M.

Pre-tax IRR of 28.3%.

After-tax IRR of 21.5%.

Pre-tax payback period of 3.3 years.

After-tax payback period 4.2 years.

Initial capital of ("CAPEX") of C$236.1M including mine pre-production, processing, infrastructure (roads, power line construction, co-disposal tailings facility, ancillary buildings, and water management).

Life of mine processing period ("LOM") of 14.7 years.

Average LOM strip ratio [Waste:Mineralization] of 4.04:1.

LOM plant production of 21,874 Kilotons (kt=1,000 metric tonnes) of mill feed yielding 1,436 kt of graphite concentrate grading 95.0% Cg.

Average annual graphite concentrate production of 108 kt for the first eight years; LOM average annual production of 97.4 kt.

Average graphite mill head grade of 7.44% Cg for the first eight years; LOM average graphite mill head grade of 6.67% Cg.

Average LOM recovery of 93.5% Cg.

Measured + Indicated resource at the base case cut-off grade of 1.5% Cg of 23,165 kt at a 4.51% Cg grade for 1.04 Mt of graphite.

Inferred resource at the base case cut-off grade of 1.5% Cg of 46,821 kt at a 4.01% Cg grade for 1.9Mt of graphite.

Cash Cost of US$386 per tonne of graphite concentrate.

All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") of US$406 per tonne of graphite concentrate.

On July 31, via a Seeking Alpha Instablog, the CEO of Lomiko reported:

Lomiko Metals Inc. delivers positive PEA for La Loutre Graphite Project: Pre-Tax NPV of C$314M with 28.3% IRR at US$916/T Cg; After-tax NPV of 186M with 21.5% IRR. After-tax payback period 4.2 years. (21.5% IRR). LOM average graphite mill head grade of 6.67% Cg. Life of mine processing period ("LOM") of 14.7 years. ("CAPEX") of C$236.1M.

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT]

On August 13, Black Rock Mining announced: "Binding offtake term sheets executed for large flake concentrate." Highlights include:

Black Rock converts two existing Chinese Pricing and Volume Agreements to Binding Term Sheets status.

Key terms of the Offtake Agreements include: A prepayment through a binding Letter of Credit to be lodged within 6 months from planned commissioning date. Supply of large flake concentrate (>+100 mesh). Price indexed to published indices, RefWin and ICCSino.

Large-scale qualification plant has commenced generating bulk concentrate product samples for POSCO and selected Offtake customers.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On July 30, Sovereign Metals Ltd. announced: "June 2021 quarterly report."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Goldcore Resources Ltd. [TSXV:GEM] (CZSVF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQX:GPHOF), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE], South Star Mining [TSXV:STS] (OTCQB:STSBF), Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L].

Synthetic Graphite companies

SGL Carbon [ETR:SGL]

Novonix Ltd [ASX:NVX](OTCQX:NVNXF)

Graphene companies

Archer Materials [ASX:AXE]

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF)

First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCQB:FGPHF)

Graphene Manufacturing Group [TSXV:GMG]

NanoXplore Inc. [TSXV:GRA] (OTCQX:NNXPF)

Strategic Elements Ltd [ASX:SOR]

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

As usual all comments are welcome.