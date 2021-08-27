Alphotographic/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

We've seen a strong recovery over the past six months for dine-in restaurant stocks with COVID-19 restrictions easing, but even the pandemic-proof pizza stocks continue to post solid results despite the increased dining options. One of the most recent pizza chains to report its results was Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA), and the company had another solid report. This was evidenced by 12% revenue growth and 94% earnings per share growth year-over-year. Notably, on the development side, the unit growth outlook seems to be improving. However, with PZZA now trading at more than 36x FY2022 earnings estimates, the stock looks priced for perfection. Therefore, I believe investors should consider taking profits at current levels.

(Source: Company Website)

Papa John's International ("Papa John's") released its Q2 results earlier this month, reporting revenue of $515 million, a significant hike in its dividend, and meaningful growth in quarterly earnings per share [EPS]. This translated to a ~$20 million beat on revenue and a more than 20% beat on quarterly EPS, driven by recent menu innovation, moderate unit growth, and strong same-store comps. Notably, the 12% revenue growth in the period lapped 15% revenue growth in Q2 2020, and the company opened a record 123 net new restaurants in H1. Based on the improved free cash flow generation, the company chose to hike its dividend to $1.40 per share annually, with investors now scooping up a ~1.10% yield, up from ~0.70% previously. Let's take a look at the quarter below.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Papa John's revenue hit a new high last quarter and has continued to trend higher since the 2018 conference call that rocked the company. The robust revenue growth was driven by 5.2% comp sales in North America and 21.2% comp sales internationally, translating to two-year stacked comp growth rates of 33% and 27%, respectively. Over the past year, the company has seen its total store base increase to 5,523 restaurants, up 3.4% from Q2 2020 levels. The majority of this unit growth can be attributed to International, with 151 new restaurants opened, with 2,214 International franchised restaurants at quarter-end. This was offset by a slight decrease in company-owned restaurants, which dipped ~2% to 589.

Papa John's solid H1 results can be partially attributed to menu innovation without adding much complexity to stores, given that these are reinvented pizza items. The company noted that its Epic Stuffed Crust has translated to a boost in average ticket and customer traffic in the first half of the year. The company recently launched Parmesan Crusted Papadias (shown below), which come at a slightly higher average price ($7.00 vs. $6.00) than the highly successful Papadias, which were launched last year before being rolled out internationally as well. With Papadias often being add-on orders according to the company, this is also providing a meaningful boost to the average ticket without cannibalizing the core business.

(Source: Company Website)

Circling back to unit growth, Papa John's noted that it opened a record 123 net new restaurants in H1 and is on track to open between 220 and 260 restaurants in restaurants in FY2021. Compared to 5,400 restaurants to start the year, this would represent ~4.5% unit growth at the mid-point, an acceleration from the ~3.4% growth rate this quarter. Within this total unit growth, Papa John's plans to open 20-30 company-owned restaurants. In terms of capital allocation, Papa John's increased its dividend from $0.225 to $0.35 per quarter and repurchased ~68,000 shares at $101.20. This looks more like buying shares when you can, and not when it's the right time to, given that the company paid more than ~33x FY2021 earnings estimates to retire these shares.

(Source: National Restaurant Association, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The one negative on the call was expectations that wage and commodity cost inflation will remain a headwind, leading to a slight moderation in H2 margins. This is corroborated by data from the Natural Restaurant Association and Bureau of Labor Statistics, where wholesale food prices hit a new multi-year high in June and dipped only slightly in July. Major categories that drove this inflation were pork (up 34% year-over-year), oils/fats (up 46% year-over-year), and flour (up 20%) year-over-year.

Fortunately, cheese prices have cooled off, which has been one benefit, with block cheese prices expected to dip 15% year-over-year from $2.08 to $1.71 based on company estimates. However, with commodity cost inflation and wage inflation remaining an issue and Papa John's having annual franchisee conference costs in H2, which it did not host last year, we could see some margin pressure. The good news is that Papa John's is confident it has the pricing power to mitigate inflationary pressures if it needs to with menu price hikes.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Papa John's had an anemic compound annual EPS growth rate coming out of the pandemic, with annual EPS sliding from $1.75 in FY2014 to $1.40 in FY2020. However, a sharp increase in revenue and stronger operating margins are expected to drive significant growth in annual EPS in FY2021, with estimates currently sitting at $3.09. This would translate to a new multi-year high in annual EPS, with FY2022 earnings expected to grow at low double-digit levels. Typically, this would be a bullish fundamental setup, given that breakouts to new highs in annual EPS typically denote a positive change in the business, and the share price follows. However, PZZA's stock has front-run this earnings breakout with its 48% year-to-date return, and this bullish fundamental development is now more than baked in.

(Source: YCharts.com

As shown in the chart above, Papa John's has traded in a historical range of 12 to 30x earnings over the past two decades, with two brief spikes above the 30 level. The best time to buy the stock has been below 13x earnings where the stock traded in Q1 2002, Q1 2003, Q3 2009, and Q2 2010. As this bull market has matured, opportunities have arisen at closer to 16x earnings in Q3 2018. Meanwhile, the stock has typically been more susceptible to sharp corrections when it's traded above 30x earnings like in early 2006 and early 2014 and August 2015. With Papa John's currently trading at more than 45x trailing earnings and more than 36x FY2022 earnings estimates. Even if we use the top of the historical range, fair value based on FY2022 estimates comes in at $103.50. This suggests elevated risk investing in the stock at current levels.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the technical picture, Papa John's is now approaching a multi-decade upper channel line, which provided strong resistance in both June 2015 and December 2016, with both tests of this channel line leading to 40% plus corrections. The near-test in early 2014 led to a ~30% correction, which corroborates the view that the reward to risk is poor at current levels. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to take profits into strength here above $125.00, given that the upside is limited based on both valuation and the technical picture. Based on historical precedent, it's possible that Papa John's could push above this upper channel line to the $152.00 level. However, if this occurred before year-end, I would consider shorting the stock depending on the technical picture at the time.

Papa John's recent innovation has been well-timed, retaining customers that it picked up during the pandemic, which favored pizza restaurants due to an inability to dine-in, and the outlook for unit growth is improving. However, at more than 36x FY2022 earnings estimates, the stock looks to be priced for perfection at $125.00 per share. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher since momentum often drives stocks well past fair value. However, I believe there are dozens of better opportunities elsewhere in the market from a value standpoint, and I see the reward to risk as extremely poor from current levels. For this reason, I see this rally above $125.00 as an opportunity to book profits.