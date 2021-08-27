Verde Agritech Plc (OTCQB:AMHPF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Veloso - President, CEO and Chairman

Felipe Paolucci - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cristiano Veloso

So, our Q2 result is out with very excited triple digit growth, we're equally excited about every we're seeing happening right now on Q3. And more importantly, we as always thinking beyond, we're thinking beyond what we – we disclose the results now, we're thinking far beyond what we're working right now and we are equally excited about our growth trajectory and above anything else we're extraordinarily excited about the contribution we're making to the world we live in now, but more importantly, should the world we will have our children living in.

02:45 So thank you very much. I will now allow Felipe Paolucci, our CFO to go over the presentation. If you have any questions [Technical Difficulty] those questions, and at the end of this presentation, I will be able to answer, hoe to answer as many of those questions as possible. And I look forward to the interaction at the end of this presentation. So, thank you very much. Felipe please. Thank you very much and go ahead.

Felipe Paolucci

03:24 Thank you, Cristiano. Can you see my screen now? Yeah. So, move on for our presentation, as you can see, we've had the first highlights and Q2 2021 financial statements, [indiscernible] operational summary. The key metrics, SG&A expenses some other highlights, financial summary, and [indiscernible] scenarios, sales growth and guidance. And then we go to the Q&A section.

03:57 Moving to the first chart and the left top of the view. We can see here our cash with still a strong ability to generate cash flow long-term. We remain [indiscernible] credit facility of over twenty two million Brazilian Reais. We finished [indiscernible] in Brazil that if you want reviews so far, I'm not using any of it. The total loans for CapEx currently is around eleven point seven Brazilian Reais, and the cash flow by the company increased by two hundred fourteen percent to one point nine one million dollars compared to six hundred and seven in Q2 last year.

04:45 On profitability revenue from sales for Q2 was five point three seven million dollars from the sale of nine six point two thousand dollars of the product at a fifty six dollars per ton sold. Revenue Brazilian Real increased by 159% to twenty three point two million compared to eight point nine million in Q2 twenty twenty.

05:09 On operation front, before non-cash events, we increased by hundred nine percent to one point two two million compared to 584,000 in twenty twenty. On net profit we recorded 79,000 profit compared to four hundred forty four in Q2 twenty twenty.

05:31 Trade and other receivables increased by two fifty nine percent to six point zero two million dollars compared to one point six seven million twenty twenty. And on volume side, we did increase thirty five percent to ninety six point two thousand tons compared to seventy one point thousand tons in Q2 twenty twenty.

05:52 On operations in Q1 twenty one the company has invested over point five million dollars in three improvements. Such for example overall of point one that was [indiscernible] to provide greater operational efficiency; access routes to the mine pits have been enhanced; and also project developments for Plant 2 were further advanced.

06:14 The company remains fully permitted to mine 482,800 tons per year and submitted also mining environmental application for an additional two point five million tons. In the right side of screen we can see a summary that we had another strong second quarter with the deeper needs to grow from revenue.

06:39 And also, we did announce in the press release that the company has increased our guidance for revenue to sixty point five million Brazilian Reais in twenty twenty one, which represents a growth of seventy two percent at year-on-year.

06:56 Beyond the next two quarters this also have engagement with the company’s expansion plans to increase our production capacity for the year of twenty two. Then I believe from financial statements, you can see in the left side of the table to twenty one. And then compared to last year and also the first semester twenty twenty one year date against 2020 year date.

07:25 It is good to have an highlight here inside of our revenue, which will have a bit of [indiscernible] later. The gross margin also has increased from sixty two percent to seventy two percent on quarter rates comparison. And also to sixty eight percent against fifty seven percent. This year we have some impact on freight – solution freight that also improves our revenue. Also, we had the KLC price that also we have a chart to show later that has increased in the market.

07:59 The general expenses also increased from three hundred fifty thousand to four hundred twenty two. And year to date also a forty six percent increase from seven seventy two around one million and hundred and twenty.

08:17 Going down to the net then we came to the numbers I’ve said in the prior chart of seventy nine thousand dollars on Q2 2021 against five hundred twenty four last year. In the year to date we are nine hundred twenty nine negative, against three hundred forty eight last year.

08:39 On operational summary, [indiscernible] on the numbers per ton were conceded that the revenue per ton has increased sixty percent from twenty five to fifty six. And the product cost per ton also increased from thirteen million dollars to sixteen dollars per ton. Then the gross margin is seven two against sixty two. So, the benefit that we had on revenue was much higher offsetting totally the additional cost that you had on fuel and other expenses locally in Brazilian markets.

09:17 Moving on to next chart, we have two charts here that we can see the sales per ton, it's good to have an idea at each quarter since twenty eighteen how the company's growing. And showing in the end the full year, for example, that came from twenty nine thousand two hundred twenty eighteen. So another, plus twenty thousand tons in twenty nineteen. Then last few year 2020 which we had two forty three and now we are projecting three hundred fifty thousand tons this year.

09:54 And in the right side, here we can see the revenue of the company project. So for this year also showing very, very big increase compared to two or three years ago, achieving around forty million dollars in the end of this year.

10:15 Going to SG&A, selling general and administrative expenses, we do have a sales marketing expenses increase. Here you can see more in detail in the next chart, what’s related to people mainly, part of the delivery freight expenses also go to more details in the next chart. Given total expenses increase of two seventy percent.

10:40 The general expenses we do have an additional twenty one percent expenses, but mainly here I can say that’s general administrative expenses and IT software expenses, also related to people that were hired this year against last year.

10:58 Now, [indiscernible] of the prior chart you can FOB which says that the farmer pays for the freight and responsible for it and CIF, which is the sales that the company delivers the product until they [indiscernible]. So, you can see a huge increase from six percent last year to forty three percent of the sales on this quarter on CIF method. This is quite good for our supply chain since when we sell CIF we do control much more the timing and the number of trucks and how the information we need from customers to avoid any kind of mistake or any kind of lack of trucks in the factory [indiscernible].

11:58 General expenses in the right side, we can see here that we have the general and administrative expenses and IT Software expenses. And most of it is related to the trade line and additional people that we have at compared year on year basis, and also the number of license and software’s that we are using in the company, which has an impact of the total number of people.

12:12 Moving to the next chart, the financial summary, we can see revenue from sales for Q2 that was five point thirty seven million dollars and for nine six thousand tons and fifty sixty six dollars per ton. So, despite 20 percent Brazilian real devaluation the revenue per ton has increased mainly to the three factors that are mentioned below.

Product volume sold as CIF, as I said before from six percent to forty three percent. Potassium Chloride CIF price and that increased the averaging from two hundred eighty seven to close to four hundred here from five hundred in Q2 this year. Also, number three, on BAKS, which [indiscernible] that has higher sales price per ton than the product. It was launched in Q4 2020 and now in Q2 2021 that represents thirteen percent of the total sales of the company.

