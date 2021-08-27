maxsattana/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) we opined that it was a value trap. Specifically we said,

Investors treading these waters have to know that the low multiple is an illusion and makes SBRA an ultimate value trap. Now, we are not averse to playing declining revenue streams using the right kind of options. But these are not REITs you can buy, hold and forget.

Since then SBRA has modestly underperformed the broader market.

But the damage inflicted here seems to across the board in the sector. A quick glance at the senior housing and skilled nursing plays will show just how badly they have lagged the broader Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

What is going on here? The long answer is that investors are fearing that whatever is happening to LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) and National Health Investors Inc. (NHI), will eventually come to bite the rest of these. NHI just cut its dividend and looks ripe for at least another small cut. The short answer is that the exceptional support provided by the government during the pandemic is ending and many tenants will not make it until occupancies rise to pre-pandemic levels (late 2023). In the midst of this kind of pressure, we have stayed away from all of these plays and focused on higher quality, lower risk, medical office properties. But we are today changing our tune slightly, as we expect SBRA as a key player that is likely to be bought out. We tell you why below.

SBRA Has Very Little To Show For Its Effort

Since August 2015, SBRA has produced a total return of negative 3.54%. This includes those fat dividends that investors have been getting.

While investors may love to blame the market for not caring about SBRA, this poor performance is not the consequence of valuation compression. The adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share is down from $2.45 in 2016 to $1.74 in 2020 and expected to be about $1.52 in 2021.

Source: A Challenging Year Ahead

So you could have said, "wow, what a bargain" at $24.50 in 2015 because it was at 10X AFFO and you can say the same today at $15.75 in 2021.

But the reality is that the long term earnings power of the underlying properties has declined substantially as the tenants cannot make money. A lot of tenants have folded or are about to fold and the captain obvious quote here is that you cannot force bankrupt tenants to pay the rent you want. SBRA is likely going to look to exit this, in our opinion, while the overall returns still look ok.

Valuation Is Relatively Attractive

SBRA is attractively valued, at least on a relative basis. The company showed this slide based on July 9, 2021 data and since then all of the comparative stocks have fallen about as much as SBRA.

Source: SBRA Presentation

Hence the relative valuation advantage persists. Today SBRA trades close to its analyst consensus NAV, while LTC and NHI trade at modest premiums. Omega Health Care Investors Inc. (OHI) and Caretrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) trade even richer premiums. These two are even more interesting as their property profile is very similar.

While SBRA might have a good reason to sell and we stress that that is our opinion, who will step in to buy? WELL is one we see as a likely candidate. The REIT's stock price has been extremely strong, but the fundamentals have been far more pressured. Fitch noted the challenges in their last update before withdrawing the ratings coverage.

Elevated Leverage through 2022: Fitch projects WELL's leverage (net debt to recurring operating EBITDA) could continue to sustain in the low-7x to high-6x range through 2022 absent any offsetting actions by the issuer, above the 6.0x level that Fitch views as more consistent with a lower IDR.Resolution of the Negative Rating Outlook would have been based on the shape of the recovery and management's willingness to protect its credit profile. The vaccine roll-out and more effective therapy protocols will likely put a floor on further occupancy losses beyond 1Q21 and Fitch's projections assume that 1Q21 SHOP occupancy losses are regained by YE2021. Fitch assumes gradual low-single digit improvements to SHOP occupancy annually thereafter, but Fitch does not expect portfolio EBITDA to be restored to 2019 levels until 2023-2024. In its rating case, Fitch also assumes that a 30% permanent cut in rents might be necessary to stabilize the rents for around one-third of SH and SNF operators in the long run, which equals a permanent rent reduction of 10% starting in 2021.

Source: Fitch

Fascinatingly, WELL's stock is still trading at over a 55% premium to analyst consensus NAV (Source: S&P Global). WELL is trading at over 24X 2021 AFFO estimates versus near 10X for SBRA. So if WELL acquires SBRA at even a 20% premium here, by issuing its inflated stock, it would bolster AFFO per share. It would also bump up its NAV per share. Finally, SBRA's debt ratings are quite stellar in comparison. In the most recent quarter they decided to exit their Enlivant venture. If you take that exit into account, their debt to EBITDA is around 4.75X. So buying SBRA, even if no additional WELL equity was issued towards SBRA's debt, would lower WELL's debt to EBITDA. WELL's portfolio contains long term care and senior housing properties, very similar to date of SBRA.

Source: WELL Q2-2021

Finally, while not a pure reason for the buyout, there is some tenant overlap between WELL and SBRA and a combined entity would have more leverage with pricing and rent collections.

Conclusion

SBRA has been a value trap for some time and the best way to play it has been to buy the deep dips and sell covered calls on any upswing. At present SBRA looks compelling relative to the others in the sector. The counterpoint here is that this is a really, really, bad sector. We think the Enlivant joint venture turning out to require a write down, probably seals the deal here and SBRA might go shopping.

During the second quarter of 2021, TPG reached out to Sabra to explore our acquiring TPG’s 51% interest in the Enlivant Joint Venture. The parties were not able to reach mutually acceptable terms for a transaction, in part due to modifications requested by TPG in the Enlivant management fee structure. At that time, TPG informed us of its intent to re-evaluate its plans with respect to the management company. As a result, along with the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on its financial performance, we re-evaluated our plans with respect to the Enlivant Joint Venture and determined that we would no longer seek to acquire TPG’s majority interest and that we expect to sell our 49% equity interest in the Enlivant Joint Venture should TPG secure a buyer for the portfolio sometime in the future. In connection with this re-evaluation and our eventual intent to exit our 49% stake, we revisited the estimated fair value of our investment and recognized an impairment charge of $164.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as we do not expect to hold the investment for an adequate period of time to recover this estimated decline in value.

Source: SBRA Q2-2021 Press Release

WELL is set up to be a nice prospective buyer and this should work out as a win-win. Mergers and acquisitions have heated up recently in the sector with WELL buying Holiday's retirement portfolio and Ventas, Inc. (VTR) buying out New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) homes

Investors considering venturing into this difficult sector should always use a margin of safety. We could get that here by selling the $15 April Cash Secured Puts for $1.30 or more. This would give them a nice buffered entry point and a very strong annualized return if SBRA gets quickly acquired.

