Thesis and Background

My last article on Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B) focused on the economics of Buffett's 2020 decision to repurchase $25B of the shares. This article focuses on two of the most important aspects to evaluate its profit sustainability: return on capital vs cost of capital. This analysis shows that the business sustainably earns a healthy profit far exceeding the cost of capital and the margin is very consistent. Profitability here is measured by ROCE, which stands for the return on employed capital. Note that ROCE is different from the commonly quoted return on equity (and way more fundamental and important in my view), as to be detailed later. ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income - offering key insights into profitability, capital requirements, and growth rate.

This analysis shows that the business sustainably earns a healthy and consistent ROCE far exceeding the cost of capital, the hallmark of a sustainable business with a stable profitability moat. Although at the current valuation, the expected return in the near future is limited in both directions.

Before we dive in, let me clarify that all the subsequent analyses are made using numbers (price, earnings, book value, et al) based on per Berkshire Hathaway B share (BRK.B), not Berkshire Hathaway A share (BRK.A). There are certainly differences between the A and B shares in terms of voting power et al. But the focus of this article is on the economics side of the business. Given the fixed price ratio between these two classes (currently 1500:1), the analysis should apply equally well to the B shares too.

Profitability and ROCE

As aforementioned, ROCE measures the return of capital ACTUALLY employed in a business. And it, therefore, provides fundamental insights into profitability. Some readers ask what is the difference between ROCE and the more commonly quoted return on equity ("ROE"), and BRK is a textbook example to illustrate the differences. So here I thought it would be a good idea to provide a bit more explanation before moving on. For readers who are familiar with these concepts, definitely skip this next paragraph.

ROCE is the profit earned on the capital ACTUALLY employed, and it would be the same as ROE if the book value equals the capital actually employed. But more often than not, the book value is not the capital actually employed. Consider the following two extreme cases. In one extreme case, the business has returned all of its equity back to the shareholders and the book value is negative or negligible, such as in the case of McDonald's (MCD). So ROE has no meaning at all in this case, but this doesn't mean the business no longer requires capital to earn a profit. The other extreme case is a business that sits on a large amount of cash and BRK is a good example. Whether holding a large amount of cash is good or bad is a different topic for another day. Here we just focus on the effects on ROE. As a business accumulates more and more cash, the book value increases and therefore ROE decreases. But this doesn't mean the business is becoming any less profitable at all. It could just still be the same profitable business that has more and more cash on hand.

With this understanding, let's look at BRK's ROCE more closely. For a business like BRK, I consider the following items invested capital:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of the businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually manufacture and sell the products.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of BRK over the past decade is shown below. As seen, BRK was able to maintain a consistently high ROCE over the past decade: on average 21.7% for the past decade and quite consistent as seen. This chart also shows the ROE of BRK. And as seen, the ROE is on average only 7.4%, significantly below ROCE. And again, this is because ROE does not represent the true profitability of BRK.

With this, let's put the ROCE under perspective by comparing it with the cost of capital, as detailed next.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

ROCE vs Cost of capital

This article uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") to estimate the cost of the capital for BRK due to its relatively stable earnings and capital structure. The WACC is the average cost for a business to raise capital, meaning equity and debt in BRK's case. The average was taken by proportionately weighing the portion of equity and debt.

Therefore, for the calculation of WACC, four inputs are needed: the cost of equity, the cost of debt, the proportion of equity in the total capital structure, and the proportion of debt in the total capital structure. The following table shows the first two of these inputs over the past decade. The cost of equity is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model ("CAPM"), considering the volatility of the stock (the beta) and the risk-free return (the 10-year treasury bond yield). As seen, the cost of equity for BRK has been quite stable around 9.6% in the past decade, in line with the typical range of 8~10% used in practice.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next two inputs are relatively straightforward. To figure out the proportion of equity and debt in the total capital structure, we will first need the so-call enterprise value ("EV"). EV is simply the summation of the market value of equity (i.e., market capitalization) and debt at a given time. And these data are organized in the table shown below. Once we have the EV, then we can compute the proportion of equity (market capitalization/EV) and debt (debt/EV).

