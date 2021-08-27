Stocks rallied this week as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell avoided announcing a definitive start to bond purchase tapering.

Stock markets, which were already up on the week heading into Powell's speech, took the relatively dovish comments as an excuse to rally further. At the time of this writing (3pm EDT on Friday) the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) led major indexes with a gain of 2.8% week-over-week. The S&P 500 (SP500) is up about 1.5% with Dow Industrials (DJI) adding 0.7% .

Winners & Losers

Gaming stocks were among the biggest winners. Penn National (PENN) is up 24% week-over-week. Caesar's Entertainment (CZR) has gained 21%, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) 17%, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) 12%.

Oil stocks moved higher, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) adding 5%. Devon Energy (DVN) rallied 15% and Baker Hughes (BKR) gained 10%. Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil (MRO), and Halliburton (HAL) are all up around 8% to 9%.

Retailers also did well off of earnings. Best Buy (BBY) added 8% after reporting. Kohl's (KSS) is up 4% after beating estimates.

Defensive and consumer staple names were among the losers this week. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPRD ETF (XLP) dropped by 1.5%. J.M. Smucker (SJM) declined by 6% after earnings. General Mills (GIS) is down almost 5%. Dollar General (DG) close to 3%.

What Caught Our Attention This Week