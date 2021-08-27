Nomadic Value Investment Partners Q2 2021 Investor Letter

Nomadic Value Investment Partners is a d/b/a of Ashdon Investment Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2002. Joshua D. Collinsworth directs all research and portfolio management activities for NVIP.
A representative account invested in the Nomadic Value Partners equity strategy increased 9.6% net of fees in Q2 versus 8.6% total return for the S&P 500 Index.
The highest dollar gains in the quarter came from Ameresco, Berkshire Hathaway, and Charter Cable, and the losses came from One Medical, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp, and Equity Commonwealth, and a negligible amount from Artisan Partners.
We were active during the quarter, selling four holdings. We did not buy any new stocks during the quarter, instead, favored investing further into our current portfolio. The portfolio has become more concentrated with only 9 stocks today.