David Rogers/Getty Images News

It has been 3 and a half years since I first covered my reasons for taking a long position in Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY). As of today, however, the U.S. listed ADR of the company trades roughly 20% lower and the company has temporarily discontinued its dividend payments.

Data by YCharts

Even though ASBFY is likely to soon reinstate its dividend, such a performance is hard to swallow. However, the events that led to this disappointing performance are not related to my original investment thesis and mostly represent temporary headwinds for the business. That is why I plan to further increase my position in the company.

Source: Associated British Foods 2021 Interim Presentation

Even though Primark continues to suffer during the lockdowns and restrictive measures in stores, the business remains attractive and largely immune to the Amazon effect. Moreover, the company's management has recently announced their decision to finally accelerate their expansion in the United States which could provide a significant long-term tailwind.

In Grocery, ASBFY continues to execute on its strategy by strengthening the business both in the U.K. and abroad. The sugar business is also recovering after years of record low sugar prices and restructuring efforts. In addition, management remains focused on the long-term success of the company and has not deviated from its conservative capital allocation strategy that creates a unique competitive advantage.

The impact of the pandemic

On a time-series basis, Associated British Foods Return on Equity does a fairly good job at explaining differences in Price-to-Book valuations. As we see below, current P/B multiple fell mostly as a result of deteriorating fundamentals and prices a recovery of ROE to around 8%.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

As the division within the company is the cyclical fast fashion retailer Primark, we could observe short-term deviations from the trendline above. In 2015, for example, the company's shares were flying high amid too optimistic expectations regarding Primark's high sales growth.

Soon enough, however, the company's share price caught up with reality and the more long-term oriented approach of management, which put brakes on Primark international expansion. These events were also followed by collapsing sugar prices, increased risks as a result of Brexit and from last year - the full closure of Primark stores during the pandemic.

Not a single event from those listed above, however, was as devastating to the company's operating profitability as the pandemic. Due to Primark's store closures and restrictive in-store measures the group's operating margin fell to its lowest levels for the past 15 years.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Not only that, but the other major Return on Equity driver - Asset Turnover also experienced a massive drop during 2020 and the first half of 2021 (see below).

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

All that came as a result of the unprecedented closure of all Primark stores and the restrictive measures that followed the reopening. In the light of this devastating impact, however, we need to highlight two important factors:

Firstly, these measures are only temporary and do not affect the long-term viability of Primark business model.

Secondly, all other divisions are on an even stronger footing than they were back in 2019.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Similarly to the operating margin dynamic we see above, Retail was the only division that saw a significant drop in asset turnover as well.

* using fiscal year end results due to lack of data in interim reports

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Looking ahead - the conservative valuation

Valuing Associated British Foods requires a sum of the parts valuation due to the different nature of each of its five businesses.

Grocery - improving profitability

In Grocery, the company has been making a steady progress towards improving margins (see below). Management has achieved that by repositioning many of its existing brands and a number bolt-on acquisitions in more premium and healthy categories.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

In the Grocery segment we observe a strong relationship between current level of operating profitability and forward Price-to-Sales multiples on a cross-sectional basis. While there are other factors, such as leverage, asset turnover and topline growth that need to be considered, the relatively stable margins in the sector provide a good basis for explaining differences in valuation.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Based on the relationship shown above and ASBFY's operating margin of 12.2% in the Grocery segment we could calculate an implied Price-to-Sales multiple of x1.5 for the division. Applying this multiple to the division's sales of £3,673m over the past twelve month period and dividing it by the 790m shares outstanding, we could estimate an implied share price of £7.1 for the business unit. This is just slightly less than the £7.4 per share value I calculated back in February of this year.

Sugar, Agriculture and Ingredients

For the past few years I have been very conservative in my calculations regarding Sugar, Agriculture and Ingredients businesses and have included these divisions in my sum of the parts valuation at their book value of equity.

While this approach does not provide the true value of these business, it serves two purposes. On one hand, it provides a low risk base case for the group's valuation and on the other it avoids relying on too many assumptions regarding each of the divisions.

