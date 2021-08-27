Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The apartment sector has been one of real estate’s most attractive over the past several months. Rental rate growth has returned and has even reached double-digit rates across secondary and tertiary markets. The attractive prospects of smaller sunbelt markets have fueled cap rate compression. Rental growth and cap rate compression has resulted in higher property values, driving increased stock prices.

Despite strong performances that should support a higher stock price, BRT Apartments' (NYSE:BRT) stock price has actually declined over the past several months. By contrast, many of its peers are trading more than 20% higher and well above pre-Covid stock price levels. BRT has simply been left behind.

With an attractive portfolio, strong growth prospects, and deeply discounted valuation, BRT presents a strong buy.

Company Overview

BRT’s portfolio is diversified across the sunbelt region, home to the fastest growing markets. Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Alabama consist of its top five states.

Source - BRT Investor Presentation

BRT can be distinguished from its sunbelt peers for two main reasons:

They lack scale in any markets They frequently use joint ventures when acquiring apartments

Most apartment REITs build scale by acquiring several properties in each market they are invested. However, BRT mostly holds just one property for each market location, lacking scale in core markets. BRT also frequently forms joint ventures when acquiring apartments. Partnering with local investors can enhance due diligence and provide the best locations to invest. On the downside, joint ventures can add complexity to the business model, decreasing the company’s valuation.

History of Generating Value

One of the biggest concerns with small cap REITs include their struggles with inefficiencies. Such can hamper earnings growth. Inefficient operations can be demonstrated by

Dilutive capital raising

Excessive management compensation levels.

BRT has successfully conquered such concerns since the transition to a pure play multifamily REIT in 2017. General and administrative expenses consist of just over 11% of their current revenue. This is consistent with their small-cap peers and slightly higher than large cap apartment REITs, showing that management inefficiency has not applied to BRT.

BRT has raised significant capital over the past several years. Their share count has increased from around 14 million to over 17 million. Increases in shares outstanding almost always leads to higher revenues and base level earnings because such funds are used to acquire or renovate apartments. The main concern is that share issuances will be dilutive to earnings per share if yields do not exceed the cost of capital.

Since 2016, BRT’s AFFO per share has increased from $.78 to an annualized rate of $1.22 per share, an average of 11% annual increase.

Source- Earnings reports

Coinciding with strong earnings growth has been positive operational performance. Same-store NOI growth has been consistently positive since the multifamily transition. Most recently, the company reported 7.5% increase in same-store NOI for the second quarter of 2021, reflecting their strong performance.

Future Value Generators

While BRT has solid past performance, their potential for future outperformance is what makes the company so attractive. Three ways management plans to add value over the next several years includes unit renovations, more capital recycling, deleveraging, and margin improvement potential.

Renovations

In the second quarter conference call, management mentioned they intend to renovate approximately 650 apartments over the next several years. Such renovations have historically generated attractive returns for the company, averaging over 20% ROIs.

Units to renovate 650 Avg invested per unit 6,300 Total renovation spending 4,095,000 NOI gains 1,023,750 Incremental earnings per share $ 0.06

Assuming 25% ROIs, unit renovations should produce an additional $.06 in funds from operations per share, 5% above current earnings.

Capital Recycling

With cap rate compression bringing cap rates to record low levels, management has been disposing of properties where value has been maximized. In recent conference calls, management has remarked that cap rates have decreased to the low 4s in many of their markets.

Selling properties at high prices where value has likely been maximized has two major benefits for the company:

The balance sheet is strengthened by deleveraging

Proceeds from sales are reinvested in higher yielding properties with better rental growth prospects.

BRT’s leverage levels are much higher than its peer apartment REITs.

High leverage levels in apartments are more palatable than less attractive sectors, such as office or retail real estate. However, higher debt is still associated with higher risk. Reducing debt levels could result in a higher valuation, making equity capital more appealing to issue.

Management has been selling in lower growth markets, such as St. Louis and Houston, with high prices and limited future upside potential. Proceeds from these asset sales, in addition to reducing debt, have been used to buy out joint venture partners. Joint venture buyouts are done at higher cap rates relative to buying new properties on the open market, increasing current earnings immediately.

With access to dozens of minority partners, management has an extensive network as a potential acquisition pipeline to grow the portfolio. They can take advantage of instances in which a partner must sell and is looking for a quick buyer on off-market transactions.

Margin Improvement

Compared to their peers, BRT’s NOI margins are much lower, demonstrating significant operational inefficiencies. This can likely be attributed to the company’s lack of scale in any core markets.

As demonstrated by the property portfolio below, the company holds more than one property in just a few select markets.

Source - Earnings Supplement

By contrast, small-cap peer NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) has built significant concentration in markets, such as Dallas, Atlanta, and Phoenix. Its top five markets consist of more than 80% of NOI. NXRT’s leaner and more efficient operation due to greater market scale has resulted in greatly improved NOI margins over time. Since going public around five years ago, their margins have increased from the range of 51.8% to 56.3%. Large-cap multifamily REITs, such as MAA, boast NOI margins over 60%.

For the first six months, BRT reported NOI margins of around 53.3%. They have room for improvements to drive future earnings growth. Achieving just 56% NOI margins would result in an additional $1.5 million of cash flow, resulting in an $.08 gain in FFO per share. Such gains are dependent on operations becoming more efficient, which could possibly be accomplished through greater scale.

Valuation

Despite its stellar past performance and future growth drivers, BRT remains a deep value. For the first six months of 2021, BRT has reported AFFO of $.61, which is annualized at $1.22 per share. With a stock price of $19.43, BRT’s P/AFFO multiple is 16.

As a side note, I am personally not too fond of BRT’s definition of AFFO, which appears more consistent with how companies report core funds from operations per share. BRT’s AFFO does not account for capital expenditures and adds back stock compensation expense.

Trading at less than 16x earnings, BRT is greatly undervalued relative to its peers. BRT’s tremendous value is revealed through their NAV discount as well.

Ticker CFFO per share annualized P/CFFO NAV per share P/NAV (BRT) 1.22 15.6 23.75 0.79 (BRG) 0.64 18 11.97 0.97 (NXRT) 2.58 24 59.36 1.03 (CSR) 3.87 24.8 88.37 1.09 (IRT) 0.74 26.9 19.34 1.04 (MAA) 6.66 28.2 155.56 1.21 (CPT) 5.04 28.4 131.45 1.09

Source- Earnings supplements and Simon Bowler

While most multifamily companies trade at a premium to their NAV, BRT’s discount is significant. The gap between BRT’s current price valuation and its peer average is particularly jarring due to their similar property portfolios. Each of the companies listed above holds primarily class A and B apartments across secondary and tertiary markets in the sunbelt. A modest discount for higher leveraged companies, like BRT and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG), may be warranted. However, BRT has slightly higher leverage levels than its small-cap peers, whose earnings multiples trade higher by 8 to 10 turns.

A more appropriate valuation for BRT would be a 20x multiple. Such would account for a modest discount due to their higher leverage and more complex joint venture structures. Despite the modest discount, a 20x multiple would still imply a price target of $24.40 per share, generating 30% upside potential from current prices.

Conclusion

With stellar past performance and many existing drivers to fuel future growth, BRT has great potential for operational outperformance. BRT’s high growth existing properties, value-add program, greater efficiency potential, deleveraging, and capital recycling initiatives will support future earnings growth. Growth in AFFO should bolster the company’s 5% yield. Elevated earnings growth and a clear case for multiple expansion should fuel double-digit annual returns. A stock price closer to $24 per share range here would bring BRT’s valuation more in line with its peers.