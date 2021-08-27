PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I choose to maintain my Neutral rating for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI).

I previously wrote an article on Federated Hermes which was published almost three months ago on June 7, 2021. FHI's recent share price performance has been unexciting, increasing by +3% from $32.62 as of June 4, 2021 to $33.69 as of August 26, 2021. The market currently values Federated Hermes at 10.7 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E, and the stock offers a forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 3.4%.

On one hand, Federated Hermes' earnings could potentially disappoint investors in the second half of the year, if fee waivers turn out to be larger than expected. On the other hand, FHI has the potential to leverage on M&A (Mergers & Acquisitions) and ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) tailwinds to boost its growth in the medium to long term. Considering both the potential negatives and positives associated with the stock, I continue to assign a Neutral or Hold rating to FHI's shares.

Uninspiring Quarterly Results Were Largely In Line With Market Expectations

Federated Hermes's Q2 2021 financial results were poor, but the market had already expected this.

FHI's top line contracted from $360.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 to $311.0 million in the recent quarter. Its non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $0.67 in Q2 2021, excluding -$0.11 in "noncash expense" relating "to increase in the U.K. tax rate", represented a -16% YoY decline over the same period. Federated Hermes' Q2 2021 bottom line met market expectations, and its top line was only -1% short of market consensus' estimates.

There was an increase in Federated Hermes' assets under management or AUM on a YoY basis at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, but not in a significant way. FHI's AUM grew by +3% YoY from $628.8 billion as of end-Q2 2020 to $645.8 billion as of end-Q2 2021. Its AUM for fixed income and equity expanded by +24% YoY and +31% YoY to $90.8 billion and $100.5 billion, respectively in the most recent quarter. But this was largely offset by a -6% YoY decline in AUM for FHI's core money market asset class from $457.6 billion to $429.8 billion over the same period.

Mixed Outlook For Future Fee Waivers And Financial Performance

In my previous June 7, 2021 article on FHI, I had noted that "there is still a risk that the company's top line and bottom line this year could fall below market expectations if future yield-related fee waivers (for money market assets) are higher than expected." Indeed, fee waivers were the key reason for the YoY decline in Federated Hermes' revenue and earnings in the second quarter of this year, but it was fortunate that the negative impact of such waivers came in within expectations.

Moving ahead, the outlook for the amount of fee waivers relating to Federated Hermes' money market assets is still uncertain.

On the positive side of things, Federated Hermes highlighted at the company's Q2 2021 earnings call that the Fed "raised the administered rates in mid-June", which validates the company's earlier view that Q2 2021 will be the peak quarter for yield-related fee waivers.

On the negative side of things, fee waivers "for competitive purposes" could remain elevated in the near-term, as per the management's comments at the recent quarterly earnings call. FHI's management mentioned that it has "no way of knowing what their (competitors') relative economics are" which "enable them to do things (competitive fee waivers) here that we might not see as the wisest thing to do."

Market consensus sees Federated Hermes' revenue and normalized earnings per share decreasing by -9% and -13%, respectively for full-year FY 2021 based on S&P Capital IQ data. This is a reflection of the market's concerns about the amount of fee waivers that could be recorded in 2H 2021 and how that could negatively impact the company's subsequent financial performance.

Medium Term Growth Drivers Relating To M&A And ESG

Looking beyond the short-term headwinds linked to fee waivers, I am positive on Federated Hermes' long-term growth potential in relation to M&A and ESG strategies.

Federated Hermes has indicated a strong intention to engage in future M&A. At its recent Q2 2021 earnings call, FHI noted that it "has been interested in acquisitions for a long time", and disclosed that "we continue to have our team out there, particularly looking at money fund transactions." Federated Hermes also highlighted at the Deutsche Bank (DB) Global Financial Services and FinTech & Info Services Conference in early-June 2021 that "we have a great M&A team, and we're out there ready to do deals", more specifically "little, any kind of size money market deals." It is likely that Federated Hermes will be a key beneficiary of industry consolidation among money market players, leading to increased market share and improved profitability (i.e. economies of scale).

Another key long-term growth driver for Federated Hermes is ESG. In 2017, FHI bought an initial 60% equity stake in Hermes Fund Managers Limited, which it refers to as "a London-based leading ESG franchise." On August 18, 2021, Federated Hermes announced that it was buying an additional 29.5% equity interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited, which currently boasts an AUM of £43.9 billion. With FHI increasing its stake in the company, Hermes Fund Managers Limited is targeting a further increase in its AUM to £57.5 billion by 2035. Taking this latest development into consideration, the growing demand for ESG strategies going forward will be positive for Federated Hermes' future growth runway.

Valuation And Risk Factors

According to its last traded stock price of $33.69 as of August 26, 2021, Federated Hermes trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 11.9 times and 10.7 times, respectively. FHI's current P/E valuations are largely in line with its historical averages; Federated Hermes' three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.8 times and 11.8 times, respectively.

Wall Street analysts expect Federated Hermes to pay out dividends per share of $1.08 and $1.15 in the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively based on market consensus data sourced from S&P Capital IQ. This translates to forward dividend yields of 3.2% and 3.4% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

Federated Hermes' Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Peer Average 9.6 9.1 2.5% 2.6% Janus Henderson (JHG) 10.6 10.5 3.6% 3.8% Franklin Resources (BEN) 9.6 9.2 3.5% 3.7% Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) 9.8 8.6 0.02% 0.02% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) 8.4 8.0 2.7% 2.9%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

FHI's P/E multiples are currently above the peer group average, this implies that Federated Hermes' valuations are not that appealing on a peer comparison basis. Separately, the stock's forward dividend yields are higher than the peer average, but two of the stocks in the peer group offer more attractive yields.

Federated Hermes' key risk factors include higher-than-expected fee waivers in the second half of fiscal 2021, and a failure to execute well on potential growth opportunities in M&A and ESG.