13:21 On profitability side, operating profit before non-cash events increased by hundred point nine percent to one point two two million compared to point half million into Q2 last year. In gross margin side, [indiscernible] as well seventy two percent year six two percent last year on sales volume with increased thirty five percent.

13:55 On cash side, we did have a one point nine million dollars in end of the quarter, compared to six hundred last year and trade and other receivables increased over two fifty nine percent what was expected due to the company growth and sales with 30 days up to three hundred and sixty days and [payment dollars] (ph).

14:07 On summary of interest-bearing loans, we do have – we remain with eleven point eight three average cost per annum. We do have some loans that depends on inflation rates. So, it's not a fixed amount, but it changed a bit, but it did not have an additional loans in Q2 2021 of the total of around eleven point seven eleven billion Brazilian reais on loans.

14:42 Then a bit on the economic scenario, you can see here the exchange rate. We – since that Brazilian real is around close to flat year on year, and then we do to have the Brazilian real against Canadian dollars with a big increase here from four dollars to four dollars and thirty six, which has a difference between exchange rates on Canadian dollars against U.S. dollars, but yes, the impact from coronavirus that we had last year seems to be not [indiscernible] anymore.

15:37 On potential for right price, you can see the increase that we mentioned before. We used here on [indiscernible] price as basis for this chart. And we can see an increase, a very relevant increase year-on-year basis. And also in the last year, the thirty year history we have not seen yet here an increase, but probably it would be still showing this impact as well.

15:51 The year-on-year sales growth, we can see now [indiscernible] compares again twenty eighteen up to twenty twenty one from twenty nine to three hundred and fifty thousand tons projected for this year 2021. And also, as sales of three hundred and fifty thousand tons remains on our target. And on revenue side, the target increased from fifty million Brazilian Reais to six hundred and five hundred thousand Brazilian Reais, which shows an increase of seventy two percent year on year.

16:24 And last chart, we can see here the revenue projected. So we can see from twenty seventeen that the company almost had a less than one million Brazilian Reais revenue, then now it shows sixty million projected for this year. And then two thousand Phase 2 and Phase 3 of our project showing a huge increase projected for the coming years.

16:51 Well, now I’ll pass back to Cristiano that we’ll handle the Q&A section, and I’m also here to support anything you need or any questions that you guys might have to me as well. Thank you, Cristiano.

Cristiano Veloso

17:05 Thank you very much Felipe. If you could please stop sharing your screen. So we have a full screen for the rest of the presentation Felipe. I think Felipe – Isabella if could just tell Felipe he’s still sharing his screen.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Cristiano Veloso

18:36 First question we have. Concerning the lithium content the material [indiscernible], I understand that it may be a huge big investment for Verde to better understand the recovery possibilities of lithium. Could it be an opportunity to bring in an external partner to pay for the exploration studies and extraction equipment needed, and then charge them a hefty royalty for the lithium [indiscernible]. In today's hot market listing, I think there is an interest out there.

That's a very good question. In the pre-feasibility study, we put out several years ago, there was a fourth mention there about some lithium anomalies low grade anomalies in our material. And we focused a hundred percent on fertilizers. If anyone would like to discuss with us? If anyone would like to introduce a potential interested party to fund the required exploration work, there would be some most certainly some drilling required that would be most certainly a bunch of assays required for an exploration program. If anyone wants to do that or knows any party who might be interested we would be open to exploring this possibility.

20:29 As you all know and I’m pretty sure you all will appreciate is that what we are doing with potash what we're doing with Verde [indiscernible] is already a massive value generation proposition, which requires a lot of time and focus from us and from our team, we won’t distract ourselves, but that – and especially the treasury, but that doesn't mean if there is something on the table that we shouldn't explore that that's something which actually excites me about as well. Thank you for the question.

21:21 Next question. The BAKS sales sits around thirteen percent of total for Q1 and Q2. Do you expect it to stay that way for the remainder of twenty twenty one? And increases will be seen year over year after farmers have tried it once or do you expect the share of BAKS to increase during the year?

21:49 I don't know the answer. I most certainly have a very high level of excitement and confidence on this project. Obviously, it's a product that requires more preparation and technical persuasion then to selling [indiscernible]. So, it’s taking time to ramp up. Most certainly, a lot of farmers as you all know will try and then make greater orders. We're falling here. But I'm pleased, and the other problem that's something else which is important to say.

22:20 It's – when it comes to logistics and production, we're haven't used plant one to produce [indiscernible] produce the different composition of BAKS that creates a little bit of complication on deliveries on production planning. So, I'm looking forward to having our pant two in operation next year. Because then with plant two, it will be dedicated [indiscernible] production, and will give us more flexibility for using plant one for BAKS, production being able to offer BAKS both in [indiscernible] but also in bulk with more alternative.

23:28 One problem, we currently face is the agenda – the deliveries to farmers when we have the different composition, especially when we're talking about bulk delivery. So, I think with plant 2, it will make it slightly easy for us.

23:50 Next question. At the beginning of today’s presentation you talked about looking forward at the future As you may recall, you once said in a video interview with [indiscernible] that the hardest sale will be the first fifty thousand tons. In the same metaphorical sense have you now sold those fifty thousand tons? Are you confident for the future? Yes most certainly to. And I stand by that. That initial amount of product will forever be the hardest sales.

24:21 Doesn't mean our life is easy from now because it will never be easy, but it will never be as difficult as knocking on people's door and saying, hey, it's is new project here. Do you want try it a bit. You're going to be the first one, by the way, you're going to be the first one. So it has helped, and it has changed.

25:00 Another question here, are you currently in negotiations a private equity fund to find a partner with whom to take the private with the fund buying out this seventy five percent of the company you do not currently control.

25:20 No, I'm not currently in negotiations with a private fund for that purpose.

25:16 Next question, how common are glauconite deposits? And how favorably does your reserves potassium content compared?

25:38 Good question. They are relatively rare, those glauconite deposits. But an interesting discovery of a very large greensand or glauconite deposit took place in Mars. So, I know how trained it is nowadays to talk about going in mining out of there, that was a good article in the Economist a couple of weeks ago about that. So who knows, who knows maybe one day, we will be joining Elon and go into Mars to help to fertilize all the – or the planet.

26:29 The second part of your question, our project or mine certainly compares very favorably with other the deposits. So for example, there are some glauconite occurrences in India, but there it's a very low grade. It's about three percent or in the U.S., it's around five percent six percent but most of the reserves in the U.S. to the best of our knowledge have been depleted as you might remember. Glauconite has been mined in the United States for two centuries.

27:06 Glauconite was one or the first conventional source of potash and millions of tons were used in the country. But what is left is of no commercial interest to the best of our knowledge for different reasons although from residential development or to the fact the mine has been depleted already.

