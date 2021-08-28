skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

"People don't pay attention until they have to." - Meredith Whitney

August is coming to a close and the S&P 500 is at all-time highs. The BEARS have been frustrated by this rally that has tortured all that continue to remain skeptical. Some of that frustration is also being felt by those that have been trying to figure out when they can either get back in or simply add to their equity holdings. Newsflash; what we are witnessing is what occurs during a secular BULL market.

The lament I often hear lately is "I hate this market". It doesn't pull back enough to give anyone a chance to put money to work. Sometimes I do wonder what some are looking at. This “Market of Stocks” has produced more opportunities if investors would just take the time to look under the surface. The rolling corrections that have been occurring as money moves from sector to sector have produced excellent entry points, whether for trades or establishing longer-term positions.

Skeptical minds at work

It’s not that investors don’t see these dips in various sectors as they occur, it’s more of their mindset. It’s that lingering doubt, that thought that highlights all of the “what ifs” present that leaves them like deer in the headlights. If an investor isn’t “on board” or lacks conviction in the trend, they are lost. They will waffle around and be like a flag in the wind that constantly changes direction.

They see the “dip” in a stock/ETF on their watchlist, then start to question everything. They start listening to the headlines from the many pundits who are telling anyone that wants to listen what HAS to come next for stocks. Once an investor puts their first dollar into the stock market, there needs to be an e-mail message sent stating that if you’re in the market, you have to know there’s going to be “risk”. You have to be aware you aren’t going to pick the exact bottom on your trades, and you need to be aware of how your emotions are going to work against you.

An equity market trader has a whole set of issues they have to deal with. An investor has some of those same issues BUT they also have "time" on their side. Let me be VERY clear I’m not talking about decades. An investor need not be exact, they just need to be in the “ballpark”. That is easily established by recognizing the trend, but it’s much more than that. An investor has to maintain conviction in that trend until the day it has decisively changed. Therein lies the "trap” that many fall into. Far too many get all wrapped in the minutia of the short term and lose sight of the intermediate to longer-term picture.

"Fear" control

Successful Investing really comes down to a successful mindset. Part of that mindset minimizes the “fear” that comes with investing. The fear of losing money is such a big driver it literally destroys the best-laid plans of many who manage money. Successful investors have confidence, they get that confidence from being successful. The question then becomes, how does an individual break into this cycle? That answer lies in what I just mentioned ‘Fear”.

When an investor is in a constant state of self-defense, it is counterproductive. That is especially true during a bona fide BULL market trend. Their chance for success diminishes greatly. Do this over and over and your portfolio goes nowhere and you are an emotional wreck. Just ask the army of fools who have called and continue to call every new high as the top. Those folks live in FEAR, they have no concept of how the stock market works. They start each day looking for the reason the market has to pull back. If any investor wants to search for an issue that will cause stocks to go down, trust me they will find it. The investing world is always full of pitfalls.

I’m not afraid of a market pullback, in fact, I’m not afraid of a full-blown market correction. They don’t phase me because I’ve experienced them before. I’ve learned with discipline that I can come out the other side of any pullback in a BULL market trend and have a portfolio that is worth more than when the “correction” began. It’s called con-vic-tion. - a firmly held belief or opinion.

Many analysts, pundits, and investors have made a simple situation complex. They have done that by interjecting the faulty opinions that have them questioning every issue, and creating a mountain of "doubt". Those that have kept it simple realize there is opportunity everywhere in the Bifurcated "market of stocks".

The week on Wall Street

Investors started the week focused on the Jackson Hole Symposium taking place this past week. The G7 meeting was also on the minds of some primarily due to the ongoing Afghan situation. It’s been my view that unless the situation escalates, I doubt the markets will be affected in the near term.

The prior week served up a Growth Scare, this week started with a sentiment that shifted back to a "risk-on" mentality. The S&P 500 closed at 4479 up 0.85%, right at the former record high. The rally was across the board as every major index was positive. The NASDAQ composite gained 1.55% setting another record high. Just two trading days ago the index broke below support at the 50-day MA. The schizophrenic price action continues.

