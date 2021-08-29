peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Aerospace and defense are two industries with long-term tailwinds and solid shareholder returns. Exposure to the defense industry also helps hedge against some macro risks such as international conflicts. The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) offers investors broad-based exposure to these two industries, with some potential upside stemming from themes such as space tourism. For those that do not want to get into individual stocks in this industry, ITA could be a solid long-term pick.

Industries With Long-Term Potential

ITA offers investors exposure to two interesting industries, the aerospace field (think commercial space travel, satellites, commercial jets, etc.) and defense, which includes military aircraft, shipbuilding, radar tech, weapon systems, etc.

Both of these are not extremely high-growth industries (compared to social media, cloud computing, etc.) but do nevertheless have significant upside potential in the long run.

Defense spending, for example, has experienced reasonable growth in recent years, and current forecasts see ongoing growth throughout the next decade:

Source: statista.com

Current annual spending is in the $700 billion range in the US, and that amount is forecasted to grow to more than $900 billion a decade from now, for an annual growth rate in the 3% range. That is not outstanding or massive, but reliable and not unattractive, especially when we consider that defense spending growth is mostly independent of economic growth. Defense companies have a solid outlook even during recessions, as long-term contracts allow them to remain profitable whether the economy is in a good place or not.

The US government is not the only customer US-based defense companies can sell to, however, as Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), and others do also sell to US-allied countries. This includes Canada, European countries such as the UK or Germany, Israel, South Korea, and many more. Some of the European NATO members, such as Germany, need to increase their defense spending in order to comply with NATO's 2% rule, which will result in increased opportunities for US defense companies to sell combat systems, aircraft, etc. to these countries.

Similar opportunities exist in GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, etc., where defense spending is forecasted to grow meaningfully throughout the next couple of years. Many of these countries buy equipment from US manufacturers regularly, thus growing budgets increase the market opportunity for Lockheed Martin and its peers.

The defense industry does also provide some hedges versus certain macro risks. If a large-scale armed conflict were to break out, defense companies would likely see increased demand for their products and services. Such a crisis is, of course, something that will hopefully not happen -- but if it were to happen, defense companies would likely outperform many/most other equities. In some way, defense equities can thus be seen as reassurance versus some types of potential black swan events.

Looking at the next industry one can get exposure to through ITA, we see commercial aircraft. This market is mostly controlled by Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), with the latter not being included in the ETF due to being headquartered in the Netherlands. The commercial aircraft market is, due to its oligopoly nature which leads to attractive margins, and thanks to a strong long-term growth outlook, an attractive industry overall. Due to the pandemic, players in this field have had a rough 2020 and 2021 is still a well-below-average year for Boeing and Airbus. In Boeing's case, company-specific issues such as the 737 MAX problems pose another near-term headwind. I do, however, expect that Boeing will get past that eventually, and in the long run, growth should be compelling. In emerging markets such as China, a growing middle class seeks to travel more in the coming years and decades, which should lead to a strong market opportunity for commercial aircraft manufacturers and their suppliers. On top of that, older aircraft need to be replaced, due to the fact that newer, technologically advanced aircraft are more economical (think fuel expenses), while newer aircraft are also better for the environment, due to lower CO2 emissions. Boeing forecasts a market opportunity of 43,000 commercial jets through 2039, which equates to well above 2000 jets a year -- assuming the market is shared equally between Boeing and Airbus, the two companies thus could grow their sales quite meaningfully, to well above 1,000 a year, respectively (Boeing's pre-crisis record was 800 jets in a single year).

The space sector is intriguing as well, although it is more of a long-shot investment in some cases. Satellites are a major market already, but space tourism, asteroid mining, and other potential business opportunities are not yet commercially viable. Since ITA gives investors some exposure to space-focused companies, such as Maxar Technologies (MAXR), investors can get some long-term upside potential without being too exposed to potential bankruptcies in this field in case some of these business models turn out to be not viable in the long run. In short, one can get reliable exposure to proven industries such as commercial aircraft, defense, etc. with some smaller-scale exposure to higher-risk, more uncertain, investments in the space sector.

ITA: What You Need To Know

Now that we have established that ITA can be a solid pick for the industries it gives investors exposure to, let's take a look at a couple of facts investors may want to know about before investing in this ETF. ITA's returns in the past looked like this:

Source: iShares

With a ten-year average return of almost 15%, which equates to a ~300% cumulative return, ITA has performed slightly worse than the broad market, as the S&P 500 (SPY) has delivered a 16% annual return in the same time frame. Despite the marginal underperformance, ITA has been a very attractive long-term investment, and its return since inception, at a little more than 11% a year, is compelling as well. The 3-year return is not very strong, this can be partially attributed to the weak performance of Boeing in that time frame, due to the combination of the 737 MAX issues and the pandemic. Due to a quite high 18% weight in ITA, Boeing's underperformance hurt ITA's total returns significantly in that time frame. I do believe that Boeing will not be hurting forever, thus this headwind should eventually cease to exist. Keep in mind, however, that past returns do not guarantee equal future returns, and it is thus, of course, possible that ITA will not continue to deliver double-digit returns in the long run.

ITA has 34 holdings right now, with the five biggest ones being Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Teledyne Technologies (TDY), and L3Harris Technologies (LHX). These make up a combined 53% of the ETF's holdings, with the biggest one, RTX, being responsible for 20% alone.

ITA's dividend yield, per SEC rules for the calculation of ETF yields, is 0.86% on a trailing basis. I do expect this yield to climb going forward, as the recovery from the pandemic should allow some of the companies the ETF invests in to reinstate or raise their dividends.

ITA has a market capitalization and NAV of a little below $3 billion, thus this is not an overly small ETF. Liquidity thus also isn't a problem, as average daily volume is around 130,000 shares, which equates to a little more than $13 million a day. Entering or exiting positions thus isn't a problem, unless one has a very large portfolio.

Due to the nature of the industries the ETF invests in, one could assume that ITA must have a pretty bad ESG score -- weapon systems etc. are controversial, after all. Surprisingly, the ETF has a pretty decent ESG rating, with the MSCI ESG Fund Rating standing at A (out of a range of AAA to CCC), per the ETF's factsheet linked above. Similarly, MSCI awards ITA an ESG Quality Score of 6.2, out of a 0-10 scale. This is a little above average, thus ITA is, despite its defense investments, not really at a large risk from an ESG perspective, I believe.

Last but not least, fees are, of course, also an important factor to look at when investing in ETFs. Due to its industry focus and due to the fact that its assets under management are not gigantic, ITA cannot offer an expense ratio as low as what one sees at mega-ETFs such as SPY. Still, at 0.42% a year, ITA does not have especially high expenses. For those seeking exposure to the aerospace and defense industries without getting into individual stocks, the 0.4% a year fee could be a worthwhile investment, I think -- compared to the average actively managed fund, that is still a pretty low expense ratio.

Takeaway

ITA has historically delivered compelling returns, although the ETF has marginally underperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, with Boeing's recent issues being a key factor for that. The ETF does not offer an especially high income yield, but for investors seeking broad-based exposure to defense, commercial aircraft, and the space industry, ITA could be worthy of a closer look.