27:33 There is a mine in Russia, we're aware of and they – from what we know it's a small mine, and it's lower grade than ours. Long time ago, we were approached by the government of Estonia talking about a mine they have come across, we actually went to work to see what they talking about, but they had like, about fifty meters of calcium carbonate on the top of that it's completely uneconomic. So short answer to your question Mark would be, we've never been able to find anything as favorable as important or as economic. As we had until the discovery modules which might change everything in those. Thank you, Mark.

28:14 Next question, there's an x. I would if that's someone's sending me a kiss that's – I will move forward. The next question, would you be open to working with an interest take private partner if one stepped forward. That's from the same gentleman that asked the other question.

28:37 The answer is a bit obvious I think, which would be, if would be something for the best interest of an interest of all shareholders and in line with what we believe is the price we could certainly look into it.

29:05 Next question given that the product costs roughly six times as much in fuel to deliver when compared to traditional potash. How does the company plan to increase its share of the local markets where delivery costs are low?

29:45 Even though it costs a lot more to deliver our product than it costs delivered KCL we always sell our product for the farmer on the deliberate basis. So if you're a farmer in [indiscernible] gross state and you're currently paying four thousand per ton of potassium chloride you will pay four thousand divided by six for our product.

30:17 And Verde, will reduce its FOB price to adjust so the farmer isn't paying anything more for our product. If the farmer is right next to the mine, the same applies, in which case, of course, we have a high margin to the other scenario. So that's how we will continue working and that's how we will continue evolving our market share.

30:39 You once mentioned that K40 is not as popular with farmers of short season crops. Has that changed at all and does the company have a strategy to increase demand for its products from this industries?

31:05 Short season crops, it's niche as once I heard from a consultant. It's actually triple niche. So when you look at the main crops in Brazil, this will represent about ninety percent of potash consumption. Short season crops, it's not something that I would be worrying about some short season crops they have like the growth they have different alternatives for using our product, but it isn't something relevant for us at this point. After we have ninety percent market share, then it's something we need to look a little bit more detail.

31:58 Well, do you then another question, do you have a December thirty first projection for what the company believes the December Canadian dollars exchange rates will be?

32:10 No. We don't. We're not in the currency forecast business. At year end, last year, it was zero point two forty five with today reporting zero point two four, if not a spot price, do you have a range estimate or even a direction? As hey, I'm a simple guy trying to do the fertilizer company dealing with exchange rates, currencies and try and ship potential [indiscernible] I know how they're going to move against each other that is definitely beyond what we can do here.

32:49 Next question. Your license application for plants choose its approval for a formulation of balanced feed and prepared feed for animals. Can explain what to the additional processing you are considering beyond Greensand?

33:03 No I can't explain what in addition to what we're doing. I appreciate there is access or there’s availability of material over the internet that might some time allow people choose to you know make the own theories or ideas, but we just can't comment on any of that unless and of course it is material if it's some fee relevant for what we're doing at the moment.

33:28 Next question. Can you provide – Jesus, wow, there fifty six open questions here. So, I hope I get to the end of this, if not I might speeding up or compiling some questions at the end. Can you provide details of what was acquired for five hundred thirty nine thousand dollars as an addition to the non-depreciable land in building counting about five?

34:08 No, I can't.

34:09 Can you provide days of what was acquired for one hundred and fifty seven thousand dollars ninety five thousand dollars in Q1 as an addition to written?

34:16 No, I can't. You know, if this is important like, those little tiny details for you for one, [indiscernible] being best, you know, it's – you probably you’re probably looking at the wrong company.

34:19 Any news of the two point five million ton license, when is that expected and how are you that timing? Is there a chance that the four hundred fifty thousand tons per permit will be maxed out before the two point from the five million tons per year is awarded?

34:49 There isn’t any material use. If there had been we’d disclosed. It’s making its way throughout Brazil’s [indiscernible] bureaucracy. I don't give a comment on when it's expected and the people who have been falling sort of very long to know how difficult to predict this kind of stuff is, but we are we are doing our best and trying to everything we can to allow relevant people to make their decision.

35:25 Is there chance that the four hundred fifty thousand tons per permit be maxed out?

35:30 That's a good question. There's always a chance. If you look at our latest target, our latest revenue target, you will see that that we're not worried about that becoming a problem.

35:55 Are you aware of what are the green fertilizer start-up or the completions? Small disruptive companies not be competitive such as [indiscernible] and how heavily are investing research developments to stay ahead with the best product?

36:09 Good question. We are investing a lot research in development, not from investing a lot in research and development, not from investing a lot of money because as you know we don't have that much money to invest. But we're investing a lot of our efforts a lot of our creativity a lot of our analysis are lot of our strategic view of this space to make sure the little money we have to invest in that can be as efficient and can translate into significant gains and most importantly in a significant edge to the business.

36:54 Can you provide the details of what was acquired for one hundred and forty one thousand in addition to the first half years disclosing those?

37:02 I can't provide any details. No. I'm sorry. I insist if this is something important to be asking a question, you been looking, I think you know you missing the point of what Verde is, I think. I think that's a different mindset to when you invest in a small cap in a growth company or, if it's important to understand that kind of stuff. I think you should look for another company quite honestly.

37:31 Another question, given that the project cost roughly six times as much in fuel to deliver when compared to [indiscernible]. How does the company client to increase its share of the local market where delivery costs are low. I apologize. Now, I got your question. And thank you for asking it again. If there's any question, you feel like the answer wasn't good enough, please do not hesitate to send it back, especially because there’s so many, you know, kind of get a little bit anxious trying to go over as many of them as possible.

38:11 What the question here is about, what are we doing to increase our market share of the local markets of the market closest to the plant. Because, of course, we make more money by selling closer to the market closer to that market then further away. What we're doing is well one, when it comes to marketing, we're kind of focusing more money, marketing money to that region.

38:50 When we look at our OKR’s, if you don't know what OKR’s are. Please go and read a fantastic book called Measure What Matters. If you don't think it was worth your time, send me the bill, I'll pay you for the book. Measure What Matters, brilliant book. We've implemented this in Verde. Realistically this year, but started last year and it's been changing things. So it's one of their key OK or key [indiscernible] in as far as developing the local market.

39:25 So, we're doing our best, but also as I would like to say, because we have this big mission to have a significant market share in Brazil, not because we want to be selling billions of dollars, but because we understand the impact this has in the planets health and everyone's health. We have to from an earlier stage as now, we have to start infecting other areas. So, we create little clusters of people using our product and then those little clusters can start growing on their own from month to month marketing and people talking about and be happy about the usage of our product. Thank you for the question.

40:32 Are you constantly with searching and keeping watch of the latest agri-size research and developments that could threaten or alternatively be taken on by the company?

40:43 Yes, we most certainly are.

