Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has nailed a fantastic quarter yet again, as its recent Q2'22 results demonstrated clearly to investors that this company is indeed in the early innings of its massive market opportunity. While it still seems a long way from reaching its $10B revenue target by FY29 or CY28, investors are reminded not to count out CEO Frank Slootman and Co. so quickly as we have seen a tremendous amount of potential ahead for the company as it continues its rapid expansion plans across international markets, as well as the enterprise customers.

Despite enduring a torrid H1'21 as the stock slumped to -33% YTD return as of 13 May 21, SNOW stock has recovered incredibly to post a YTD return of 7.3%, even though it's still trailing the S&P 500 by quite a distance.

SNOW YTD, S&P 500 YTD performance as of 26 Aug 21. Source: Koyfin

In this article, we would share with our readers some of the key opportunities that lie ahead for Snowflake as the company has been telegraphing its growth strategies clearly to investors as it moves to capture those huge market opportunities. In addition, we also would help investors to understand what we think is the most contentious part of Snowflake Inc.'s thesis: Its valuation, and this was clearly seen in the huge volatility that we witnessed in the stock over the last eight months, as investors grapple with one another in the price discovery battles on the stock.

Lastly, we also would present our valuation argument and help investors to consider whether Snowflake stock is currently overvalued or undervalued.

Before moving on, we would encourage readers who are new to Snowflake to consider reading our previous articles on the company to understand the company's business model better (links to the article are appended here and here).

What We Really Like From Q2'22 Earnings

Improving operating leverage

Snowflake quarterly revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Quarterly (operating expenses margin, SG&A margin, R&D margin). Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Snowflake continues to deliver awe-inspiring revenue growth in Q2'22 as revenue grew by 104% YoY, largely in line with the Q1'21 YoY revenue growth rate of 110%. Thus, snowflake continues to show incredible growth momentum, which we think has clearly befuddled bearish or neutral investors wondering where all the growth was coming from.

Importantly, we also observed that its operating leverage has continued to improve as the company scales rapidly, bringing SNOW one step closer to EBIT profitability. The improvement was observed in its SG&A margins and its R&D margins, and we would highly encourage investors to continue monitoring the company's progress in its operating efficiencies.

Snowflake is gaining ground in international markets.

Snowflake updated that while Americas is still the dominant revenue driver for the company as it accounted for 82% of Q2'22 revenue, the company is experiencing strong momentum coming from international markets, as the product revenue growth from EMEA and the Asia Pacific increased by 185% and 170% YoY, "outstripping the company's growth as a whole."

In particular, we think it's important for investors to note that the company also highlighted its opportunity in China as Snowflake emphasized:

Let me just say, first off, we have made a decision as a company that we need to move into China. That's because China is now integral to the world economy. It's not a separate market, and our largest customers are demanding, insisting that we be there. And we're literally in the middle of figuring out how to be there, and we're reevaluating all those options. Whether we are in one flavor of the cloud or another, it depends a whole lot on what type of a dynamic we're anticipating. We've learned a whole bunch from being with Amazon, being with Microsoft and being with Google; and we're certainly going to take those learnings into that market as well. (from Q2'22 earnings call)

According to IDC, the "public cloud market size in China was $19.38B (in 2020), which was only equivalent to 10.8% of that of the United States in the same year." Importantly, China's public cloud market grew by a CAGR of 61.8% over the last five years compared to the US market's 23.8% over the same period.

Moreover, IDC also forecasted that China's cloud market would reach $65.95B by 2024, which represents a highly remarkable 35.8% CAGR over the next three years, which clearly shows that it's too big of a market for a company with Snowflake's ambitions to ignore, especially when Asia Pacific accounted for just 3% of the company's Q2'22 revenue. There's an incredible amount of opportunity for the company to leverage if it could find a way to manage the data regulations requirements as its cloud-agnostic approach means that it could potentially partner with most of the major public cloud providers in China. Now obviously, we know that in the current regulatory landscape, many investors consider the Chinese market as a ticking time bomb. However, we think the long-term opportunities in China have not changed just because of the recent readjustments that we have seen recently. We think Snowflake is astute enough to recognize those opportunities that they could certainly capture.

Snowflake sees the US government contributing 15% to its revenue

Snowflake's platform scalability is truly remarkable, as the company believes that it's on the cusp of entering the US government segment as CEO Frank Slootman emphasized:

We are now getting close to approaching the requirements for broadly being able to contest Federal business. We believe that Federal business can become 15% of our total number, so there is an enormous opportunity pending for us there, where we have not really effectively addressed it up to this point, but we are super confident that we are going to. (from Q2'22 earnings call)

Investors would only need to turn to Palantir (PLTR), whose data management platform bags enormous contracts from the US government (which we discussed in a recent article, link to the article is appended here), and investors would probably wonder whether Snowflake was sandbagging expectations when they highlighted that they expect only 15% of revenue from the US government.

Palantir highlighted in its recent Q2 report card that they earned $232M in revenue from US government contracts. If we were to consider SNOW's mean consensus FY22 revenue estimate of $1.15B, that would indicate that Frank thinks the US government business is expected to be worth "only" about $173M, which is just 75% of Palantir's Q2 revenue from its government contracts.

While we think comparing Palantir's opportunity against Snowflake's isn't going to be that simple, we also wish to highlight if Snowflake could be so successful so far in penetrating the large enterprise base with its incredible platform, we don't see how its platform couldn't scale and penetrate the US government's business strongly.

