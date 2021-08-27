bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) completed the massive merger with Husky to create a fully-integrated company producing about 780,000 Boe/day with estimated synergies of CAD$1.2 billion from the merger. Debt surged to CAD$13.5 billion more or less and investors are shying away from energy companies with tight balance sheets.

The real question facing investors is confidence in how the company will deal with its large debt load. Cenovus guidance offers an important insight, but you have to do a bit of math to see it clearly. Investors have higher confidence in companies that give detailed guidance and are willing to be measured against it.

Cenovus is such a company, but even rough analysis shows the company generating free cash flow of almost CAD$6 billion at today's oil & gas prices. I have modeled the upstream operations but included downstream refining and marketing a single line time assuming an annual loss of CAD$500 million to be conservative. I expect refining and marketing to ultimately become profitable based in part on the estimated CAD$1.2 billion in synergies the company expects.

Here is that simple model.

At CAD$13.5 billion, Cenovus debt to EBITDA ratio is about 1.3 times based on my modeling. That is not high in comparison to other Canadian energy companies. The best comparable is Imperial Oil (IMO), another Canadian integrated company, with CAD$5.44 billion in debt versus EBITDA last year of CAD$4.38 billion, for a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.24. Imperial Oil has a market capitalization of about CAD$23 billion and an EV/EBITDA ratio of about 6.4 times. The problem with Cenovus is not extreme ratios but the sheer magnitude of the debt since both CVE and IMO have somewhat comparable market capitalizations.

I have assumed CVE shares will appreciate to a 4.5 times EV/EBITDA multiple, about half of the multiple enjoyed by Canadian integrated competitor Imperial Oil over the past decade and a discount to the current IMO EV/EBITDA ratio of about 25%. Valuation ratios of these two large integrated Canadian oil & gas companies are likely to converge over time if CVE can bring its debt down by about half. At today's commodity prices, that will take only a year or so.

Commodity prices are volatile and not assured. Mergers involve integration risks and the oil & gas industry faces not only volatile commodity prices but also is under pressure from governments promoting climate change fears, leading me to use a lower multiple for CVE shares than IMO enjoys. Nonetheless, the company seems undervalued.

I own 5,000 shares.