40:37 You once mentioned that K40 is not as popular with farmers of short season. I think that one was answered. The next one, can you confirm you will not sacrifice future prospects of the company in the form of growth research and development and a healthy cash reserve by starting a dividend too early? Can you confirm you will not sacrifice future prospects of the company in the form of growth research and development and the healthy cash reserve by starting a dividend too early?

41:34 That's a very good question Mark. When you look at our presentation, one of the comments we have there is that if you expect us to pay dividends to sacrifice growth, look for another company that's something we have in writing there. So I think that kind of like helps answering your question. What I appreciate though is that I'm just another shareholder in the company, and [indiscernible] the views.

42:21 So one thing I'm discussing with the board is setting up some sort of independent committee to look into all the alternatives, all the merits and how things should progress or not. I personally find it going be very difficult to convince the majority of our shareholders that given the big potential in terms of growth that the company, should be really paying dividend. I think, we have a single shareholder who is investing in this company right now because they want dividends if there was a case, there so many good companies out there that that pay dividends that that you should be, you, we're looking for them rather they – anyway we could here talk about good dividend payers.

43:09 So that's a little bit how I view things. There’s one thing I need to say here though is sometimes we have of course some cash some treasury now. And sometimes, I look at that money in the bank, and I look at the price of our shares and I just think, you know, shouldn't one really be thinking about choosing some of that money just to buy back some of those cheap shares? Mark recommend anything, just, you know, shouldn’t that the company consider that some of that treasury if a allowed to, if allowed for approved by the board, if approved by the lawyers by the accountants and by shareholders everything else, shouldn't some of that treasury perhaps go towards buying back some shares if they're so cheap as lots of us believe they are.

44:11 So this is just me thinking out loud here. There's no statement anyway in any direction, but thank you for the question. Another question. When I look at the revenue and tonnage guidance, it doesn't seem consistent with current KCL market pricing. I'm wondering why that is? Are you bearish prices did lower prices get locked in early? There's a different price get used.

44:50 I would need to have more detail in the calculations you're making. I'm happy to look at your spreadsheet to understand. What I can see from a general guideline is that if you're knock on our door, and say you want to buy our projects, we will tell your product is even though it's better than conventional potash in a number of ways.

45:26 You won't need to pay more and then of course as with any company, if you are a very large consumer or if there is a commercial interest or certain situations, we might reduce our price a little bit in relation to potassium chloride. But that doesn't mean we're bearish in prices. It just means it's just a commercial nature of doing business.

46:02 Your question if I'm bearish on prices, I don’t like the word bearish, I think the industry made a big mistake this year. I thought they had learned from what happened in two thousand and . I thought they had learned that I wouldn't be here if they hadn't made the big mistake in thousand and eight [indiscernible] prices to grow as high as they did, and they made the same mistake again. There’s no need to be charging farmers as much for potassium chloride as the [indiscernible] decided that you do. You don't need to be charging six hundred dollars. So, I think it was a mistake and hopefully this gets fixed in the short-term. A good question. Thank you very much.

46:51 Next, next question, what's the customer retention rate of Verde year over year?

46:59 I don't know have in memory, but in the monthly management report, we share there is that number is made available. We will be looking into disclosing the one in connection to thousand twenty one. But some people look at that number have some, you know, friends people who invest in especially SaaS companies, software as a service companies where what they call churn, which is the people who come carry on like people they don’t lose in the process it's a crucial metric.

47:45 And it has to be because they have some enormous multiples and the whole thesis is behind those enormous multiples is because once you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you never stop paying Amazon Prime or whatever software as a service you're using at the moment. In the case of fertilizer there’s so many things that change and have no impact on how good or how bad your product is.

48:16 So for example, this year in Brazil, we had a massive drought which bankrupt some founders, which made some farmers not keen to buy first license. So, the guy can be perfectly happy about our product about everything else, but he just won't buy it. For example, with coffee, and we had the – had the, you know, how the temperature came down really fast.

48:45 [Indiscernible English frozen by whatever that is. And lots of the farmers they lost their farms. Again, it doesn't matter they won’t buy or they aren’t buying it because they are not happy or sometimes the level of potassium their farms are high or sometimes, they, you know, they had some other financial issues they aren't buying the product. So, there is so many different reasons a farmer won’t rewarded, let’s stop something I would worry too much. But it's something we measure.

49:18 When we look again, hope everyone will be convinced to measure what matters, but it’s something we measure, we measure, we especially started measuring very carefully this year and it's something that for us is something that we learn a lot from it. That's for sure.

49:37 How much of the sales were reorders? I think it’s a similar answer to the one I just gave. Next question, with experts such as Jeremy Grantham, saying, we are in a massive asset bubble that will likely lead to major asset declines. Are you making sure your debt levels are sustainable in unfavorable economic conditions?

50:11 I understand we are. I understand our debt level is very small in comparison to, you know sales everything else. So, we like to believe we'd be very conservative in that regards.

50:36 Depending on the adjusted EBITDA performance this year or myself, is going to earn bonus over his base salary. How much has the company accrued for this potential bonus at the end of Q1, how much has the company accrued for this substantial bonus if any during Q2?

51:01 I don't know. I’m sure there is some agreement that was made And of course, if we were going to disclose that, here we would also make it very clear to see where we're seeing our sales going in our potential. So...

51:17 Next question. Hi. Can you elaborate on whether you think the drought is temporarily masking even stronger underlying volume growth frames.

51:30 That's a good question. That's a good question. Potentially, yes, potentially it is masking and it was stronger growth in our trends. The videos I've been receiving on whatsapp of the drought and fires, wild fires in Brazil, it’s sad set. As sad as it was from the really dry temperature we had. And that for obvious reasons, impacts the market.

52:15 Next question. Please remind me of market potential in Brazil for you and your percentage penetration if you hit your target at three hundred fifty thousand tons, okay?

52:36 So the answer you the first part of the question, if you look at our pre-feasibility study when we look at the twenty five million ton scenario, I think that represents about forty percent of market share. And that's twenty five million tons. If we hit the three hundred and fifty thousand tons, you can work out the math and you can see how tiny, absolutely tiny our market share is in Brazil.

53:07 Next question Based on SEDAR filings through August 24, none of ninety seven thousand stock options issued in Q2 as disclosed in note ten we're made to reporting inside, can you confirm that this is correct?

53:27 I can confirm that this is correct because I trust the people who are doing those filings. What I would expect the balance to be is that this balance would be for employees who don't need to file a specific SEDAR disclosures, you know. So that would be the answer.

53:56 Next one. I’m a new private investor in Verde. I'm still doing research due diligence. Who should I contact with many general questions about the basics of the industry and specifics on Verde?

54:18 Excellent, thank you for interest. Thank you for following what we're doing. My suggestion here is to do this with myself. Let's organize a time and we can if you allow we can record the session. If you don't allow, it’s okay, but if we allow with can record a session, and then we can make it available on YouTube for other investors like yourself who might be in an early stage of doing research due diligence and we can have that video there as a help for other people as well. So, please get in touch. Thank you for your interest.

