marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) has been in my portfolio for a while now. The fund has been delivering strong returns thanks to its heavier allocation to equity positions. More specifically, thanks to its heavier weighting in tech that also played a role in this solid track record. They raised their distribution earlier this year. Due to appreciation, though, the yield has slipped back down to 6.50%. This was from the previous 7.22% it reached when they initially raised. Still, this leaves the fund trading at a level where the distribution is sustainable and still relatively attractive.

Convertible bonds have been following 2020's strength of record issuances. Companies are issuing this debt because it can be a source of ultra-cheap leverage for them. In fact, in some cases, it is at a 0% rate, and the only upside is if the share price appreciates. When the convertible bonds can be converted to common stock, they can see a return.

On the other hand, convertible bonds still have the protection that regular bonds do. Par value can be returned to investors if converting doesn't make sense. Unfortunately, with some being issued at 0%, that could mean no return at all. They also are higher in the capital stack than equity holders. Meaning they will get paid out first in the case of a liquidation event.

Overall, I view Calamos as an expert in the convertible space. Since convertible bonds are often sold privately, investing via a closed-end fund is an appealing option. Otherwise, most retail investors would be really limited if they wanted exposure to these assets.

(Source)

The fund's objective is to seek "total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income." They attempt to achieve this simply by; "investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds."

The fund has the ability to invest where they see the best opportunities might be. That is part of the appeal of active management, the flexibility to adapt to different situations. Though it should be noted that the fund will have "at least 50% in equity securities." Meaning that the fund will almost always be holding a heavier allocation to common stocks.

CSQ is quite the behemoth in the CEF space. Total managed assets exceed $3.932 billion. However, a large portion of this is their leverage, with a total leverage percentage of 28.53%. This is a fairly aggressive amount of leverage, but we often see this higher due to being safer with convertible bonds. Still, this is a risk and can add volatility and risk of increased losses during a panic.

Their leverage comes in the form of notes and a mandatory redeemable preferred share. Preferred shares as a source of leverage are often more expensive for CEFs at this time. However, it also offers them more flexibility. They can often leverage higher and aren't generally forced to sell during times of panic, as that can sometimes be the case with borrowings.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

The expense ratio for the fund comes to 1.48%. This is on the higher side if we look at the broader CEF space. However, higher fees are often the case when private investments are involved. When including the leverage expenses, this comes to 2.07%.

Performance - Hitting All-Time Highs

It isn't often that CEFs launched before 2008/09 can brag about hitting all-time highs. It is more often the case that they are hitting highs they haven't achieved since 2008/09.

Data by YCharts

That is both on a share price and NAV basis. However, while that is interesting and worth noting, it doesn't always mean a good CEF. As we know, CEF returns are going to be mostly through their distributions. That means a fund can provide appealing returns even if its share price and NAV are lower.

The fund has just crossed the double-digit returns since the inception mark with this latest strength. It has done even better in the following time frames. Of course, as the collapse of 2008/09 isn't factored in. That collapse took a long time for the fund to recover and only did in last year's lows rebounding.

(Source - Fund Website)

Besides the market overall seeming relatively overheated, CSQ isn't all that expensive with its 3.56% premium. However, it is on the higher end. The fund has been flirting between discounts and premiums since around 2018. Now heading through 2021, it seems as though the strength in the fund's performance has pushed the fund to a firm premium level.

Data by YCharts

At this time, I believe it is worth holding on to but not excessive enough to warrant selling the fund either. In fact, if one didn't own the fund and had been watching it - utilizing a dollar-cost average could be appropriate. Adding in at this time and small dips going forward.

Distribution - Appealing 6.50%

The current distribution is $0.1025 per month. This is equal to the previous high watermark in 2008 before cutting like so many other funds. That being said, all things being equal and the fund now being at all-time highs could suggest an even higher distribution in the future. Meaning another raise could be on the table.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Raises for CSQ would be incredibly difficult to gauge, however. This is because they will rely on capital appreciation to fund the majority of their distribution. After expenses, the fund doesn't collect all that much in the way of net investment income [NII].

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

In fact, based on the last report, the fund's NII came to 15.05%. This was only including a few months of the new, higher distribution. So the new distribution rate wasn't fully reflected yet.

Total shares outstanding then came to 155,198,255 - so based on the annualized $1.23 distribution, the fund would pay around $190.9 million annually. Of course, this is impossible to figure out as the fund is issuing stock constantly through their dividend reinvestment plan.

The NAV distribution rate comes to 6.74%. That is a reasonable rate that I would suspect they can achieve. That is what leads me to believe that more increases could be on the table.

One other chart that they provide that I always find intriguing is the cumulative distributions. Since CEFs will have almost all, if not all, of their returns in the form of distributions - this can be incredibly helpful.

Since CSQ's launch, the fund has paid out a total of $16.637. That means they "paid off" their original inception NAV of $14.31 by a fairly significant amount. They show no signs of slowing down either, and they will continue to add to that accumulative distribution.

(Source - Fund Website)

For tax purposes, 2020 saw the fund payout a small amount classified as short-term capital gains. Additionally, around 80% of the ordinary income dividends were qualified dividends. The largest portion was attributed to long-term capital gains, as we would suspect. Overall, it seems as though the fund could be okay for a taxable account but not the most optimal. As some of the distribution will be taxed at the higher ordinary income rates.

Holdings - Little Change Since Previous Coverage

Overall, the fund hasn't made drastic changes since we last covered the fund in February. The portfolio turnover was last reported at 13% for the 6-month period. This isn't too out of the ordinary as the prior five years have shown a portfolio turnover rate near the annualized equivalent amount of this. Though in 2017, they seemed to have an unusually high 65% turnover reported.

(Source - Fund Website)

The common stock allocation comes to 60.4% allocation at the end of July 2021. Previously, this was 59.2% at the end of December 2020. The change could have come from the fact that equities had been heading higher.

(Source - Fund Website)

Tech was reported at 22.8% allocation as the highest sector exposure. Previously this was 22.7%. Again, meaning an almost meaningless shift in the portfolio that was probably due to mostly underlying position movements.

(Source - Fund Website)

The top ten holdings come to 21.1% of the fund. This is up slightly from the 20.5% the top ten comprised before.

Apple (AAPL) is still the largest position but has been reduced from 5% to the current 4.6%. This is followed by Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). MSFT's allocation has increased since the end of 2020, but AMZN's position has decreased.

This isn't too much of a surprise when we see the price action between those two reporting dates. We can see that MSFT has been heading significantly higher. AMZN had actually tanked towards the end of this reporting period.

Data by YCharts

AMZN fell 7% at the end of July as earnings came in soft on the revenue side. What was even worse was the Q3 outlook. Still, revenue grew over 27% year-over-year. That was after topping a quarter in 2020 that brought a surge in demand for online shopping.

Conclusion

CSQ has been a solid fund and has been rocketing higher to an all-time high for the fund. This might not be too surprising, considering the broader market indexes are also surging to record highs. In fact, the S&P 500 Index recently hit its 51st record high for 2021. That hasn't been done since 1995, which was the previous record number of record-high closes.

With that being said, one might be understandably cautious to be adding aggressively at these levels. I wouldn't blame them. Instead, preferring a dollar-cost average approach to buy some now and buy smaller amounts on future dips.