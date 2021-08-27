Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is a financial tech company that builds a lease-to-own (LTO) e-commerce marketplace for durable products such as electronics, tires, furniture, jewelry, appliances, and mobile phones. For people with insufficient cash or credit to obtain quality brand products, FPAY provides a viable option to fulfill their needs and improve their quality of life. It is a very small company with a huge runway ahead. Here, I will share my thoughts on the stock.

Business characteristics and strategy

FPAY operates three programs: 1) sell durable goods at online FlexShopper.com; 2)maintain an LTO payment method at check-out on their e-commerce sites; 3) provide LTO transactions with retailers in their physical locations. Moreover, a new loan product is expected to be released in near future.

The company sells high-quality brands such as Apple, GE, Sony, Samsung, Ashley Furniture, etc. Customers are usually not able to afford these products unless using the LTO program. The lease payments (52 weeks) are made weekly or bi-weekly by deducting from the customer's checking account (or debit). Customers can terminate their lease agreement and returning the leased item at any time. FPAY doesn't use FICO scores and their transactions won't impact customers' credit at all.

Currently, LTO addressable market size is 25B with 50M US adults underbanked or sub-prime. The sluggish retail climate promotes more alternative sales such as LTO. The management is bullish on the industry outlook and plans to focus on operations in:

1 target customer base expansion;

2 additional retail partnerships including more B2B sales;

3 margin expansions through a reduction in customer acquisition and marketing cost.

Network effects and competitive advantage

Acting as an intermediary between retailers and non-prime consumers, FPAY is in an essential position for the overall LTO business. It helps both retailers' sales and consumers' purchasing power. More successful LTO transactions made through non-prime consumers will attract more retailers to join FPAY's platform. In turn, more products listed by retailers will attract more non-prime consumers and more consumers. Over time, FPAY will gain invaluable know-how and knowledge on underwriting and risk management which helps the success rate of the LTO transactions.

source

The managements believe FPAY is special because of the following strengths:

1. Specialized analytics of online non-prime credit market with an instant underwriting process.

2. Omnichannel sales and scale. At FlexShopper.com, more than 150,000 products are ready for shipment by some of the nation’s largest retailers.

3. The company utilizes a light-asset model in which the retailers ship goods directly to consumers. No logistics and personnel costs are from FPAY. As the company grows its revenue, it achieves more operating leverage since no operating overhead is needed.

From the chart below, we can see that FPAY grows its revenues quicker than the cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses. A good sign for platform companies like FPAY.

Data by YCharts

Earnings power and growth

Since FPAY is laser-focused on lease originations and transactions, the company spends lots of money on marketing and RD for customer acquisitions. As a result, the business is getting bigger as lease originations, revenues, and gross profit all have had significant and steady growth since 2018. There aren't any signs of slowing down. On the other hand, unit customer acquisition costs stay fixed between $80 to $89.

source

The business is on a good trajectory for growth. One concern is debt. The 35M long-term debt and 2M annual interest expenses don't seem a lot. But considering the 11M equity and 6.9M EBITDA, that is quite a heavy debt burden.

source

Overall, the company should be able to consistently make money given the stable lease originations. During COVID pandemics, FPAY's business was negatively impacted since customers had more available cash and ended their lease early. Future EBITA should improve as government stimulus fades.

Valuations

Regarding valuations, I use Earnings Power Value (EPV) to briefly estimate how the company's earning potential compare to its market cap. FPAY is investing as much cash as it can collect in marketing and RD with total spendings of 7.7M. Some of these costs are investments for future revenues instead of sustaining current sales. If we only count half of these costs as used for sustaining current business, we can get a positive 3.5M as adjusted earnings (-0.3M net income + 7.7M/2 ). Using a 6% cost of capital, we could get an estimated earnings power of 60M (3.5M/6%). Therefore, at the current market cap of 50M, FPAY is 20% undervalued based on its EPV. Given the current 20% YOY revenue growth and margin expansion, the stock will be more and more undervalued if we don't see a rise in stock price.