55:10 Other question, how many individual earning side employees were included in the ground of ninety six thousand [indiscernible]?

55:17 I don't know. I think I’ve made my comment. If stuff like that is important for one to decide whether or not to invest in the Verde, look for another company to invest, I think there are thousands of public companies out there.

55:36 Next question. While Verde gains more scale do you still see relevant reduction in production costs, sales cost, and administrative costs?

55:48 That’s an excellent question. Absolutely. When you look at our production cost nowadays, we have our plans. About thirty kilometers from where the mine is. So we need to have trucks, transport it from the mine to the industry, that's from where we sell it to farmers. So, when we start selling straight from the plant mine as we will do hopefully next year with plant two, there is a significant cost reduction.

56:30 You know, the first it's two hundred mills. The next one we're looking at four hundred mills as those things grow. There's a lot of the costs there that can dilute in terms of production costs. We are also trying to improve a lot of the process, so we should be having our ISO audit in the second half of this year. But just having an ISO and quality audit isn’t enough, I’m also a huge fan of Ling. That probably explains why you only see me wearing my basic black top.

57:18 That's part of my Ling mentality. So I have a wardrobe and that's all I wear. My jeans and my black top. So, I keep it very simple. Don't want to waste time deciding what I'm going to wear. And this Ling mentality, that's something I am a huge believer and we are hiring a very good Ling consultant and I think there will be more gains from that one. What I'm also a big believer and there's some other good books on that one is trying to improve at least one percent every time and everything you do.

57:49 The ones of you like [cycling do cycling] (ph) you will read how that strategy allowed Britain to go from nothing in [indiscernible] to becoming a powerhouse in more cycling, and you be very interested to learn how they applied the same strategy with their football. And already giving credits to the fact they were able to get the final of the European championship. Thanks to that project, which began a few years ago. So that's something we try to do with Verde or sectors, everything we do, we're trying to make at least one percent better than before. Thank you for your question.

58:50 So the next question, how many individual employees associated with the three thousand four hundred and seventy one stock options issued on May 10, twenty thirty one, and then forfeited before the June thirty quarter? And next question, if ten percent of the ninety seven stock option issued on May invested immediately, representing ninety seven. Why there's no ten reported the minimum of these options? Can you talk about, next question, can you talk about the change in transport costs? Is that mostly having to do with fuel used to get material from the ore to the processing yards?

59:44 Yes. But also we sell CIF. So, let's say you come and buy our product in January to get it delivered in August. And you get a fixed price in January for the product delivered in August. So, when fuel price goes up, that bites our whole margin.

60:11 What is the calculated related to the ninety six two thousand stock options at the May ten initial grant date?

60:20 I don’t know.

60:22 Have any further stock being issued to employees so far in Q3?

60:28 Answer, no.

60:31 Next question. Do you have percentage of sales that were new versus returning customers?

60:41 We have that disclosed for the last year, and we will probably be doing that once this year is finished as well. As for one of the questions above, I did explain why this is far more relevant in software as a service company than it is with Verde, anyway go, I think I've covered that. Next question.

61:11 Can you explain why nine thousand of ten thousand one dollars six nine options issued on March [indiscernible] were forfeited in Q2, was this [indiscernible] seen employee receiving ten thousand grant in margin leaving the Company, [indiscernible] ten percent of the options best. I'm thinking yes. I think that was an employee that was either let go or left. Chris, next question.

61:42 Can you please clarify the stock option plan which granted such a large bonus to so many sales staff. This had the large impact on net profit. Is this likely to reoccur annually in the long-term. It's very unlikely to reoccur and really in the long term, I think there was a one-off type of event for the foreseeable future. That's my view.

62:12 Next question, can you explain was the full future of one hundred and forty thousand to one hundred and eighty thousand [indiscernible] stock options issued on February one hundred and forty thousand forfeit in Q1 in Q2?

62:23 I don’t know.

62:26 Next question. In the presentation, it was mentioned that some the cost increase was partially due to increasing the hiring and technological expansion. Does that mean that some cost per ton of distribution will decrease over time, if so how substantial can those cost decline on that front? Also approximately how much of the year-over-year cost increase was due to higher oil prices?

63:02 Philippe do you want to try answering that question. I’ve got you a little bit.

Felipe Paolucci

63:13 We did have a higher cost per ton sold. And one reason, I believe if everyone is aware, but in brazil the oil price has increased our forty four percent year on year. And then now it seems that the trends to be flat but [indiscernible] the Petrobras Company is changing the oil price according the worldwide crude oil price and also exchange rate. So, not depending on us and of course, oil is not a significant cost in our matrix like with – like Cristiano said, we do need to transport the product from the mine to the factory without impact, we have also a orders that use oil as well, so to carry the trucks etcetera.

64:00 So one part of the additional cost is one, but I do believe that it was most offset also by volume increase and fixed cost dilution and in the other hand we do have sales of BAKS, which is [indiscernible] autoimmune wins. And also, this has a higher cost per ton then the product that is not sold in the [indiscernible] for example or tough fortune, which is the greensand.

64:30 And another point that we did huge inflation in the big bag packing material, which used to cost around, let's say, U.S. Dollar let's say that increase is like fifty percent year on year. And then this is quite relevant this one big bag cost around let's say thirteen Canadian dollars per unit for one metric ton. Before it used to cost to us like seven or six and the trend is still showing an increase on there. But the good sign of it is that we were label also to increase a bitter price to offset this cost impact, because this is [indiscernible] in the market. Assist liners is plastic in other inbox that have the big bag. So that's the reason for the higher cost per ton.

65:23 Yeah. But the distribution as said, we do data our sales price release every week. And also we do have an increase for example, on freight on everything. We can also adjust price to whatever it is needed every module and a new price list.

Cristiano Veloso

65:45 Thank you Felipe. Next question.

65:51 After giving effect, should the eight hundred thousand non-cash charge both in Q2, what is the remaining unamortized fair value at the date of the initial grant for the three point nine million outstanding stock options?

66:14 I don't know, but I'm pretty sure will be disclosed whenever we’re required to do so. If no further stock options are issued in Q3 and Q4 what is the total non-cash amortization charge for this fair value balance that is scheduled to be charged in Q3 and Q4 based on your amortization spreadsheets? I don't know, but I’m pretty sure will be disclosed when we’re require to do. So, next question.

66:46 This company is acquiring other the companies of mines containing fertilizer, which might be aligned to Verde’s strategy?

