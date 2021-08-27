gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

The Global X Autonomous & EV ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) has significant exposure to semiconductors because they are critical components in the development of self-driving vehicles. The fund also has significant exposure to software and AI because they too will help accelerate EV development going forward. The global EV market opportunity is huge, and the DRIV fund is in an excellent position to benefit from that growth. DRIV may look like just another Tech ETF, but its portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors - all of which are involved in the development, manufacturing expertise, and critical infrastructure needed to support and grow the global EV market.

The EV Market Opportunity Is Huge

The EV market is thriving, and it's no longer a niche industry with Tesla at the top. There are multiple EV companies in China, the EU, the U.S., and Japan that are now - or will soon be - producing quality EVs and that are exhibiting excellent growth. Indeed, as Global X points out on the DRIV webpage:

While global EV registrations increased by more than 40% in 2020, EVs were still less than 5% of new cars sold, highlighting substantial room for further adoption.

Source: IEA "Global EV Outlook 2021"

But a picture is worth a thousand words, so I have provided two graphs (see above) from the IEA's most recent Global EV Outlook. The graphic shows that EVs have really taken off in China and the EU and light-duty passenger vehicles are leading the charge.

Indeed, according to Allied Market Research:

The global electric vehicle market was valued at $162.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $802.81 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $84.84 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $357.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 20.1%. North America is estimated to reach $194.20 billion by 2027, at a significant CAGR of 27.5%.

As a result, the EV market is one of the largest global market opportunities I know of in addition to having one of the fastest estimated CAGR.

So let's take a look at the DRIV ETF to see how its managers have positioned the fund to benefit from this massive and fast growing market.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the DRIV ETF are shown below and equate to a relatively un-concentrated 28.2% of the entire portfolio - an indication that DRIV is a well-diversified investment in EVs and related technology:

Source: Global X DRIV ETF Webpage

The #1 holdings in DRIV with a 3.3% weight is semiconductor and AI expert NVIDIA (NVDA). Many investors might be surprised to know that NVIDIA operates a scalable AI platform for autonomous driving called "NVIDIA Drive". It is a hardware and software platform that leverages NVIDIA's many years of experience in AI and is currently being powered by the NVIDIA Orin SoC (system-on-a-chip):

Source: Nvidia Drive

NVIDIA stock is up 74% over the past year and is currently trading with a forward P/E=53.4x. Along with semiconductor companies Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (QCOM), the DRIV ETF has - in aggregate - roughly 8.9% of the portfolio devoted to semiconductors just within the top-10 holdings alone. My followers know that I am very bullish on semiconductors because there is strong demand across a plethora of sub-sectors: 5G smartphones/infrastructure, high-speed networking and WiFi-6E, data center, HPC, IoT, and AI/ML algos running on application specific hardware accelerators - just to name a few.

Google (GOOGL) is the #2 holding with a 3.2% weight. Google also has significant expertise in AI and high-performance computing silicon and of course Google (Alphabet...) also owns Waymo. Many EV analysts consider Waymo the leader in autonomous driving technology - see "Here's Why Waymo Is Leading The Self-Driving Car Race". On the Q2 conference call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made these comments on Waymo's progress:

... Waymo continues to build and commercialize the Waymo driver and grow the team. People love the fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Phoenix. Since first launching its services to the public in October 2020, Waymo safely served tens of thousands of rights without a human driver in the vehicle, and we look forward to many more. .... in Phoenix, we've had very good experience by scaling up rides. These are driverless rides and no one else in the car other than the passengers, and people have had a very positive experience overall. We are obviously with a strong focus on safety. We're looking to scale it up. Through it all, we are building newer capabilities as well investing in next-generation of hardware and software. So it's an iterative process, and at each step, it's very clear to us that we are ahead, and we are making progress, and you'll see us continue to invest here, with a focus on safety first, and I expect this to scale up more through the course of 2022.

Like NVIDIA, Google's stock has also been a monster this year due to the bounce-back in advertising revenue: GOOG is up 63.2% YTD.