However, it should be noted that each of these three businesses have improved their profitability and return on capital profile over the recent year.

Source: Associated British Foods 2021 Interim Presentation

In sugar recovering commodity prices are providing a tailwind for the company, while the ingredients business generates very high return on capital and is strategically positioned as a leader in yeast, bakery and specialty ingredients. Agriculture, where ASBFY operates under the name AB Agri, remains the only barely profitable part of the group where valuation at book value of equity could be justified.

For the reasons mentioned above, I will include these three businesses in my valuation at book value of equity, which as of the end of fiscal year 2020 stands at £3.2bn or £4.05 per share. However, a back on the envelope calculation using the following assumptions results in a per share value of £6.5.

operating profit generated over the past twelve months of £363m as a proxy for free cash flow;

beta of 1.16, risk-free rate of 2.5% and equity risk premium of 5.5%;

constant growth rate of 3%, which is somehow lower than the annual growth rate of operating profit of these three businesses since 2006;

It's all about Primark's recent struggles

The elephant in the room is obviously Primark, which has become the most important business unit for the overall group and thus becoming the key valuation driver for ASBFY shares.

As of the first half of FY 2021, the retailer recorded a record slump in sales by 43% when compared to the pre-pandemic levels of FY 2019.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Using the value per share estimates of all other divisions made above and the overall group price per share of £19.8 (using the London listing), the implied value per share for Primark comes at £8.7 or a P/S multiple of x1.6, based on the last twelve months of sales.

While this multiple is more or less in-line with those of TJX (TJX) and H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), it does not mean much as Primark was hit much harder than all other fast retailers due to the company's lack of online store.

Data by YCharts

That is why, contrary to its peers in the fast fashion retail space, Primark recorded a loss during the last twelve month period as its stores remained closed for a significant part of the year.

Source: Associated British Foods 2021 Interim Presentation

However, as stores reopen like-for-like sales when compared to 2019 were down by around 15% on an overall group level with the decline varying based on geography.

The majority of our stores were closed during November and from December to the end of the period. We estimate the loss of sales while stores were closed to be some £1.1bn and when stores were open, the restrictions resulted in like-for-like sales of -15% compared to last year. Source: ASBFY Interim Report 2021

Therefore, if expect Primark sales to be roughly 15% lower in FY 2022 when compared to pre-pandemic levels (FY 2019), the retailer's revenue figure should be within the ballpark of £6.6bn. This will give Primark a forward Price-to-Dales multiple of x1.0, which is extremely low both when compared to peers and for a business that has achieved 28% return on capital in the years prior to the pandemic.

Source: Associated British Foods 2019 Annual Results Presentation

When mapped against each other, Primark peers exhibit a very strong relationship between their profit margin vs. P/S multiples.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Based on the relationship shown above and Primark's forward P/S multiple of x1.0, the company's operating margin should come at around 5% which is significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels and appears an unlikely scenario in the face of the newly announced store expansion in the United States.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Moreover, an EBIT margin of only 5% appears highly unlikely going forward, as the drop in like-for-like sales in key markets, such as the United Kingdom, is as low as 6%.

Source: Associated British Foods 2021 Interim Presentation

Having said all that, Primark's margins are more likely to be significantly above 5% once all stores reopen, even if in-store restrictions remain in place.

Conclusion

Associated British Foods continues to execute on its strategy even in the face of the unprecedented measures taken to curb the ongoing pandemic. While most of Primark stores remained closed for a considerable part of the past year, the company is already looking ahead with its planned aggressive expansion in the United States. In Grocery, management continues to strengthen its brand portfolio and is well-positioned to continue expanding in highly desirable premium and healthy categories. In Sugar profitability seems to have already bottomed in 2019, while the Ingredients business unit continues to generate exceptionally high return on capital. In the face of all that the company's valuation seems to price in a too grim picture for the future, which in my view is disconnected from the most likely scenario over the coming years. As a result, I continue to hold my buy rating on the company and will continue to add shares at current levels.