peeterv/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While many people might dismiss a Billings, Montana, based bank as being limited in growth given its sleepy-town headquarters, First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) bucks that notion and is a name most investors should have on their radar.

Since most people are more familiar with Umpqua (UMPQ) and Glacier (GBCI), for comparative purposes, I would consider FIBK to be the outcome if those two were combined. By that, I mean it combines the positive aspects of solid organic growth with well-timed acquisitions. Today, FIBK has built itself into a solid Pacific Northwest powerhouse, with 150 branches spaced throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota. It boasts a $18.9 billion balance sheet, with more than $9.7 billion in loans.

Similar to most banks its size, it has a larger focus on commercial real estate (38% of loans). Behind the typical CRE loans, C&I accounts for 20% of the portfolio while residential real estate is 16%, and construction makes up another 12%. Also, it has a very diverse C&I lending platform (as seen below).

Source: SEC Filings

While some might be dismayed due to the fact that FIBK uses acquisitions for growth, the bank has consistently posted solid organic trends over the past few quarters. In my mind, there are two major growth banks in the northern Rocky Mountains – Glacier and First Interstate. Outside of this duopoly, there is a limited amount of others that would be considered true growth candidates.

When I was digging into the valuation, that is when I got most excited about the bank. When looking at the chart below, one can see that FIBK is trading at 2.1x price to tangible book value per share. While the aforementioned peer (GBCI) has a higher valuation (at around 2.8x), it should be noted that it does have slightly better operating metrics. That being said, FIBK’s solid loan growth, margin stability outlook, and clean credit performance cause me to be bullish on the stock.

Finally, as one can see, FIBK has traded for a higher valuation before (above 2.5x at times). In my mind, I believe FIBK’s stock is likely to trend higher due to its continued profitability improvement and solid loan growth trends. The bottom line is that the current valuation likely sets the stage of modest outperformance relative to peers if loan growth and core profitability stay consistent near current levels.

Data by YCharts

Past Trends Drive Future Results

For those that have read my recent articles, or followed the bank space more broadly, have likely seen a trend in banking results. While the reported bottom-line numbers look great, there are a lot of non-core items impacting the GAAP results.

When glancing at second quarter results, one can see that earning per share was $0.69, a slight miss relative to the consensus estimate of $0.72. While these results were softer than expected, it was partially due to the bank seeing $1.9 million less in net interest income (relative to first quarter results).

When you dig a little deeper, the core net interest income was actually up on a linked quarter basis as 1Q had $12.3 million of PPP fees while the second quarter had just $7.8 million. Since both of those were non-core items, when you net them all together, core spread revenue was up $2.6 million in the second quarter relative to the first.

Personally, I think the most important aspect of the quarter was the margin compression. In the second quarter, the margin dropped from 3.04% (in the first quarter) to just 2.82%. While the compression was a headwind to earnings, it was largely a product of lower PPP income.

Going forward, I am expecting the margin to hold steady around current levels. This opinion is predicated on two major things. First, future PPP income is going to be lighter than 1Q trends (due to smaller PPP loan balances). Second, the deposit funding base is also likely to drift lower in this zero interest rate environment, helping overall profitability. When you combine these two, one would model something close to flat going forward.

While it will likely take a couple of quarters of additional loan growth to soak up all the excess liquidity on the balance sheet, I believe this tri-fold of moving parts (lower PPP income, lower deposit costs, core loan growth) is likely to produce a stable margin going forward.

Outside of spread revenue, fee income was down a little on a linked quarter basis. Since mortgage softness is a bit of an industry trend (down 17% on linked quarter basis), I believe FIBK’s results were in line with peer performances.

While I am not under the assumption that the other components of fee income (service charges, commissions, etc.) are going to replace the previously strong mortgage void, I do believe future results are likely to match second quarter levels.

When looking out to the next couple of quarters, I think mortgage should hold steady near current levels. From a seasonality perspective, second and third quarter results are typically the strongest for the year. Outside of that, national mortgage rates have continued to work lower again which should aid near-term results.

Also, service charges and wealth management revenue are likely to increase modestly as more clients are introduced to the growing bank. While both of these bring in just a nominal amount of revenue, both are positioned to continue to grow.

Concluding Thoughts

While I have always viewed First Interstate to be a bit of a “little brother” to GBCI, I do believe its current valuation opens the door for better future outperformance. The Rocky Mountains have a lot of small community banks and medium-sized cities that are fairly under banked relative to their growing populations. Since most of those small community banks are a bit hamstrung due to their relative size and limited product offerings, a lot of them are likely to see a “partnership” (i.e. selling) opportunity to either GBCI or FIBK.

Outside of inorganic loan growth via acquisitions and strong credit standards, FIBK also has a strong franchise value and core loan growth outlook. Its past deals have positioned the bank well to continue to see strong demand for the next few years, even if no other deals materialize.

While I do have an optimistic stance on the stock, I think investors should also be prepared for another deal in the near future. While most of its past deals have been taken in stride with the core franchise growth, I would be remiss to not mention that any sort of new acquisition does potentially pose an integration risk.