Once we have the proportions, then the WACC is calculated as:

WACC = portion of equity * cost of equity + portion of debt * cost of debt * (1- tax rate)

Note the second term is adjusted for tax because there are tax deductions available on the interest paid for the debt. As a result, the real cost of debt is less than the normal interest rate on the debt and should be adjusted accordingly. The amount to be adjusted is the amount a business saves in taxes as a result of its tax-deductible interest payments. This is the reason why the second term of WACC calculation is multiplied by (1 - tax rate).

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Now with all the pieces ready, the WACC for BRK over the past decade is calculated and shown in the last row of the table above. As seen, it has been quite stable in the range from 8.3% to 8.7%, with an average of 8.5%. The next chart also compares the WACC against the ROCE for BRK as we obtained above. As seen, the ROCE has been systematically higher than WACC with a healthy margin. WACC is the hurdle rate of return, or the minimum required return, that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of the capital. And this comparison shows that the business can sustainably earn a healthy return on capital raised.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Also, note how consistent (and also conservative) the capital structure has been over the year. The portion of the debt has been very stable near 18% most of the time and is projected to become even lower based on 2021 forecasted financials. Another more direct way to look at the capital structure is to examine the interest coverage. As seen from the following chart, its interest coverage (defined as EBIT divided by interest expenses) has been declining from more than 14x at the begging of the decade (which means it was essentially debt-free at that time) to the current level around 9.6x. To put things under perspective, the average debt coverage for the S&P500 index is about 6x - about 40% lower than BRK.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Valuation and expected return

With the above analysis or business fundamentals, it is relatively straightforward to project future return scenarios. There are several ways to work on the ROCE, WACC, EBIT presented above and make projections. I've tried them and they all lead to about the same projections in BRK's case. No surprise given the stable nature of BRK.

Here I will show the results from the discounted cash model ("DCM"). Stocks like BRK with consistent earning are a good place to apply the DCM due to the relatively stable income and dividend. In the DCM model, the fair value of a business is the summation of all its future dividend payments discounted to their present value. And in this analysis, we will use the WACC as the discount rate. The reason that WACC is a good choice for the discount rate is that WACC is the minimum required return that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of capital. Therefore, it is the minimum rate that future earnings should be discounted.

With the above understanding, the DCM calculations for BRK are shown below. These calculations considered different combinations of WACC and terminal growth rate ("GR"). Because as we have seen above, the WACC did and will fluctuate in a certain range. Many factors could cause such fluctuation such as interest rate and the capital structure of the BRK. Therefore, it makes sense to explore a range of possibilities. These calculations also considered a range of terminal growth rates, ranging from 3.5 to 6.5%. These are the growth rate that a business can perpetually maintain and usually are in the mid- to lower-single digit range. The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. And as can be seen, the most probable scenarios are those in the middle highlighted with red.

With the above valuation, the margin of safety and expected return can be projected. And the projections are summarized in the next chart in this section.

As a base case, I expect the fair value to be about $290. The base case considers an average WACC and an average growth rate. And if invested at the current price, the stock is fairly valued.

The bull case considers a lucky combination of a higher growth rate and a lower cost of capital. The fair value in this case will be about $350. In this case, investment at the current price features a considerable margin of safety of 23%, and the five-year annual return is estimated to be in the upper single-digit 4.2%.

The bear case represents an unlucky combination of a higher cost of capital and a lower growth rate. And in this case, investment at the current price has a small negative margin of safety, about -14%. And the 5-year projected return is projected to be negative -3.0%

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Conclusion and final thoughts

First, this analysis shows that BRK consistently earns a healthy ROCE, the hallmark of a good quality business with a stable moat. The ROCE has been very consistent and the average is about 22% in recent years, and it exceeds the cost of capital by a good margin. Moreover, the business also boasts a super financial strength, thanks to both its strong cash generation capability and conservative capital structure.

However, the stock is fully valued at its current price. And a discounted cash model shows that there are not too many risks in either direction. As such, my final verdict on this stock is a hold rating under current conditions.