66:58 So busy. I mean, it takes so much energy and growing what we're growing. It's going so well and so much more to grow and my worry is really focused, is really losing focus, I’m a huge fan of Steve Jobs. Another book, if you dislike it, send me the bill, I will reimburse you. It's of course his biography written by Walter Isaacson and you see the importance of focusing. You think about Apple and how they had so many extraordinary creative and brilliant people working there and endless financial resources and how they really focus and how they really stick to doing and you have on then bring the project. So I think we need to follow Steve's lesson for now, please.

68:07 If none of this seven fifty thousand or one thirty two stock options issued on March two thousand twenty you had invested by the end of Q2 as disclosed in note ten, why did the company book the total fair value associated with this option in Q2. I believe it was done what was correct from an accounting point of view.

68:36 Next question. If part the fair value at the date of the initial grant, issued on March was amortized as a non-cash expense, why was not part of this amortized in Q1. I believe it was done as it's required to be done from UK accountancy standards, IFRS and the likes of it.

69:00 Next question. Given that seven hundred thousand stock options issues on March invested in July, how much fair value the date of the initial grant of this option will be charged through Q3?

69:12 I'm pretty sure when it is the right time, it will get disclosed.

69:19 How do you see competition from other Brazilian companies selling on the [indiscernible] free potassium fertilizers?

69:29 It's something, it's something you know, it's part of the business. But the market is so big. I mean, we're talking about in [indiscernible]. So we have a local potash markets in Brazil worth at the moment around eight billion dollars. I don't think none of us need to sell to a hundred percent of that market. I think we will be pleased with less than that. That’s my view on it. But, we will keep doing what we think we have to be doing. And that’s another good book to read, which is everything store, which goes into detail what Jeff had the story behind Amazon, and Bezos and you see this culture of being obsessive about your customers, how important it is.

70:36 And that's something we try to be in Verde. It's one of our guiding principles to be obsessive. The words obsessive about our customers.

70:53 The next question the seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars one hundred twenty two stock options issued on march, formerly vast, the board negotiated with myself, that's wrong, the board negotiated with myself that this option an overriding continuous condition that any or in all the shares associated with this auction would remain in until the stock traded above six forty five. [Indiscernible] stock auction is continued change, which is their amortization [indiscernible] how issue in the stage.

71:36 Second question. There was no negotiation between the board and myself. It was me who said that I don't want anything variable, which was that you should see. Below six forty five and where did I bring that six forty five from that six forty five share price. Before I tell the story, just explain what it is.

72:09 So some of the options I was granted this year. For me to exercise them, for me to be able to sell them, our share price has to trade above six forty five. Wasn't a negotiation with the board with something I volunteered and presented. Why six forty five because that was the price I the highest price we have ever raised money in our history. So when you look at our financings done since I started the company in two thousand and five, the highest share price in finance transaction is shareholders ever paid for our stock was six forty five. So that's where I took the number.

73:18 I remember very well on the phone with the Canadian broker that was offering the [board deal] (ph) at that price and negotiating all the little sense going up all little a sense to close the transaction in a little restaurant on the way to the airport in Saint Paulo that's where the six forty five comes from. How has Verde accounted for the seven hundred? I do not expect they follow the correct guidelines.

73:57 How many tons were sold and delivered in Q2 at spot, current price versus tons. So, the price fixed before the start of Q2, what was the average fixed price per ton for these pre-sold orders in Q2 we want to disclose the detailed prices on pre or post or that.

74:19 Next question in the next twelve months, what would you like to achieve as a primary goal. Second goal over the same period?

74:28 Good question Steve. I think the next twelve months, our primary goal is delivering on what is our stated target for sales for revenue in two thousand twenty one. So that is our primary goal for the next twelve months. Of course, because we're going beyond twenty twenty one, I would need to answer your question by saying that as part of that primary goal no doubt the additional months in twenty twenty two would be making sure we can hit whatever we’ve come up as the guidance for two twenty twenty two.

75:16 Second goal on the same period is point to construction, ramp up commission so that would be the answer.

75:30 Next question. Actual tons sold to June 30, represented thirty three point four percent of total twenty twenty tons sold. Eighty one thousand tons out of a total of two hundred and forty three thousand tons for the year. If two twenty twenty one merits twenty twenty then the one hundred and twelve thousand tons sold to June twenty twenty would predict a twenty twenty one annual total of three thirty seven thousand tons. This is part of the question. It is not me saying.

76:12 This is with striking distance of your previously shared twenty twenty one target of three hundred and fifty thousand tons. How confident are you today that you will hit three hundred and thirty seven thousand tons by year end, three hundred fifty thousand tons exceed three hundred and fifty thousand tons. We have our guidance which we disclosed on the last press and it is what that is, we would carry on working very hard for that guidance.

76:40 Next question is the company currently facing reduction in sales volume due to potassium current prices, good question. In other words, all farmers buy and keep potassium price rise. That's a very good question. Of course, farmers everywhere in the world, whenever people decide to put the prices up, which is what happened with potash this year. They will be less willing, less keen to buy it, especially if they already have good potassium levels in their soils, they might skip one year they might apply to less. Might look for alternatives.

77:47 So, I don’t know if I can answer the question here objectively, But what I can say is that course it makes it harder. How we can address that is by increasing the number of people we talk to. Because our markets share in Brazil is still significant. There is still lots and lots and lots and lots of farmers we can talk you. There's lots and lots of farmers who haven't even heard about Verde or K40. So, we aggressively reach now to as many of them as possible.

78:32 Next question. We've got hundred and twelve thousand tons sold to June that leaves two hundred thirty thousand tons to be sold in Q3 and Q4 in order to hit the three hundred fifty thousand ton two thousand twenty one target. With a fifty thousand ton per month production capacity, do you see Verde having the ability to sell more than hundred fifty thousand tons due in Q3.

79:02 So the question is do you see Verde having the ability to sell? I would say, I would answer by saying there is the potential for Verde to sell more than one hundred and fifty thousand tons during Q3. Between the most important Brazilian crops, such as soy bean, corn, coffee, for us, etcetera, which of them, do you believe K40 is likely to be more accepted in substitute past KCL? It's good question.

79:38 For those four crops, together with Cotton and Sugar would represent over eighty percent of Potash consumption in Brazil. I think the actual number is around ninety percent. They all extremely benefitted by replacing KCL with K40. So when we think about soy bean and corn, farmers will grow one after the other. That's the first season, the second season in Brazil was [indiscernible].

80:17 So firstly, it will soy bean no. Plants starting to plant now in a couple of months. Soy bean helps fixate nitrogen to soil. So then will come later on and you grow corn. Without project, you cannot make they just one application and replace potassium chloride needed by both soy bean and corn. So it goes really well with soy bean and corn. Coffee, and that's the same with what coffee and citrus you do like three to four applications of potassium chloride currently. You have to do that because the potassium chloride is a salt.

