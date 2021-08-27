Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

One of the nice things about closed-end funds is that they are able to use a much wider array of strategies than other types of funds due to the fact that they do not have to deal with investor money constantly entering and leaving the fund. This flexibility can provide several benefits, including the ability to achieve superior returns to other funds or the ability to achieve positive returns regardless of market conditions. This second point is what is known as an absolute return strategy and it is a hallmark of classical hedge funds. In this article, we will take a look at a closed-end fund that is utilizing a hedge fund-like absolute return strategy in order to generate a very attractive yield in any market conditions. This fund is the First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) and it currently yields 8.29%. I have discussed this fund before but it has been several months so naturally a great many things have changed. As such then, this article will specifically focus on those changes as well as provide updated information about the fund's finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. The fund has a secondary objective of earning capital appreciation. These objectives are certainly not unique. In fact, many closed-end funds have a very similar objective. The thing that is somewhat more unique is the strategy that the fund employs to achieve its objectives. The fund basically invests in both domestic and foreign debt securities, much like many other bond funds. The twist comes from the fact that the fund will actually short bonds that its management believes will underperform as a way to gain leverage to purchase bonds that it believes will outperform. This is what is called a long-short strategy, and it is rarely seen outside of the hedge fund world. When properly executed, this strategy allows for positive returns in any market conditions. This is because there is always something that is increasing in value even when the market is fearful. For example, when the market is scared, investors will sell high-risk high-yield bonds and put their money into Treasuries. The reverse is generally true in markets where investors are confident. The fund's strategy allows it to take advantage of either situation.

Here are the largest positions in the fund as of the time of writing:

The last time that we looked at the fund, I noted that it had shorted U.S. Treasuries in order to obtain extra money to purchase corporate bonds, essentially using the short position as a form of leverage. That appears to still be the case as we can see above. This is a fairly shrewd idea given the current market environment. This is because the price of these bonds is directly linked to interest rates in an inverse relationship. As we will see later in this article, interest rates cannot go down from today's levels so the price of U.S. Treasuries cannot really go up from the current levels. In addition, since Treasuries are considered to be risk-free, they have lower interest rates than any other bonds. The fund has to pay the interest because it is short, so it actually makes sense to short the Treasuries, buy something with a higher yield, and pocket the difference. This is one strategy that the fund uses to boost the effective yield on its portfolio.

The fund is very well-diversified across sectors, just as it was the last time that we looked at it. This can be clearly seen here:

This is something that is nice to see for diversification purposes. As we saw during the pandemic and the lockdowns that accompanied it, certain event can affect some sectors more than others. For example, hospitality/leisure and energy companies saw their revenues drop much more than healthcare companies did. As a result, the former companies would have been more likely to default on their debt during the period than the latter. The energy sector is the largest sector in the fund so this may give some readers pause but fortunately the energy sector has also rebounded in a very big way due to the strength in oil prices since November. This has allowed these companies to recover their cash flows and as such, they are no longer as risky as they were during the worst of the pandemic. Thus, this position is likely nothing to worry about nowadays.

One thing that may be noted by some eagle-eyed readers is that several of the positions listed in the chart above have substantially higher interest rates than most corporate bond issues today. The reason for this is that many of these bonds are high-yield ("junk") bonds. We can see this by looking at the ratings of the bonds in the portfolio, which are issued by the national ratings agencies as a guide for investors in regards to how likely the issuing company is to default:

The ratings on debt issues run from AAA to D, with lower letter grades being supposedly more likely to default. As a result, lower graded bonds also tend to carry higher interest rates in order to compensate investors for the higher risk. Anything rated BBB or above is considered investment-grade but as we can see, the majority of the fund's holdings are rated BB or B. Thus, the majority of the fund's assets are invested into the highest quality junk bonds. According to the official rating scale, these companies have the financial wherewithal to weather through short-term economic problems, but they do not have sufficient balance sheet strength to receive an investment-grade rating. Thus, while these are technically junk bonds, the odds of a default are not really that high. This is something that should be reasonably comforting to those investors that are concerned about the risk of loss. This should be even more comforting when we combine it with the fund's sector diversity since it is unlikely that some event will affect every sector for an extended period.

The Need For Income

One of the biggest challenges facing investors today is an inability to generate any real degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This problem is particularly acute for retirees, who are dependent on their portfolios to finance their lifestyles and pay their bills. The reason for this is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade, specifically its control over the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the rate that the commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. As we can see here, the central bank cut this rate to all-time lows following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2007 and left it there for a decade until the Trump Administration. Although the Federal Reserve did start raising the federal funds rate at this time, it was still at historically low levels. The outbreak of the coronavirus changed all this, and the bank once again cut the rate to all-time lows in order to combat the economic damage inflicted the lockdowns. The rate remains there today:

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.10%. The reason that this is important is that federal funds rate influences the rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit are paying essentially nothing. This has rendered traditional strategies for generating safe in retirement such as laddering certificates of deposit useless. This is also the reason why U.S. Treasures cannot really go up anymore since interest rates cannot go down and the interest rate on Treasury securities is directly linked to the federal funds rate.

This lack of yield off of safe assets has forced retirees to take their money out of safe banks accounts and put it into riskier assets like stocks and bonds in search of any sort of yield. This influx of money into the capital markets is one of the reasons for the raging bull market that we have seen over the past decade. Unfortunately, this bull market has also suppressed yields. We can see this in the fact that the S&P 500 index (SPY) only yields 1.24% as of the time of writing. The bond market is not really any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 1.84% today. Obviously, these yields are nowhere close to enough to finance any sort of comfortable lifestyle in the absence of asset appreciation, which is by no means guaranteed.

The First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is able to do much better than this due largely to the inherent leverage provided by the short selling aspect of its strategy. As already mentioned, the fund boasts an 8.29% yield as of the time of writing. At this yield, a $1 million portfolio would generate $82,900 in annual income. When this is combined with Social Security, it should easily be enough to enjoy a reasonably comfortable lifestyle in most areas of the country.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of current income to its investors. As such, we could expect it to pay out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.11 per share ($1.32 per share annually), which gives the fund an 8.29% yield at the current price. The fund's distribution has varied quite a bit over its history, but it has been much more consistent and reliable in recent years:

These varied distributions may concern those investors that are looking for a safe and consistent source of income, although they may still be comforted a bit by its more recent performance. These investors may be comforted by the fact that the majority of these distributions are classified as dividend income, although they do contain some return of capital:

It is the return of capital distributions that may be concerning to more conservative investors. The reason for this is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital however, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we should investigate how exactly the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we do have a reasonably recent report that we can consult for this purpose. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended April 30, 2021. As such, it will not include data from the past three months, but it will give us a good idea of how well the fund performed in the strong market that we had in the first few months of the year. During that six-month period, the fund brought in $20,816,952 in interest and $4,435 in dividends off of the investments in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, the fund had a total of $20,902,983 that came in off of the portfolio. It paid all of its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $16,007,788 for the shareholders. This was not enough to cover the $22,130,005 that it actually paid out in distributions, however. The fund does have other ways to earn money to cover the distributions though such as through capital gains. During the six-month period, the fund had $7,719,137 in realized and another $26,656,990 in unrealized capital gains. When we add this to the fund's income after expenses, it easily was able to cover the distribution. Thus, it appears that it can sustain the distribution at the current level and there is nothing we need to worry about here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is to look at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are obtaining the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is indeed the case here. As of August 25, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $16.41 per share but it only trades for $15.90 per share. This gives it a 3.21% discount to net asset value. This is relatively in-line with the 3.14% discount that the fund has had on average over the past month. Thus, the price appears to be a reasonably good value.