The S&P 500 joined the new high parade on Tuesday, while the NASDAQ Composite posted back-to-back all-time highs. The Nasdaq crossed 15,000 for the first time (15,019), and that is the third 1,000 point threshold this year and the sixth since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Bespoke Investment Group;

"An important thing to keep in mind, is that as a percentage of the index's price level, every 1,000 point threshold represents a smaller move in percentage terms. While the move from 9K to 10K represented a move of over 11%, the move from 14K to 15K represents only a little more than 7%. In the less than two years between when the Nasdaq first crossed 2K (1999) to when it crossed 5K (2000) for the first time (four different 1,000 point thresholds), it rallied 150%. Over the last four years, though, the Nasdaq has crossed 10 different 1,000-point thresholds, but the gain has also only been 150%."

A moderate ramp that mutes the argument stating the rally in the NASDAQ is reminiscent of the parabolic move in 1999-2000.

The week's rally wasn't over as more new highs were achieved in the S&P and the NASDAQ Composite on Friday. This rip in stock prices from the prior week's “growth scare” through Friday's all-time highs caught a lot of people off guard. Anyone that has followed along, realizes I wasn't one of them.

Capitol Hill

The Democrat-controlled House is currently working on three initiatives: a voting rights bill, the President’s budget, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate. Speaker Pelosi and the mainline Democrats, as well as the President, want the House to pass the Biden $3.5 trillion sending bill with a budget and kick it to the Senate, holding the bipartisan infrastructure package as leverage over the process so that the Senate moves Biden’s broader spending bill via reconciliation.

In a party-line vote, that took place with "no debate allowed" moderate Democrats folded and supported the rules motion which opened debate on voting rights and the President’s proposed budget before passing the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. The result is a victory for Speaker Pelosi and progressives and suggests that the next focal point for debate in Congress will be how the Senate handles voting rights and the budget process.

The agreement sets a September 27th deadline for the House to pass the infrastructure bill and makes support for the budget contingent on its ability to pass the Senate. Because the budget is using the reconciliation process, it can pass the Senate with 50 Democrats’ votes, but will require a unified caucus; that shifts all focus to Senate moderates.

The House budget resolution sets a September 15th deadline for committees to draft tax and spending legislation and comes along with the October deadline for a debt ceiling increase that will likely require Republican votes.

The White House says they are taking inflation very seriously. The President states his 3.5 Trillion spending bill won't increase inflation.

In my view, this vote set the stage for the passage of the $3.5 trillion spending package which will most assuredly contain large tax initiatives. Furthermore, there doesn't appear to be any job creation or growth initiatives in the proposal.

Only a last-minute "save" by the Senate keeps spending and higher taxes in check.

The Fed

Fed's Jim Bullard said the economy does not need much more stimulus, calling for a start to QE tapering. He has become more of an inflation hawk over the last few months. He is worried about financial stability issues and believes that is another good reason to start to taper. He is worried about an "incipient housing bubble," noting he was too complacent last time and that turned out to be a mistake. He reassured the housing sector is not in trouble today, however. He would like to finish tapering by the end of Q1 to provide "optionality." Once the Fed is done tapering, he favors a passive balance sheet runoff.

His stance aligns with Fed official Esther Geroge who is also of the opinion that it is best to push for the start of the taper program now. That set the stage for Chair Powell and he did not hint at a September announcement of QE tapering in his speech. But he left the door wide open for the Fed to start reducing asset purchases this year. He still sees "substantial slack remaining in the labor market and the pandemic continuing" he worries that an "ill-timed" policy mistake could be "particularly harmful." And on inflation, however, he believes the "substantial further progress test has been met."

The takeaway; Mr. Powell continues to be laser-focused on the "jobs" picture and is steadfast on his "transitory" inflation theme. While the market will no doubt continue to react to every word from the Fed, it's likely only a matter of time before these tapering comments are in the rearview mirror and the market shifts its focus to other things.

"Tapering" isn't 'tightening".

The Economy

Q2 GDP was revised fractionally to a 6.6% growth rate versus the 6.5% pace from the Advance report and compares to a 6.3% Q1 clip. Personal consumption expenditures were bumped up to 11.9% from 11.8%. Business fixed investments were revised higher to a 9.3% clip from 8.0%, while the contraction in residential investment deepened to a -11.5% rate from -9.8%.

