Introduction

LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is one of America's largest automotive suppliers with a market cap of more than $15 billion and exposure in both North America and Europe. The company's valuation seems very attractive as the automotive market is hungry for higher production rates. This benefits both new parts and replacement parts thanks to a strong used car market. Unfortunately, automotive producers are witnessing significant downtime due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. This is also causing economic growth expectations - mainly manufacturing - to fall, which could hurt the LKQ stock price. In this article, I will explain why LKQ is considered one of the most promising stocks in its industry and the forces keeping it from rallying further. So, bear with me!

Jefferies Is Very Bullish & Why That Makes Sense

A few days ago, I read an interesting article covering Jefferies' high conviction trades.

The list - 23 stocks across sectors offering the most potential appreciation from current prices - breaks down broadly into three attribute categories, the firm says: those stocks with leverage to the continued economic recovery; those with potential for structural growth through secular drivers; and those with stock-specific catalysts to drive them further upward.

While there is no clear explanation in which bullish category the company puts LKQ, I can give you my take on that.

First of all, LKQ isn't just an automotive supplier. With more than 44,000 employees worldwide working in 1,600 locations in 31 countries, the company services a wide range of customers using its many subsidiaries. The company's operations include aftermarket and recycled parts, self-service retail operations, heavy truck operations, and even minor aviation operations. The best thing about this company right now is the fact that it focuses on alternative vehicle collision replacement products. In other words, plastic bumpers, windshields, and related. This (referring to aftermarket) allows the company to somewhat avoid the massive impact of the global semiconductor shortage, which is hurting global car production.

According to a Sky News report, we're seeing the impact of supply chain issues in the United Kingdom automotive industry - to use a good example in Europe. Due to COVID-related production issues and the ongoing chip shortage, we're seeing that car production volumes are just up 18.3% compared to last year. That sounds better than it actually as last year, most production facilities were shut down because of lockdown mandates. Production is still down 28.7% compared to 2019. The same is happening in the United States where I've been told that many, smaller, production facilities have days without production to keep a decreasing workload balanced over the workweek.

This is extremely unusual given that automotive production has to rise. Why? Because demand is high. Consumers want new cars due to the recovering economy and because used cars have gotten so expensive. That's also not a surprise as the inventory/sales ratio (graph below) is now below 1.0. That's one of the lowest levels ever and a result of high demand and very low supply.

I believe that these tailwinds are the reason why the company reported strong 2Q21 earnings on July 29. The company reported quarterly revenue of $3.43 billion. That's $340 million higher than expected and 30.4% higher compared to the prior year's quarter. As a result, adjusted EPS came in at $1.13 - $0.38 above expectations.

On top of that, the company handled its costs very efficiently. As total sales rose by more than 30%, operating expenses only rose by 22.3%, resulting in an almost 150% higher operating income. The segment EBITDA margin rose by 410 basis points to 15.2%, allowing EBITDA to rise by 80%.

Moreover, the company has generated roughly $850 million in free cash flow in the first two quarters of this year. This allowed it to lower net debt from $2.6 billion at the start of the year to less than $2.2 billion. Hence, the net leverage ratio is now at just 1.2x. That's down from an already low 1.9x as of December 31, 2020.

In light of these results, I believe it's fair to say that my assessment of the company's position in the supply chain is a force behind its ability to somewhat offset supply chain disruptions as recent comments of the company show.

Across all of our segments, we are experiencing some level of supply chain shortages and disruptions. These disruptions are creating product scarcity and freight delays that are resulting in meaningful availability pressures in certain product lines. The supply chain challenges are also driving product inflation which in turn is generating the most robust pricing environment we've seen in years. Across all of our segments, we have been very effective in passing along these costs as witnessed by our margin performance. Alongside supply chain inflationary pressures, like many businesses across the globe, we are facing wage inflation and increased competition for labor. We are constantly looking at our wage structure and turnover rates across all of our segments to assure we stay ahead of any competitive pressures and help backfill the open positions with the best candidates we can attract.

Another chart I want to show you is the comparison of a few automotive-related stocks. The graph below shows the Ford Motor (F), Lear Corp. (LEA), and LKQ stock prices. I discussed Lear in this article as it currently suffers from lower automotive production given its exposure to EV components and seating. As we see, while stocks prone to new car production are down since June, LKQ is holding up nicely. The stock is unchanged, but we're not seeing any major weakness - so far.

Valuation

The best thing about LKQ is that its business model allows it to generate an EBITDA result of $1.8 billion in 2021. That's higher than prior to the pandemic. This will come with roughly $1.0 billion in free cash flow and another expected EBITDA surge in 2022. Using a $15.1 billion market cap, we're dealing with a 6.7% free cash flow yield. As the company does not pay a dividend, this allows for rapid debt reduction and accelerated stock buybacks. When adding $1.6 billion in expected net debt (in 2022) to the company's market cap, we get an expected enterprise value of $16.7 billion. That's roughly 8.8x 2022 EBITDA.

This valuation is higher than some of its peers - like LEA - as LKQ is better positioned in the current business environment. Traders reward that with a higher valuation. As the graph below shows, less than 9x EBITDA is still a good valuation. Additionally, the stock tends to outperform Ford on a long-term basis. I'm not using this argument to make Ford look bad, but to show the power of efficient suppliers that tend to outperform the companies they sell to.

Unfortunately, I'm having a hard time buying automotive suppliers right now as discussed in my LEA article.

On top of that, we're now witnessing that economic expectations are dropping as I discussed in a blog post last month. So far, this is happening indeed as business expectations as measures by the New York and Philadelphia Fed have peaked.

Supply chain problems could hurt automotive production going into next year and higher inflation is pressuring the consumer. As a result, I do not expect that LKQ will resume a steep rally over the next few months despite its ability to avoid the worst supply chain issues and its attractive valuation.

Takeaway

The worst situations are the ones where buying a certain stock makes sense from many different points of view but where macro developments prevent a stock price from rising. LKQ is one of these companies. While I agree with Jeffries that LKQ has a lot of potential because of its high-growth business model, strong earnings, and ability to generate free cash flow, there are problems that make the auto supplier trade a bit tricky. As economic expectations are peaking, I expect that LKQ will outperform its peers. However, a steep rally over the next few months is unlikely. Ongoing COVID risks are simply too high as it needs to be seen if new lockdown measures will be imposed during the fall and winter months.