Snowflake's Enterprise Base is Highly Underrated

The company grew its total customer base by 60% YoY from 3,117 to 4,990, and out of which the customers who contributed more than $1M in product revenue grew by 107% YoY to 116 customers. We think this is important as it shows incredible enterprise momentum in the report card.

However, we think investors may not realize that these customers have not even been "harvested" by the company yet. Snowflake has often repeatedly emphasized that the company takes nine to 12 months to "really ramp a large customer" from the point of acquisition. In addition, investors should remember that Snowflake recognizes revenue primarily based on consumption and not subscriptions like its SaaS counterparts. Thus they would need their customers to start consuming on their platform to recognize the revenue. Thus, there's really "no limit" to how much these enterprise customers could spend as long as it fits their budget.

Importantly, investors should only expect to see the revenue from these important acquisitions reflect meaningfully only nine to 12 months later as they ramp their consumption, which brings us to the next point that clearly demonstrates why Snowflake is so confident of their platform.

Snowflake's gangbusters net revenue retention rate

SaaS Net revenue retention (NRR) rate. Source: Atom Finance

Snowflake Q2'22 earnings presentation. Source: Snowflake

Readers can easily glean from the above chart and note that the median NRR across the SaaS world is about 120%. So even though Snowflake's platform isn't a SaaS model, it's useful to note that the company has absolutely no problems getting their customers to keep increasing their consumption spend quarter after quarter as they realized just how effective and powerful Snowflake's platform is, enabling the company to maintain an incredible NRR above 160% over the last four quarters, which the company proclaimed as a "world-class retention rate," to which we truly agree.

Snowflake has explained umpteen times that its platform helps unleash the users from the shackles of their previous technology as those fixed capacity limits have largely constrained what these users really wanted in the first place, and Snowflake's CEO articulated:

So there's a lot of latent, bottled-up, pent-up demand that has literally grown over literally decades where people have - because of fixed capacity limits on storage, on computational or contractual limitations, they have not been able to do what the technology is now capable of doing. So just unlocking that puzzle and allowing workloads to be provisioned, allow unlimited number of concurrent workloads, let jobs run every night as opposed to once a month if you're lucky, that is really the explosion of the enablement of demand that was already there, is really the big, big driver behind Snowflake.

Importantly, while the company emphasized that investors should not expect these 160% NRR numbers to carry on indefinitely, Snowflake is confident enough to emphasize to investors that: "(We) do expect longer-term as our customer base gets bigger and bigger and more mature, that number will come down, but I still think it'll be well above 130%, 140% for a very long time."

Honestly, we think for a company to confidently telegraph to investors that they expect to keep sustaining NRR rates of 130% to 140% for a "long, long time" is phenomenal, and it shows just how powerful Snowflake's platform truly is.

So, Is Snowflake Overvalued or Undervalued Now?

We want to be upfront with our readers here. Snowflake got away from us when we first saw the opportunity in May as we first highlighted Snowflake's thesis, where we explained:

The support level at $210 however was breached on 6 May 21, and it remains to be seen whether there will be a false break to the downside (bear trap) to reject the bears subsequently. It will be interesting to see whether the bulls will support this area which had been defended twice previously. (from JR Research article "Snowflake's Very Expensive Growth published on 8 May 21)

And indeed, the bear trap took place a week later, and we took the opportunity of the price action resolution to enter our buy position. The only problem was that we approached it as a swing trade and therefore had long taken profit on the position as it hit our target price. In addition, we didn't see Snowflake as an investment opportunity back then due to this scatter plot below.

Valuation Scatter. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

This is an old scatter that we used back then when we published our first Snowflake article. Readers should be able to easily glean that Snowflake's lonely position right at the top of the plot, which "immediately" convinced us that this stock is "very expensive," even though it has shown tremendous potential and has performed very well.

We wanted to take this opportunity to inform investors that while such scatter plots are useful as an overview, you should be very careful to attach conclusive thoughts about their valuations as it's just not possible to put every stock on the same plot and value them in the same format.

Street's mean target price trend. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Learning our lessons well, we performed our detailed comps study, taking into account SNOW's LTM and Fwd revenue multiples, and derived a fair value of $259, at the mid-point of our fair value range, based on an average exit LTM and Fwd multiples of 100x, and 40x, respectively. We think this is reasonable as the Street's mean target price of $293.43 values Snowflake at an implied EV/Fwd Rev of 72.2x. Readers who wish to explore our model in detail can refer to it here.

Price Action and Trend Analysis

SNOW weekly chart.

Ever since the false break to the downside in May, momentum has returned incredibly to the stock, which also allowed us to easily take profit on our swing trade, which we would have kept for a longer time if we had seen it as an amazing investment opportunity at a bargain-basement price that we got in May.

However, at the current price level, we really don't see a lower-risk entry point right now, and coupled with our valuation, as well as the Street's mean target price, we think SNOW stock is overvalued right now and would encourage investors to have some patience and wait for the next retracement before considering adding exposure.

Therefore, we rate SNOW at neutral for now.

Meanwhile, we would like to update our readers that we expect to launch our Seeking Alpha marketplace service "Ultimate Growth Investing" in the third week of September 2021.

We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Please refer to our blog post for more details here.