Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating for Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTCPK:ALBHF) [241:HK]. Alibaba Health's share price has almost halved from HK$20.25 as of May 27, 2021 to HK$11.48 as of August 26, 2021, after I downgraded the stock's rating to Neutral.

Alibaba Health is currently valued by the market at low-to-mid single-digit forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples, but its forward P/E multiples exceed 100 times.

There is likely to be greater regulation of prescription drugs sold online and medical data collected from patients or consumers, and this might be negative for Alibaba Health in the short term. Another issue with Alibaba Health is the challenges associated with expanding its net profit margins in the future. Taking into account both the stock's severe share price correction and its near-term headwinds, I decide to maintain my Neutral rating for Alibaba Health.

The three-month average daily trading values for Alibaba Health's Hong Kong-listed and OTC shares were approximately $65 million and $60,000, respectively. Fidelity and Interactive Brokers are US stockbrokers that provide clients with access to foreign markets like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Policy Headwinds

Ever since China banned for-profit tutoring in the country in July 2021, investors have been worried that other industries and sectors which affect the lives of ordinary folks in China such as internet healthcare will also be targeted by policy makers and regulators. Their fears were largely confirmed last week, when Forbes reported on August 20, 2021 that "a state-run newspaper called for greater supervision of prescription drugs sold on the internet" and highlighted malpractices like "over-prescriptions" and "distributing medicines before prescriptions are actually issued." Alibaba Health's stock price dropped by -13% from HK$11.50 as of August 19, 2021 to HK$9.97 as of August 20, 2021, on the day the news broke.

The potential regulatory & policy headwinds don't only relate to online drug prescriptions. On the same day of the Forbes article, TechCrunch also highlighted that "China has passed a personal data protection law", which "also places requirements on data processors to obtain consent from individuals in order to be able to process sensitive types of data, such as biometrics, medical and health data". This implies that the manner in which internet healthcare companies like Alibaba Health collect and process the data obtained from its patients or customers will also be under intense scrutiny.

On the flip side, the overarching objective of regulating the healthcare industry in China is to lower overall healthcare and medical costs, which internet healthcare companies have a critical role to play. In general, Alibaba Health and its peers help to provide the people in China with equal access to healthcare & medical products and services in a convenient manner, as it is relatively more expensive for certain consumers or patients (e.g. those living in areas with more limited access to doctors and pharmacies) to visit the physical healthcare facilities or purchase medicine from other channels. For example, for patients suffering from chronic diseases, the ability to consult doctors and purchase the necessary medicines online regularly will be very helpful.

In May 2021, state media Xinhua published an article mentioning that going forward, "patients can purchase their medicines either at hospitals or in qualified drug stores" with "the same reimbursement terms", as long as these are "medicines covered under the healthcare security system's price negotiation program." It is clear that China's policy makers are willingly to support changes that are beneficial for patients in the country, and internet healthcare is a potential key enabler of such future changes.

However, as it stands now, there is limited clarity over the extent that China will go to regulate the internet healthcare space, and it is uncertain what kind of policies or regulations will be introduced in the future. This suggests that Alibaba Health's shares are likely to stay depressed in the near term.

Profitability Remains A Key Issue

Moving beyond potential policy headwinds in the short term, it is important to focus one's attention on the future profitability of Alibaba Health.

In my earlier May 28, 2021 update on Alibaba Health, I stressed that "the strong growth in lower-margin prescription drugs sales was another reason for Alibaba Health's lower-than-expected FY 2021 earnings, and this could continue to be a drag on its future profitability." Based on S&P Capital IQ data, market consensus sees Alibaba Health's normalized net profit margin contracting from 4.1% in FY 2021 to 3.0% and 3.3% for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively.

There are a number of factors that explain why it is challenging for Alibaba Health to improve its profitability in the future.

Firstly, the unfavorable sales mix for the company will continue for the foreseeable future. The sales of prescription drugs are growing much faster than non-prescription drugs & other healthcare products, but the gross profit margins of prescription drugs are relatively lower.

Secondly, Alibaba Health has to strike a delicate balance between its pharmaceutical direct sales business and the pharmaceutical e-commerce platform business. If Alibaba Health chooses to accelerate the growth of its pharmaceutical direct sales business, it will mean grabbing business from its partners (third-party distributors of healthcare and pharmaceutical products) on pharmaceutical e-commerce platform in a more aggressive manner which will create tensions.

Thirdly, Alibaba Health does have a disadvantage when it comes to logistics and product supply. This is because Alibaba Health's parent Alibaba Group (BABA) does not believe in a strategy of owning its own logistics networks and facilities. As a result, Alibaba Health is more reliant on third-party logistics providers, and this leads to issues of product availability and higher logistics costs.

Lastly, Alibaba Health's new growth engine, medical & healthcare services, is still growing from a very small base. Its medical & healthcare services app "Dr. Deer" was only officially launched late last year, and it is going to take time for the medical & healthcare services business to be a significant revenue and profit contributor for Alibaba Health.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Alibaba Health at consensus forward FY 2022 (YE March 31) and FY 2023 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 5.0 times and 3.3 times, respectively based on its last traded share price of HK$11.48 as of August 26, 2021. The stock also trades at 158.2 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E and 104.7 times consensus forward FY 2023 normalized P/E.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Alibaba Health

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCPK:PANHF) [1833:HK] 6.2 4.8 N.A. as company is expected to record a loss N.A. as company is expected to record a loss +30.9% +31.6% JD Health International Inc (OTCPK:JDHIF) (OTCPK:JDHIY) [6688:HK] 5.6 4.0 241.4 161.7 +47.7% +40.0%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Alibaba Health is the least expensive Chinese internet healthcare stock in terms of forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples as per the peer comparison table above. But it has to be noted that the future revenue of Alibaba Health and its peers could be negatively affected by new policies or regulations, and that Alibaba Health's forward P/E valuations are still very rich. This means that I still see a Neutral rating for Alibaba Health as the most appropriate.

Alibaba Health's key risks include new policies and regulations that have an adverse effect on the sales and earnings of the company, and a longer time taken for it to achieve higher and more sustainable profitability.