81:02 So if you apply all the potassium at once you can kill your coffee tree, or if it rains a lot, you can lose a lot of the nutrients. So, people will split the number of [indiscernible] advantage with our products they can make only one application. Forest which is another big market, pulp and paper mainly. And also green coal, charcoal, lots of the [indiscernible] companies in Brazil like [indiscernible] they have thousands of hectares of plant [indiscernible] collectors, which they use on steel production, they burn as a source of carbon for steel production.

81:37 It's another big market. Of course, often they will apply potash and forest over the first two to three years with our product they can apply only once. So, yeah. I wouldn't pick a favorite.

82:11 Next question. Inventory labels at the end of June thirty were reported at seven hundred and twenty seven thousand dollars versus five hundred and sixty seven thousand dollars in twenty twenty. How much of this represented finished product relatively sold, Philip ca n you answer this one? How much of this represented finished product ready to be sold at approximately fifteen dollars per ton versus raw material waiting processing at approximately zero point two four dollars per ton.

82:56 Isabella if you let Felipe know, I can come back to this one later run. So next question. Please go ahead.

Felipe Paolucci

83:11 Most of our inventory are not finished product, we could say that, like, one third of it was related to finished product, one third is like raw material, and then other thirty percent leads to some big bag, like I said, on big bag. So we do not have value or amount of inventory on hands in our factory, for obvious reasons such, like enough going to out and [indiscernible] this reason which just have the capacity for few metric tons in our storage, in our factory of finished products. So the impact is not only to finished product but on the ones I said before.

Cristiano Veloso

83:57 Thank you, Felipe. Next question. Sulfur additions to Greensand, how is that working out? Is this so of potash versus potash [indiscernible] KCL?

84:11 It's working out really well, really well. Our cost is low for sulfur and can sell it with the pretty sizable margin. There's some synergy between potassium and applying that sulfur from element of sulfur, the source of sulfur we use is element of sofa, which is the gradual source of sulfur, which is excellent for truck [indiscernible]. It's working out really well.

84:43 The question is this sulfate of potash versus MOB? You can say it is sulfate of potash versus MOB to an extent that now a product also offers sulfur, but a lot of the marketing, a lot of the reason people sell sulfate to potash and not MOB is because sulfate of potash has much, has a much lower concentration of chloride or chlorine than MOB than KCL. So, that's the main selling point. It's not really the sulfur.

85:24 And as you know from nature by nature we have zero chloride in our product. Chloride, which is a gigantic problem because it kills soil microorganisms or important in a number of ways including capturing carbon through soils. That's the size of the problem, people, you know, the plain chloride sand chloride distributing chloride. Millions of tons, sixty million tons of potassium chloride. [indiscernible]. So don't tell her sixty million tons of chloride on soils, microorganisms capture carbon side [indiscernible]. Please don’t.

86:26 Next question. Assuming the inventory was mostly finished product at fifteen dollars This works out to finished goods inventory of about forty seven thousand tons. This would increase the Q3 sales capacity approximately one hundred and ninety six thousand tons assuming a fifty thousand ton per month maximum current production capacity. Based on production sales during the fifty six days of q3 are ready know, or you are on track to break the hundred and fifty thousand ton level by the end of Q3. While, I promise whenever it is the right time to disclose that information, so, we will disclose if it's material at the right time when it's required for filing.

87:11 Next question While overall revenue growth looks very exciting, a lot of this seems to have come out of pricing. Any additional comments you want to provide on the thirty five percent underlying growth in tonnage sold, growing nearly forty percent in a quarter where we had one of the worst droughts ever in Brazil, I think it's a pretty good number, I’m very proud of what our was sales team and all our team delivered on that front on what was a historically lower typical quarter.

88:00 Next question. Hi Chris. It's undeniable that all products are leaped and bounced above traditional potash in a health of environment perspective and that in itself should be enough to get farmers interested in trying your product.

88:26 Answering the first part of your statement here before I go to the second one, farmers can't afford to worry about that. Farmers finally is a very high risk activity. You can go bankrupt. You can lose a farm. You can lose what you love doing as a farmer. So it's very high risk. Farmers know that. So that is what comes. You know, that's what comes for them as a more important thing.

89:10 It's not, you know, if soil [indiscernible] is or important to resolve climate change. The latter is important for society for consumers for investors and they have power, but how they exercise that power is by putting pressure in a number of ways from looking for chloride free products from choosing the investments, asking the questions. But the figure of change won't come from farmers who would deliberately start saying, you know, choosing something for that reason. They can’t afford that, the risk is too high for them.

90:06 The second part of the question was sadly, some farmers may be strictly motivated by costs given your geographically advantage over imported product have you consider the strategy of [undercutting] (ph) your competitors price? Of course, this may not be relevant until such time that you have excess capacity.

90:30 Absolutely. Absolutely. The new version of our presentation is a slide we're working on where we show the cost curve. So, the delivered cost curve for the industry. So, you will see how unbeatable we are, it is nothing new, but, you know, nothing like having slide showing the breakdown of it. So becomes more concrete to people. And that's something I'm excited about adding to this presentation. Because there's a lot of room for that. There's a lot of room.

91:18 If at some point Verde was to begin a price for that is something we can, but if we start our business development by starting a price war by, you know, failing to make it very clear for the market and everyone else, how from a value proposition or products should actually be sold more extensively than KCL it won't be as effective.

92:06 If anyone has a different view please reach out and share. I’d like to hear different opinions, you know how much our value, the quality of our shareholders, I know, if not all of you or most of you come from a very successful background in different industries and I really appreciate all the feedback I get, and that has been no doubt one of the key reasons we've been able to get you to where we are by getting all of those feedback. So please reach out if you disagree. And there's another good book here called Red Teaming. That's something, you know, another good book. might need to sell some shares if people start disliking my book recommendations, but Red Teaming is another good one. Teaming, maybe

93:05 Next, next question. The time and expense spent on logistics management transporting the product to farmers doorstep, selling on CIF basis, does this provide any competitive advantage versus selling at FOB basis?

93:25 Yes. It does. It does. You can see from the growth in our CIF sales, how farmers much rather take care of delivery than them having to go and do it themselves. Yes, you're right, it's time consuming, it’s expensive. It's a pain. We make no additional money by doing that. But it's something we feel that we need to do. It is indeed a competitive advantage for us in terms of offering this additional service.

94:02 The time of the year when farmers get delivery or fertilizer, it's their business time of the year. So the less procedures less processed, the last past they have to manage the easier it is for them running, running the business, which is the dependent on the weather. So, next comment, no share buyback, right. Would appreciate, would love to hear your view if you could send me an email. I appreciate understanding the argument.

94:43 Next question. What are your thoughts on offering your product at a small discount, say peg at five percent below the potash price with slightly lower margins, replaced by increased pharma uptake and faster and higher growth profits. We have, let me answer this question, we have our sales team that has flexibility on applying discounts, depending on volume, location, number of criteria’s.