Tesla (TSLA) is the third largest holding with a 3.2% weight. Tesla is well-covered on Seeking Alpha so I will merely note the company is the leader in battery technology but also faces a plethora of competitors in China, the EU, and in the US.

Toyota Motor (TM), the #6 holding with a 2.8% weight, has been late to join the pure EV party, but in April announced plans for 15 new models by 2025. The first model - the Toyota bZ4X SUV (shown below) - will be jointly developed with partner Subaru (which is 20% owned by Toyota), and is expected to go on sale by mid-2022 and sell for an estimated US$37,000. Toyota is up 28.9% over the past year and currently trades with a forward P/E=7.5x and yields 2.82%.

Source: Car & Driver

Industrial conglomerates General Electric (GE) and Honeywell (HON) round out the top-10 holdings. Both companies make components for electrical charging stations and other necessary infrastructure for the rollout of EVs in volume. Honeywell is more of a "value" stock and currently trades with a forward P/E=28.5x and yields 1.61%.

Performance

The chart below shows the one-year performance of the top-5 holdings in DRIV:

Data by YCharts

Note the top-3 holdings were all up 70%+ and Microsoft and Apple were actually the laggards of the group.

The graphic below shows the DRIV ETF price performance as compared to the major indexes S&P 500 (SPY), DJIA (DIA) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) as well as to its direct peer the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, DRIV is the leader of the pack - by far - and both autonomous driving EV ETFs have significantly beat the broad market averages (by ~18% or more).

The following chart shows DRIV's performance since inception:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund was range bound until the pandemic sell-off in March of 2020, after which it took off like a rocket. However, it has been relatively range bound since early in 2021, but has still managed to be up 18.6% YTD.

ETF Basics

The following fund metrics were taken directly from its Global X DRIV ETF webpage:

Net Assets: $1.12 billion

Expense Ratio: 0.68%

# Holdings: 75

30-day SEC Yield: 0.26%

Distributions: Semi-annually

P/E = 54.8x

Forward P/E = 20.11x

Price-to-Book = 2.6x

As can be seen, with $1.12 billion in assets DRIV is a large fund with no liquidity concerns. The 0.68% expense ratio is rich in my opinion and is significantly higher than the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF, which has an expense ratio of 0.47%. That said, investors certainly can't argue with the returns that fee has generated.

The yield is relatively insignificant. That being the case, the investment opportunity with the DRIV ETF is clearly and primarily capital appreciation.

While the P/E looks quite elevated, note the much more reasonable forward P/E estimate for 2022 indicates that the companies within the portfolio are growing earnings at a fast pace.

Global X DRIV ETF webpage

As can be seen by the graphic above, the DRIV ETF is well-diversified across sectors and geographically as well: it is 63.2% invested in the U.S. with Japan and China, in aggregate, accounting for 12.7%.

Risks

As I outlined in my Seeking Article on the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), which was published today (Thursday), rising interest rates are a headwind for highly-valued high-beta stocks, and the DRIV ETF's portfolio is sprinkled with them (see ARKW Has Lost Momentum - Consider Trimming). Indeed, the DRIV ETF's momentum has also slowed given the potential that higher rates may be coming sooner rather than later. However, I don't think interest rates will rise rapidly or very high.

The global pandemic continues to plague the global economy and the global supply chain.

Lastly, the market is still at or near all-time highs. Any significant correction should not come as a surprise and would likely hit the NAV of the DRIV ETF hard. That being the case, I would advise any investor wishing to build a position in DRIV to scale-in over time so as to take advantage of market volatility and not go "all-in" at the top.

Summary & Conclusions

I am long-term bullish on the DRIV ETF because I am a long-term bull on the technology sector - and specifically the semiconductor and software sub-sectors, both of which are well represented in this portfolio. In addition, the #2 holding is Google, which has been and remains my favorite FANG stock. The bottom line here is that the global EV market opportunity is massive and DRIV holds the leading companies when it comes to EV development in hardware, software, and AI.