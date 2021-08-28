Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Founded in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is one of the few companies that continue to operate in their original business line more than 200 years after their founding. The company's products are now sold in over 200 countries and territories, and their Colgate oral care business is a market leader throughout much of the world. It is estimated that the company has 39.3% of the global toothpaste market share and 30.8% of the toothbrush market in Q2.

It is hard to grow a business that already has a dominant market position in nearly every country, and Colgate-Palmolive's share price has reflected that struggle in recent years. The share price first exceeded $77/share in 2017 and closed at $77.31/share on Thursday. Pricing pressure from retailers coupled with increased competition from new competitors focused on specialty products have suppressed earnings growth for most of the old-line consumer packaged goods companies, and Colgate is no exception. The company is looking to pet nutrition business and beauty care M&A to drive the next wave of growth.

Data by YCharts

Hill's Benefiting From Tailwinds, For Now

In addition to oral care, Colgate owns Hill's Pet Nutrition and several iconic brands in the home and personal care space. Pet nutrition has become increasingly important to Colgate, with Hill's generating 19% of company revenue in Q2, up from 17% in 2020. Hill's posted 15% sales growth and 10.5% organic volume growth year-over-year in Q2. The business is positioned as a premium product and is in a growing market, with spending on pets in the U.S. having more than doubled in the last decade. The U.S. market alone is estimated to be worth $44B in 2021 and Hill's in on pace to generate $3.2B in sales for 2021, up from $2.88B last year.

Hill's Pet Nutrition Annual Sales

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 est. $2.3B $2.4B $2.5B $2.9B $3.2B

Hill's competes with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), privately held Mars, and other global petcare companies. Hill's Pet Nutrition aims for the high end of the market and customer acquisition is often through veterinary offices. This market channel may provide the company with more loyal customers, as the product is viewed as a way to keep loved pets healthy and not just a fungible commodity. However, it remains to be seen if inflationary price adjustments will pressure customers to trade down to a lower price product.

One cause for concern is Mars Petcare's acquisition of veterinary clinics in the U.S., Europe, South America, and Japan. With Mars taking over more clinics, Hill's may see their customer acquisition costs increase over time as they have a harder time getting their product in front of customers at veterinary offices.

Hoping Beauty Care M&A Is Different This Time

The Hill's business came to Colgate via acquisition of Riviana, an unwieldy conglomerate that the company had to largely divest itself of not long after it purchased the business. In fact, Colgate-Palmolive has struggled with acquisitions at various times over the last 50 years. The company purchased the fading beauty care brand Helena Rubinstein in 1973. They struggled to compete against an upstart Estee Lauder (EL) and Revlon, who were driving innovation in the premium market and better at adopting new sales channels. Colgate finally exited this business in 1980, but not before losing much of their purchase price.

Colgate has been making another run at the beauty care business in recent years, having acquired EltaMD, Filorga, and PCA Skin. At the time of acquisitions in 2017, it was estimated that EltaMD and PCA Skin had combined sales of approximately $100MM. The Filorga purchase was announced in 2019, with Colgate paying $1.7B and they later paid $99MM to acquire the 50% non-controlling interest of Filorga's Hong Kong and China operations.

Overall, it appears that Colgate is trying to replicate the Hill's business model, offering a science-based premium product in a growing market with high margins. There is very little information regarding how these acquisitions have been performing beyond small clues, such as the 10-K filing statement that the Filorga unit's fair value exceeds its carrying value by approximately 10%. The Q4 2020 release mentions that Filorga and Hello Products added 1% to company sales, which would translate to approximately $160MM per year in sales. Clearly the scale is not there yet to be a major growth driver, but the businesses collectively have the potential to grow at a double digit rate for several years as they leverage Colgate's global distribution network.

Share Buybacks Will Provide Some Growth

The company purchased 10,668,654 shares in 2020, with an average purchase price of $83.34. Share purchases have continued into 2021, with $713MM of buybacks as of the end of Q2, decreasing diluted shares outstanding to 849.4MM from 858.4MM shares at the end of 2020. Share repurchases have averaged just over 1% per year recently.

Data by YCharts

Foundation in Place for Growth

It is a testament to the business that Colgate has been around for over 200 years and can retain large market shares at respectable margins. Colgate has kept profit margins fairly steady at around 16% over the last decade, in line with peers like Church & Dwight (CHD) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Data by YCharts

The company's capital expenditures have largely exceeded depreciation over the last decade, an encouraging sign that management is investing in future growth. The company has also signaled its intent to increase advertising spend to support sales.

Data by YCharts

Colgate's current market capitalization is just over $65B, so generating meaningful growth should be easier than for larger peers like Proctor & Gamble. With a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.7, a larger acquisition to drive short-term growth is not out of the question. However, given current market valuations, the company would likely be better served by waiting for a market downturn.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

During their Q2 earnings call, the company indicated that they expect 2021 GAAP EPS growth to be in the low to mid single-digit range and non-GAAP EPS in the mid to high-single-digit range. With Hill's providing ~2% and 1% from share buybacks, the rest of the business merely has to tread water to deliver 3% overall EPS growth. Assuming 3% growth from last year's $3.15 a share would lead to an EPS of $3.25, which would equate to a P/E ratio of 23.8 and 23 if EPS growth lands closer to the upper end of guidance.

Free cash flow has exceeded EPS in recent years, with last year's free cash flow being artificially high in part due to a $520MM increase in accounts payable and other accruals. The working capital improvement was largely reversed in the first half of 2021, with net cash provided by operations for H1 2021 at $1,225MM relative to $1,794MM in H1 of 2020.

Data by YCharts

Colgate shares represent a stable business with a dividend yield of 2.3% and inflation protection, making it easy to see why the shares might be viewed as an attractive alternative to intermediate and long-term bonds. If we assume Colgate's business simply keeps up with inflation over the next ten years, the net present value of the dividend would be around $18/share. Assuming the outstanding share count continues to decrease by 1% per year, this would drive the current share price to around $85.50 assuming there is no P/E contraction. This would place the intrinsic value of shares around $103.50, equating to just under 3% compounded growth compared to the 1.34% nominal yield on the 10-year U.S. bonds.

On the downside, if we assume the U.S. corporate tax rate will be increased to 28% and the P/E ratio contracts to 18, the share price could decline to around $61, adding the $18 in dividends would provide an intrinsic value of around $79/share.

In an optimistic scenario, the company could continue to grow earnings by a nominal 5% over the next decade in a 3% inflation environment and shares would be worth ~$90 at the current P/E ratio. Add in discounted dividends of $16.70 and shares would be worth around $107.

While the current share price has some upside potential, rising inflation and moderation of Federal Reserve policy makes P/E ratio compression likely in my view. I currently own shares at a lower cost basis and would gladly add to my position if the price were to retreat to around $70, providing a greater margin of safety.