Jobs

For the first time in four weeks, seasonally adjusted jobless claims came in higher with claims ticking up to 353K. Additionally, last week's reading was also revised 1K higher to 349K. Albeit higher, this week's print does remain at the low end of the range since the pandemic began and is less than 100K away from the March 13, 2020 level of 256K (the last print before claims rose into the millions).

Manufacturing

Private sector companies across the U.S. signaled a further strong upturn in business activity during August, however, the pace of growth slowed to an eight-month low. Capacity pressures, material shortages, and the spread of the Delta variant reportedly weighed on the output expansion. the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 55.4 in August, down sharply from 59.9 in July. The rate of output growth slowed for the third month running from May’s series high.

Chicago national activity index bounced 0.54 ticks to 0.53 in July, from -0.01 in June. May was also revised lower to 0.15 (was 0.26), while April was bumped to -0.12 (was -0.16). The 3-month moving average improved to 0.23 from 0.01 (was 0.06) previously. According to the report, 56 of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions, with 29 negative. It was also noted that production-related indicators contributed 0.38 versus -0.09 in June. Also, the contribution of employment, unemployment, and hours worked category rose to 0.03 last month versus 0.14 in June.

The Richmond Fed Composite Index declined from 27 in July to 9 in August but remained in expansionary territory, as all three component indexes — shipments, new orders, and employment — decreased but remained positive. However, several manufacturers reported deteriorating local business conditions.

Survey contacts also noted that lead times continued to increase and inventories remained low. Overall, they were optimistic that conditions would improve in the next six months.

Kansas City Manufacturing Index remains stable. The month-over-month composite index was 29 in August, similar to 30 in July, and up slightly from 27 in June. The month-over-month indexes for new orders increased at a higher rate in August and there was an uptick for the supplier delivery time index. Materials inventories grew slightly, while finished goods inventories were largely unchanged. Year-over-year factory indexes expanded at an even pace in August with a year-over-year composite index of 50. The future composite index grew from 33 to 36 in August, near recent record high expectations.

Housing

Existing home sales climbed 2.0% to 5.990 M in July, much better than expected, after bouncing 1.6% to 5.87 Million from 5.78 million in May. It is the best since the 6.01 million in March. Sales increased in 3 of the 4 regions, while the Northeast was unchanged. Strength was in the single-family sales component which surged 2.7% to 5.28 million following the 1.4% pop to 5.14 million in June. Condo/coop sales declined 2.7% to 0.71million versus the 2.8% jump to 0.73 million in June. Helping support the rise in sales has been the improving inventory situation. The months' supply of homes rose to 2.6 from 2.5 previously and the all-time low of 1.9 in December and January. The median sales price ebbed slightly to $359,900 from the record high of $362,800, also supporting sales at the margin.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist;

"We see inventory beginning to tick up, which will lessen the intensity of multiple offers. Much of the home sales growth is still occurring in the upper-end markets, while the mid-to lower-tier areas aren't seeing as much growth because there are still too few starter homes available." "Although we shouldn't expect to see home prices drop in the coming months, there is a chance that they will level off as inventory continues to gradually improve. In the meantime, some prospective buyers who are priced out are raising the demand for rental homes and thereby pushing up the rental rates."

New home sales rose 1% to 708k in July following the 2.6% drop to 701k in June and the 9.5% plunge in May to 720k. This breaks a string of 3 straight monthly declines but is still sharply lower than the 993k from January that was the best since December 2006. Regionally, sales were lower in the Northeast and Midwest and higher in the South and West. The months' supply continued to improve, rising to 6.2 from June's 6.0 and is up from the all-time low of 3.5 from August-October and also seen in 2003 and 1998. The median price jumped 5.5% to a new historic high of $390,500 after falling 4.4% to $370,200, besting the prior peak set in May at $387, 300.

Consumer

U.S. personal income surged 1.1% and spending rose 0.3% in July after respective June gains of 0.2% and 1.1%. Compensation was up 0.9% from 0.8% previously. Wage and salaries climbed 1.0% after the prior 0.8% gain. Disposable income jumped 1.1% from unchanged. The savings rate increased to 9.6% from 8.8%.

