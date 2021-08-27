Equity CEFs Or ETFs? Which Fund Class To Overweight Now

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

I don't want to rain on anybody's parade but we're entering a period in which CEFs tend to give back some valuation gains and for 2021, there has been a lot of valuation gains by a lot of funds. In fact, 2021 may go down as the best year for equity CEF comparative total return performances over ETFs that I can remember.

In my Equity CEF Performance spreadsheet that I update every week for subscribers to CEFs: Income + Opportunity, I use the S&P 500 (SPY), $446.26 current market price, as a bogie even if most equity CEFs wouldn't necessarily use the S&P 500 as a benchmark.

Sure, some do but since many equity CEFs either use a combination of stocks and fixed-income securities in their portfolios and/or they include international stocks while many others can be sector specific and/or use options, the bottom line is that there are a lot of income strategies that equity CEFs can use to try to achieve their uber high yields.

But the S&P 500 is still the best index to use as a comparable and out of the 100 or so most popular and highest-yielding equity CEFs that I follow, the number of funds outperforming SPY at market price peaked on around June 4th when 72 funds were outperforming SPY's 13.37% total return performance YTD.

Though the list below may be illegible due to trying to fit all of the funds in a screenshot, the graphic should give you an idea of how many funds were ahead of SPY at total return market price (NOT necessarily NAV price) as of Friday, June 4th, 2021:

NOTE: Total return means all distributions are added back, including for SPY, though not on a re-invested basis. Source: Author

The list shows roughly 75% of the funds I follow and would actually include a lot more funds if all of the energy MLPs that were beating the S&P 500 this year after a disastrous 2020, were shown. But for energy MLPs and REITs, I only include the top 3 largest and most popular funds.

The next step is to determine valuation levels and how many of these funds were also outperforming SPY at NAV since if there were 72 funds also outperforming at NAV on June 4th, then you could argue valuations were staying steady and you could probably make a case that valuations were justified. But alas, on June 4th, only 42 equity CEFs I followed were actually beating SPY at NAV and that number has dropped to only about 16 today.

Here is the latest Equity CEF/ETF Performance spreadsheet as of 8/20/2021 showing now only 16 funds that are still ahead of SPY at NAV:

Source: Author

So when I see roughly 52 equity CEFs, still over half the funds I follow, beating SPY at total return market price right now (table below) and yet only 16 are beating SPY at total return NAV, then I know that valuations were high back on June 4th and they are still high today.

Source: Author

Why is that a problem? Because the majority of equity CEFs I follow are yield oriented and would list income as their primary objective and appreciation as a secondary objective. It would sort of by like if bonds were outperforming stocks even though fixed-income portfolios were lagging equities.

It's a tribute to how well and how popular CEFs have become to income investors, many of which are trading at premium market prices over their NAV prices. So when equity CEF market prices, set by investors, are outperforming a benchmark like SPY even while their NAVs, determined by actual portfolio performance, are starting to fade, then you're setting up for a problem, especially if interest rates are also set to move higher at some point.

The bottom line is that there is still a lot of room for equity CEF valuation compression and I believe we are already beginning to see that.

Equity CEFs vs. Equity ETFs

So what is the alternative? Though equity CEFs tend to offer much higher yields than equity ETFs, ETFs can have their own advantages. The most important advantage in this example is that many ETFs have underlying options whereas CEFs do not.

So when you can write (sell) a Call or Put option on ETFs and bring in income, the yield difference between CEFs and ETFs can become largely moot and in fact, you can sometimes achieve higher yields with ETFs.

The second advantage with using options on ETFs is that you can set the option strike price and expiration date to determine not only when the income is actually realized, like next year, but also at what level of income and hence, yield you are looking for.

That is, you can adjust not only the expiration of your choosing but also how much income and risk you take on by choosing a strike price closer to or further away from the current market price. Compare that to equity CEFs, which have set distributions either monthly or quarterly that determine current yields and when you get paid and you realize that you are beholden to whatever the market dictates.

In other words, the income and yield of a CEF is based on current market prices and distributions whereas that flexibility is given to you when you use options in ETFs. And with commission free trading even in options now, there's no reason why you can't do it yourself.

Note: I only Sell ETF options, I NEVER Buy long options unless I'm closing out a position. That's because options are MUCH more risky for those who Buy the option than for those who Sell (write) the option. I like to compare it to a casino in Vegas in which the house is the option seller while the gambler at the table is the option buyer. And we all know who usually wins in that scenario

Conclusion

Timing is everything in the stock markets and I believe the opportunities for investment lie much more in favor of ETFs than in CEFs now. Part of the reason is seasonal and part of the reason is valuations. The good news is that you don't have to give up income by utilizing ETFs vs. CEFs, even with ETFs that have low volumes and liquidity.

Did you know you can buy ETFs that use leverage or options just like CEFs do without having to worry about over-inflated market prices that could fall hard during a market sell-off? ETFs will always trade near their NAVs, even with low volumes, and you can actually track ETF NAVs in real time during market hours. Try doing that with CEFs.

I wrote an article to my CEFs: Income + Opportunity subscribers just the other day when the small cap sector was reeling and I suggested buying the ProShares Ultra 2X Russell 2000 (UWM) at $50.32 as an aggressive idea and/or the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) at $25.02 as a more defensive idea.

Even though both funds are ETFs, UWM is able to use leverage to achieve 2X the move of the Russell 2000 Small Cap index (IWM), $220.20 current market price, while RYLD sells options against 100% of the value of its small-cap portfolio while offering an 11.2% yield paid monthly.

Currently, UWM is at $56.00, good for an 11.3% unrealized gain in a little over a week while RYLD is at $25.12 not including a $0.25/share distribution on August 23rd.

Finally, on Wednesday, I sold Call options on UWM going out to January of 2022 with a strike price of $58.50, thus adding a yield component to the position too. Try doing that with CEFs.

I don't want to sound like I'm too negative on CEFs as I still own large positions in many of them. But the fact of the matter is that there is a lot of 'dumb' money in CEFs now coming from income investors who either don't know about current CEF premium valuations or simply don't care.

I am willing to wait and hide-out in ETFs until reality sets in with CEF holders. And as I've shown, that doesn't mean you have to give up income while you wait.