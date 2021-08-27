magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) recently reported their second-quarter earnings that revealed the company still has an impressive cash position and that their pipeline programs are still moving forward. Unfortunately, the report did not encourage any movement in VKTX's share price, which continues to display a dormant state with little-to-no signs of moving outside its recent trading range. The stock's stagnation has become so severe, I have not been able to fully implement my trading plan and have dialed back my trading expectations for 2021. However, I am still bullish on VKTX‘s prospects and will continue to accumulate a larger position on dips in the share price for a long-term investment.

I intend to review the company’s Q2 earnings report and will provide my opinion on the quarter. In addition, I share my views about the share price stagnation and will discuss why it could be the status quo for a prolonged period of time. To conclude, I will discuss my plan for amassing a VKTX position.

Q2 Review

The company’s financial results revealed Q2’s R&D expenses came in at $12.8M, which is up from $7.8M in Q2 of 2020. SG&A expenses were down from $2.8M in Q2 of 2020 to $2.7M in Q2 of this year. Viking saw their Q2 net loss increase to $15.4M compared to $9.6M in the same period last year. The increase in net loss and OpEx was largely due to the cost of clinical studies, salaries, and benefits. In terms of cash position, Viking had $228.3M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of Q2.

Figure 1: VKTX Q2 Financials (Source: VKTX)

Viking continues to ramp up their R&D expenses as they move their pipeline programs deeper into development. So far, Viking has reported a net loss of $29.4M and a $20.1M (Figure 1) cash burn in the first six months of 2021. Fortunately, Viking still has a healthy cash position that may be sufficient to fund the company long enough to get them to a registrational trial.

Figure 2: VKTX Pipeline (Source: VKTX)

Perhaps one of the underappreciated highlights for the quarter is the fact the company continues to move their pipeline forward in the middle of the pandemic. Numerous companies have experienced a slowdown in enrollment, delayed starts, or have had issues with access due to the pandemic. Typically, I wouldn't see this as a major highlight, however, it is critical for Viking because they are racing several other companies to be the first-in-class for NASH.

Overall, Q2 was just another quarter of progress with an acceptable cash burn, which I think is acceptable considering where the company is in their pipeline development.

Still Bullish on VK2809

Viking’s lead candidate, VK2809, has generated fascinating data that suggests it has the potential to be a leading treatment for multiple metabolic disorders, such as NASH and fibrosis. Viking’s Phase II study hit its endpoints, with VK2809 producing substantial decreases in liver fat, in addition to improvements in LDL cholesterol. VK2809 elicited a 45% median reduction in liver fat content, verse 19% in placebo.

Figure 3: VK2809 Data (Source: VKTX)

Furthermore, around 70% of patients on VK2809 had a sustained response at 12 weeks with a greater than or equal to 30% relative reduction in liver fat content from baseline. Astonishingly, all patients on the lowest dose maintained response at 16 weeks, and no serious adverse events were reported.

Looking ahead, Viking is still running their VOYAGE Phase IIb clinical trial, which is projected to be completed in the second half of 2021. Subsequently, Viking plans to move VK2809 into a Phase III study.

Figure 4: VK2809 Status (Source: VKTX)

Thus far, VK2809 data is pointing to a potential best-in-class NASH therapeutic that has blockbuster prospects in an estimated $21.5B market in 2025. Keep in mind, VK2809 has a remarkable safety profile and a low-dose efficacy, which are critical for NASH patients who might need to be on the drug for an extended period of time and have several comorbidities. Throw in VK2809’s potential to improve lipid and cardio-metabolic metrics, and we could see VK2809 to be a mainstay in a broad population.

Figure 5: VK2809 Advantages (Source: VKTX)

Considering VK2809's advantages (Figure 5) and safety data, I believe the drug could be employed in other metabolic indications and possibly cardiac patient populations. It is possible we see some investigators start using VK2809 in combination with other drugs to improve patient outcomes and provide evidence to expand it beyond its original label.

VK0214 Moves Forward

Viking’s rare disease candidate, VK0214, is currently enrolling patients for a Phase I trial for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, or X-ALD. This study is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of an oral form of VK0214 in a single dose and multiple doses. Viking initiated a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase Ib study last month. This study will three cohorts (placebo, VK0214 20 mg per day, and VK0214 40 mg per day) of adult male patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy. The goal is to assess the safety and tolerability of VK0214 over a 28-day dosing period and to measure VK021’s ability to lower the plasma level of long-chain fatty acids in AMN patients. Viking anticipates their top-line marks to be ready in 2022.

Figure 6: VK0214 Highlights (Source: VKTX)

Considering VK0214’s highlights (Figure 5), we can say that VK0214 has the attributes to be a commercial success and expand the company's resume with a rare disease product. Admittedly, X-ALD’s market size is unclear, however, the total ALD market in the U.S. was $523M in 2017, which is a bit underwhelming. However, VK0214 is an orphan drug, so perhaps it can start trailblazing the market and become a major contributor for Viking if it makes it through the FDA.

Reducing My Expectations For 2021

In my previous VKTX article, I described my plan of taking advantage of the stagnation and trading VKTX when it moves outside the trading range in order to generate some profit. Since that article, I have only been able to make a couple of transactions that have yielded some profit. Unfortunately, I wasn’t excited to see VKTX go from stagnation to falling into a trading coma that keeps the share price locked between $5 and $6.50 per share (Figure 7). Admittedly, it is hard to see a ticker with such incredible upside potential to be trading with little-to-no momentum thus far in 2021. But, I have to remind myself that Viking continues to make noteworthy progress in their pipeline programs and they have the financials to get one of their programs into a pivotal trial. So, I have to remain patient and reduce my trading expectations for 2021.

Competition is to Blame?

VKTX’s price action has forced me to sit down and try to determine what is causing this sluggishness. At first, I was convinced the market is simply waiting to see some pivotal data from VK2809 in NASH before bidding up the price. But then, I thought about VK2809’s competition and the race for first-in-class for NASH. The company believes that there are over 40 NASH programs (Figure 5) in Phase II or Phase III at this time, so it is possible the market is waiting for the data to sort out who will be first-in-class and best-in-class. Considering the NASH market is estimated to hit $21.5B in 2025, I don’t blame the Street’s reluctance to push all-in on VKTX at this time. In fact, we might have to wait several years and see several products approved before we see the market to finally decide who to crown as the king of NASH. The real winner might be determined on the market and not in the clinic. Therefore, investors need to accept the possibility the share price remains subdued for a prolonged period of time.

Sticking to the Plan

I haven’t seen or heard anything that has changed my views about VK2809 and Viking’s ability to get this product through the finish line. Therefore, I’m going to stick to my plan and will continue to accumulate VKTX shares at an attractive valuation to maximize my risk reward.

Figure 7: VKTX Daily Chart (Source: TrendSpider)

Regrettably, I don’t anticipate any potent pipeline catalysts for the remainder of 2021, so my strategy remains the same… buy VKTX under $4.50 and sell some shares above $9.50 with the belief the stock will come back to the $5.00-6.50 range (Figure 7). At the moment, I am monitoring the long-term downtrend line (light red) that is currently pushing on the share price (Figure 7). If this trend is strong enough, we could see a nice buying opportunity if the share price falls to the 52-week lows. On the other hand, a strong break of this trendline could cause a solid move to the upside that could be a great selling opportunity around the $10.00 area.

I am still looking to produce sufficient profit for a “house money” position to hold for at least five years with the expectation VK2809 becomes the best-in-class NASH product and/or the company is acquired for a premium price.