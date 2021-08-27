Does 1847 Goedeker Warrant A Second Look?
Summary
- GOED announced a "fish swallows the whale" deal last year.
- To fund the deal, the company had to do an insanely dilutive equity offering.
- The stock has been volatile in the wake of that offering, but Thomas Braziel sees a skewed risk reward from today's levels.
In October, 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) announced a true "fish swallows the whale" deal where they would buy peer Appliance Connection (AC) for $210m. It was a truly audacious deal - GOED's market cap at the time was under $40m, and the $210m deal included $168m in cash payout. GOED agreed to that massive payout without having committed financing.
For the next six months, GOED had that financing issue lingering over them. Finally, in May, the company solved the issue with a massively diluting offering: 91.1m units, with each unit costing $2.25 and consisting of 1 share of stock and one warrant struck at $2.25. Given the company had <7m shares outstanding before this deal, it was a pretty spectacular equity offering.
As you might expect, GOED's share price was volatile in the wake of such a large offering. But Thomas Braziel, President of 507 Capital, saw opportunity in that volatility, and even after a little big of an increase, he still thinks the stock and warrants offer investors a fantastic risk reward to bet on GOED executing an integration playbook and seeing the multiple rise to more reasonable level.
In this wide ranging conversation, Thomas breaks down his thesis for GOED. He also addresses the myriad red flags surrounding the company, including their capital allocation plans, the turnover in their auditor, and why their rebate policies aren't a concern.
