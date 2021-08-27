Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images News

The recent acquisition of Frazer-Nash by KBR (NYSE:KBR), a leading government defense services provider, looks set to be an accretive, low-risk, tuck-in acquisition that should boost its government services capabilities in the UK and Australia. And over the medium term, KBR should also benefit from cross-selling opportunities into the US Department of Defense market as well. In the meantime, momentum across KBR's key growth areas like space, cyber and clean energy continues to trend positively, supporting the case for multi-year top-line growth ahead. Key upcoming catalysts include the c. $3.5 trillion Fed stimulus focused on climate change, which, upon implementation, could provide a massive tailwind to the emerging KBR clean energy business.

Proposed Frazer-Nash Acquisition is a Good Strategic Fit

Babcock International (OTCPK:BCKIF) recently disclosed the sale of its UK-based subsidiary to KBR for a c. £293 million consideration (equivalent to c. $405m). Notably, KBR's bid prevailed over a competing private equity firm, likely due to Frazer-Nash's better prospects under the KBR umbrella. The deal should come as no surprise considering KBR had cited exploration of M&A as a reason for its below-par repurchase run rate since FQ4 '20, with acquisitions also included as part of its fiscal 2025 financial targets (at the upper end). The characteristics of the transaction also seem favorable, adding technical services, along with a stable stream of cash flows and exposure to structural growth trends. Therefore, I think investors will be mostly supportive of this deal and similar transactions down the line.

On balance, I view the announced acquisition as a good strategic fit for KBR - Frazer-Nash expands KBR's presence in several key areas, including defense (c. 70% of its revenue base), clean energy, and critical infrastructure. There are plenty of synergies to tap into as well - KBR expects to consolidate some of the UK cost structure once the transaction closes, while the fact that Frazer-Nash was a standalone business within Babcock means it will likely be a straightforward integration process. Longer term, this deal marks another step in KBR's strategic realignment away from legacy Energy activity towards the Government and Sustainable Technology end markets as well. And with KBR also targeting to go "up market" in its offerings, Frazer-Nash's capabilities in engineering design services, cyber, and clean energy should go a long way toward helping KBR achieve its goals.

An Accretive Deal at a Reasonable EV/EBITDA Multiple

According to the deal terms, the purchase price of c. £293 million (or c. $405 million cash) will bring Frazer-Nash's c. 900 employees under the KBR banner, along with trailing revenues of £100.5 million (equivalent to c. $140 million) and EBIT of £13.5 million (equal to c. $20 million). The high margin profile is largely attributable to Frazer-Nash's contract structure, which is mainly T&M-based ("time and material") and is likely sustainable post-acquisition as well. Assuming status quo, KBR has guided to sales of $150-170 million and EBITDA margins in the "upper teens" %, which seems well within reach.

KBR also cited a transaction multiple of c. 12x adjusted fiscal 2022 EV/EBITDA (pre-adjustment), which seems elevated at first glance, considering it is above KBR's current trading multiple. Nonetheless, the deal is still guided to be modestly EBITDA and EPS accretive (based on KBR guidance) as Frazer-Nash adds a solid mid to high-single-digit % growth profile and attractive margins, while also enhancing both the Sustainable Technology and Government businesses (note KBR will report the acquired business within the Government segment). KBR should have little trouble financing the deal, considering it currently has c. $175 million in available cash (against c. $225 million of debt), implying a leverage ratio of 2.4x (still below the c. 3x target). As things stand, the deal is targeted to close later in FQ3 '21 or FQ4 '21.

Budget Outlook Supports KBR's Medium to Longer-Term Targets

The acquisition should further boost KBR's backlog going forward – recall that the company booked c. $1.9 billion in contract awards and options during its most recent quarter, translating into an impressive 1.1x book-to-bill (excluding options) led by Technology at a 1.6x book-bill. As a result, KBR's pipeline stood at a very solid c. $105 billion, including c. $13 billion in the proposal and negotiation stage, 10+ pursuits of $1+ billion, and 150+ pursuits of $100+ million. Nonetheless, I would note that reported bookings in Government Solutions would have been even stronger if not for a negative backlog adjustment related to LOGCAP V ("Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V") and the Afghanistan withdrawal. Encouragingly, organic growth also accelerated to +13%, and with Centauri also set to contribute in FQ4 '21, KBR is positioned for continued organic growth over the medium term.

Final Take

On balance, I view the recent acquisition by KBR as a positive step – the deal is not only manageable funding-wise (net leverage is only guided to reach c. 2.4x after the deal), but it is also set to be modestly accretive to adj EPS in fiscal 2022. And with KBR's solid FCF generation likely extending to a capital-light target, I see a clear path to deleveraging over time, which should allow for a substantial amount of dry powder for M&A/buybacks ahead (without breaching its c. 3x leverage target). As such, I remain upbeat on the KBR thesis – relative to its compelling positioning within higher-growth areas of the Federal Government sector, and in energy transition, shares are priced at relatively undemanding valuations.