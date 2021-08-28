Maridav/iStock via Getty Images

I wrote an article about Clorox (NYSE:CLX) a while ago. While I don't own significant amounts of stock in the company, I do have a small watchlist position that I want to increase at the right valuation. Clorox isn't exactly a "fancy" company, just one with an excellent market position in an appealing segment. It's not without its risks, but at the right valuation, this company could deliver some very solid returns.

I believe the level where it could become interesting is starting to approach, and I want to go out with a warning to readers and followers here.

Clorox may start to become interesting soon.

Let's take a look.

(Source: Clorox)

Clorox - How has the company been doing?

I wrote about the company in my previous article, so we'll stick to checking results here. Remember, the company owns a US-centric cleaning, wellness, and sanitation portfolio split into Health/wellness, Household, and Lifestyle portfolios. The company has a portfolio of extremely appealing brands across a variety of products. I don't think I speak only for myself when I say you should want to own these brands/this company.

(Source: Clorox)

Despite Clorox bears going on and on about the entry of new brands, this company owns the #1 market share products in a massive number of product categories - and not small categories either.

(Source: Clorox)

There's no doubt in my mind that a company like this deserves to trade at a premium to the average market multiple. What you're paying for here is the safety of owning a market leader, not necessarily outsized growth potential - there's not much of that here if we're looking at 10%+ growth annually or so. While the company has actually grown impressively for the past 5 years, sales, EPS, and EP have grown by about 4-8% p.a, and the company has underperformed the 125% 5-year returns of the S&P500, coming in at 47% which underperforms even its closest peers.

However, the company's products and categories are appealing on a broad basis, and a company like Clorox isn't going anywhere. The company's financial performance, with fiscal 2021 now closed, gives us a sales increase of 9% YoY, and near-flat EPS YoY. The company has delivered strong savings over the past 4-5 years, and the current focus is less on growing its brands, and more about how to make more money with its current setup - how to improve RoIC and margins, and lower S&A.

(Source: Clorox)

The company obviously delivered record cash flows during the pandemic and during 2021, increasing over 2019, and the company is pushing that cash to use in both dividends, growth, buybacks, and leverage. Leverage for the company is amongst the lowest in the sector, which is part of the reason Clorox can boast an A-credit rating.

While the company has underperformed broader indices over the past 5 years, that is not true over the longer period - far from it, in fact.

(Source: Clorox)

There's a lot to be said for companies that own brands loved by consumers and in market-leading positions. People have been bashing away on Kraft-Heinz (KHC) for years at this point, but you'll notice that many people still favor Heinz ketchup. Brand advantage takes a very long time to go away, and Clorox hasn't had the problems of KHC. While the company's track record is not perfect, I intend to show you that what you need to make sure of, and what you need to look at is making sure that you pay the right price for the company.

The company has some extremely solid and strong trends to accelerate its core business. Being one of the leading companies in terms of ESG and responsibility, the company's brands are among the first choices for up-and-coming consumers - and the company's earnings show this.

(Source: Clorox)

The company is expanding its disinfecting and cleaning brands through new sales channels, new partners, new forms, and new technologies. These partners include airlines, sports, transportations, resorts, you name it...

(Source: Clorox)

This is what's appealing about a company like this. What you're essentially paying for is making money when people and companies clean things (among other business areas). There are very few segments or companies that to me are more appealing, with perhaps the exception of food, sanitation, and power. This is a solid, conservative business that will always be needed in some form - and Clorox is the market leader here.

The company has given us guidance for the 2022 fiscal, and it's expected to continue sort of the EPS decline that began with the dusk of COVID-19.

(Source: Clorox)

So expect the results to essentially trough in fiscal 2022. This means that we should expect the share price at least to not increase substantially for the foreseeable future unless valuation drops to absurd levels, at which point I'm sure we'll see some reversal here.

The current story of Clorox is a sanitation company that due to pandemic trends was able to really boost its earnings, and subsequently, its valuation. However, any such explosive increase based on transitory trends isn't permanent - and the decline is really what we've seen reflected here.

Let's break this down in the valuation section.

Clorox - What is the valuation?

There's a very specific reason I'm choosing to post this article now. The company is swiftly approaching a 3% yield, and over the past few months, the company's valuation has declined very swiftly. As it should.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Today my broker alarm dinged because the company touched a price that I saw as being the upper range for the company's premium, which is very interesting. The reason it's interesting is because based on longer-term EPS forecasts, this company is now able to forecast an acceptable annual RoR, at around 8.5%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Now, we must not get too excited. These forecasts are based on 5-year averages, which still include a substantial amount of premium. But we're no longer looking at 30X P/E multiples - we're now looking at 23. It's also quite possible that the earnings decline in 2022E is the last we'll see from the company in a while before it returns to growth. If that is the case, what you're investing in, is a cleaning giant at what could be argued to be close to, or at fair value at current levels. At the very least, your returns from here on out would be positive. I also believe it would be fair to say that your returns here would beat inflation, and for some, this is a good enough option for investing in today's market.

There are several reasons I wanted to highlight this "break" today. Essentially, if the company continues to drop, that estimated 3-4 year upside is only going to grow. Forecast accuracy is very good. If it's anything reflecting future accuracy, then 2022 will be the last negative year for a while, and I remind you that Clorox is a superb stalwart, growing earnings at 6% annually since 2001. That's longer than many companies can claim to have existed.

The company has also outperformed broader indices during that time. Even if results were to come in exactly as forecasted here, even on a 2023E basis, you still would make 9% following the drop in earnings in 2022. The notion that the company, due to a 20% EPS drop in the next fiscal, should drop to $130-$140/share is one I find somewhat doubtful. Let me assure you however if that does materialize, I'll certainly be among the first to buy my shares at such a valuation because, at such a valuation, the upside you'll be looking at will be over 20% per year.

So, the valuation message I want to send with you from this point onward is that essentially for the long term, it's all downhill/positive from here on out. I won't "BUY" at today's valuation, but this price marks a definite change for me, where Clorox potentially becomes buyable - and the farther it drops, the more buyable it becomes.

I'm not saying it won't drop further from here - it might well do that. But it's also entirely possible that there will be a reversal here. I hope it does drop further - cheaper is always better - but I know well the quality of the company we're looking at.

Analyst targets confirm these upsides, and have their targets at the overall current valuation level. Most of the analysts haven't shifted to a "BUY" position yet, mirroring my own stance, but this is not different from the past 12 months, where most analysts considered this stock a "HOLD" as well.

(Source:S&P Global, Google Sheets)

Like I said, I wouldn't necessarily go "BUY" right now - but now is definitely a time I would start looking at whether you want to "BUY" Clorox, and if so, at what particular price.

Thesis

My stance on Clorox right now is as follows:

Clorox was massively overvalued following the transitory EPS growth during the pandemic, which caused a temporary boost in numbers, causing the ballooning in the company's overall valuation. That is now slowly normalizing.

We've reached a level where you would technically be making a decent profit even from a high premium from this company. This is the highest possible valuation where I believe you could "BUY" Clorox, but I'd wait for it to drop another 5-8% before I'm going in to "BUY" the company here.

Still, with fundamentals like the one this company has, it makes it an almost must-have in your portfolio at the right price. The combined yield, safety, and growth make it a company that should be appealing to any conservative dividend investor - and it's certainly appealing to me.

I consider the company a "HOLD" here - still about 5-8% too expensive, but things are getting interesting - and you should get ready to "BUY" the company here.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Clorox is still a bit too expensive and a "HOLD", but it's on the cusp of becoming a "BUY"-able company.

Thank you for reading.