95:23 So, we do benefit or we do try to benefit from our cost advantage to increase negotiations. Just don't go out there telling all customers there to Mark, otherwise, you're going to make our life much harder, but we try to play fair, and try to make it as best to our customers as we possibly can.

96:05 Next question. BHP is proceeding with the Jansen Saskatchewan project. Of course, many years will pass before this potash will hit in the market, will increased global output be a impact to Verde?

96:27 No. Might be an impact to our children and grandchildren, but not to Verde. It's equivalent of Chevron or BP or Exxon going insane, now, they’re going to start this gigantic oil extraction project in Alaska. But [indiscernible] we go.

96:59 Can we get to an update on when to expect the revised preliminary feasibility study. Well it still targets to the end of the year. Let’s hope we can accomplish that. Let’s hope we accomplish that. And for any of you who might not, you know, be following in close detail would put out a feasibility study back a few years ago. A lot has changed. A lot has changed, and I read the next credit this one. I'm smiling But the – so a lot has changed, and we'll see.

97:44 And we'll see. So a lot has changed from when we put the last freight feasibility study. And we will have this new one where we're going be exploring different market shares, we're going to be exploring, of course, we have backs. Now is a project. The sulfur. There is market new trends we’re adding, [indiscernible] bit more excited about perhaps way to market shares, but perhaps about the big greater market share. So, we are doing this new study to be released hopefully before the end of the year. Hopefully a big nice Christmas gift to everyone.

Talking about Christmas gift, do you know you can go in Amazon and order greensand both in Canada and in the U.S.

99:38 Next question. Does Felipe also wear the same clothes as Mr. Veloso or today is just a coincidence?

99:44 So I’ll ask Felipe to answer. [Indiscernible].

Felipe Paolucci

99:49 That's just a coincidence.

Cristiano Veloso

99:53 That’s just a coincidence. So, question answered.

99:58 Next question. BHP, oh, that's the same question. Next question. There’s a company called [indiscernible]. I think there's an over – I think those are just same questions replicating here. So, acquiring other companies. Oh, that's a good one, have you and the CFO set, that’s a very good question. Have you and the CFO set in on any of the [indiscernible] quarterly analyst Q and A sessions to gain a better appreciation of best practice for these events?

100:47 The reason I say that's a very good question is because if any of you watching the video, if any of you here live, look at Verde, this micro cap company growing and trying to achieve with the resources we have and everything else and the challenge and where we are and everything what's going on in all it's things, if any of you is looking at us and thinking that a [indiscernible] analyst Q and A session is of any relevance. Absolutely any relevance to a different world we live, I think we should review a lot. I think we should review probably should be buying shares and investing a little, large caps, blue chip companies because it's a different game. I know many of you fully appreciate that, because many of you invest in micro cap, small cap, and [indiscernible].

101:55 So that's a very good question. Thank you. With a superior product to potassium chloride, have you seen the traditional potash players trying to enter the market especially against the backdrop of increasing popularity of ESG aspects, which also favor your product? Have there been any past attempts? It's a very good question, a very good question.

102:32 The short answer is they are aware and they are worried. They are aware and they are worried. It is a big mining company that recently announced they are building a big potash mine. There was some discussions I mentioned about potential environmental impact and everything else.

102:47 And I was sent an article, a paid article, a featured article, one environmentalist some sort of blog, environmental blog or something like that paid by this company where they were explaining why from an [indiscernible], why from an environment point of view? What you are doing is so important? Of course, you know the thesis was, yeah the world's growing, we need to produce more and more food and required fertilizer. There was a whole on to that. So I think that answers your question.

103:42 That answers your question, they are worried and aware and trying to defend what they're doing, they are the very large which acquired a player, a big mining company acquired a player in Britain that was producing – once produced potash as well in the UK. I remember talking to an investor a good guy from Manchester. And he was telling that he was an investor in this company when it was – before it was acquired. And he telling me how he set over several presentations from this company.

104:32 And how they would always claim that their product had the lower salinity index than conventional potash and why back from an environmental aspect was so important? I guess from the environmental aspect you can understand why salinity is bad. You know, we have drought, you have [indiscernible], you know, you have what the Romans used to do with the people they conquered and sold to the land and [indiscernible], so obviously, you know, we don't want we don't want much salinity. And that was the argument use.

105:12 When I first met this gentleman, I told him, you are right, the salinity index of this product higher than the capacity [indiscernible] but they're talking about a total salinity index. What you need to look at is a index per unit of K2O. A salinity index per unit of K2O will work out a total salinity index will divide by how much K2O, how much potassium having a product.

105:34 And then you have your salinity index per units of K2O. And I told this gentleman, when you do that, when you do that, you will see how this is by far the craziest and worst project from a salinity index you could possibly every come across. So, [indiscernible], sure that the company asked them, and the company got very embarrassed. And as this gentleman told me that was when he sold the shares he had in this company, which he was lucky because after that, that company, the share price crashed and was taken over, like a price where people lost a lot of money unfortunately.

106:35 And but that shows how now we have a second gigantic mining company where we have investors who are very aware and concerned about ESG, which is also looking to be investing hundreds of millions of dollars, billions of dollars in the coming years and with developing a project which from a salinity point [indiscernible] absolutely crazy. I hope that little [indiscernible] from Norway never gets across never be told about what is going on. So that is my answer to that.

107:15 Next question. Can you get into the potash business? We've heard about a small company that trades on [indiscernible]. I won’t be commenting – oh sorry. Yes. Sorry, sorry, sorry. So, can you get into to the phosphate business, not potash?

107:44 We've heard about a company that I'm not going to be commenting about a tiny company trading on the [indiscernible] exchange we getting touch. I'm happy to talk to you over the phone. And if we want to get some phosphate, not potash, I think we just keep busy with potash right now to worry about phosphate. That would be my answer, but by all means reach out, we can talk, we can share you my views with the company just – you've just mentioned.

108:25 I believe that accounts for a total of seventy two questions answered here today. I'm very pleased to report that throughout the last few hours of our call here, we only lost twenty percent of people who began with us today. I'm very thankful for you taking your time to be here live attending this call. As I said, I really appreciate all the feedback. I really appreciate you reaching out. I really appreciate how smart and successful and how much you can contribute to our growth. So, please do not hesitate to contact us. I also appreciate you hitting that like button if you're watching it on YouTube. I really appreciate you sharing it, sharing any comments, subscribe for our channel. Click, the little bell so you are made aware of whenever we go live. I’m extraordinarily excited about twenty twenty one and have no words to say how excited I am about twenty twenty two and beyond. We have a phenomenal team that just gets stronger with every new hire we make.

110:00 They've been doing an awesome job and I'm pretty sure that for twenty twenty we're just going to be doing an even better job, and it's still day one at Verde. Thank you very much. Stay safe forward and I look forward to talking to you again very soon. Bye, bye.