The slightly revised final Michigan sentiment reading of 70.3 reflected a 10-year low, with an expectations decline to an 8-year low and a current conditions drop to a 16-month low. The 1-year inflation gauge slipped to 4.6% from a 13-year high of 4.7% in July, while the 5-10 year inflation measure rose edged up to 2.9% from 2.8% in June and July, versus a 10-year high of 3.0% seen in May, and previously in 2013.

The August Michigan sentiment plunge joins a decline in the IBD/TIPP survey and an expected August drop in consumer confidence, though the weekly Langer index has bounced. These follow declines for all but the Conference Board measure in July. While analysts are citing the delta variant, as the cause for this negative reading, I'm not totally convinced that is the primary concern. As Delta cases subside and this eventually fades into the background, reading in the following month/months may shed more light on this data point.

The Global Economy

Early readings on purchasing manager index data across the global economy were generally stronger than expected by economists in the data released this week for a few developed economies but still showed signs of slowing (not totally unexpected). With the resumed concerns over Delta, manufacturing is holding up much better than services, but both are generally falling off less rapidly than expected.

Manufacturing readings in the UK, France, Germany, and the Eurozone are at a very strong level versus history, and those countries also have elevated services readings. In Asia, Japan has been weaker than the rest of the flash PMI series for some time, while Australian readings have seen the floor fall out thanks to widespread stay-at-home orders amidst surging cases. In the Eurozone specifically, respondents are generally optimistic about the outlook given the prospects for full vaccination rates, and that led to very high business outlook readings despite the Delta variant; supply chain delays also continued to rise at a near-record pace.

The Global Trade picture isn't giving any warning signals about global growth slowing down.

Source: Bespoke

Europe

Eurozone business activity continued to grow at one of the strongest rates seen over the past two decades in August, the rate of expansion cooling only slightly despite widespread supply chain delays. The headline IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI fell from a 15-year high of 60.2 in July to 59.5 in August, according to the ‘flash’ reading. The latest figure matched that seen in June to register the joint-second-fastest expansion seen since 2006.

German GDP was revised up to 1.6% between April and June compared with the previous quarter, a slightly better showing than initially reported. The gain followed a decline of 2% in the first quarter.

United Kingdom

UK private sector companies experienced a sharp slowdown in output growth during August, according to the latest PMI data compiled by IHS Markit and CIPS. At 55.3 in August, down from 59.2 in July, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index dropped for the third month running. The latest reading was still above the crucial 50.0 no-change thresholds but signaled the slowest expansion of output since the UK private sector returned to growth in March.

Japan

The headline au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index(PMI) dipped from 53.0 in July to 52.4 in August, indicating a slightly softer expansion in the manufacturing sector.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

New Highs for the S&P 500 this week as this hated rally continued.

There are plenty of support levels at the trend lines shown on the DAILY chart of the S&P 500.

Two weeks ago some were upset that I called out the naysayers;

"A first-grader can point out the trendline in place. Do they understand how trends form, why they persist? How can you legitimately manage money without even that most basic of understandings? This is and has been the most obvious bull market we may have ever seen."

There have been calls for a major correction since March. The uptrend looks no different today than it did back then. The difference is the S&P is up 20% since then. The same picture has been presented to investors week after week and as the opening quote stated "some still aren't paying attention".

The BULLS also realize there could be a pullback to support at ANY time. So the naysayers aren't telling them anything they don't already know.

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

Market Breadth continues to be a hot topic for some analysts. Large Cap breadth is OK; Elsewhere it is posing an issue for some technicians. The major Advance-Decline lines are rolling totals of the number of stocks advancing vs the number of stocks declining each day. Over time, it gives us a good idea if the market is strengthening or weakening. Overall market breadth has generally been trending sideways, even though the market has continued to make new highs. While it is something to keep an eye on, this is NOT surprising since the S&P has rallied some 40% without the typical 10% correction since November 2020.

That does NOT imply a correction is due or is near. These periods of strength can go on for a while. What it does imply is that no one should be surprised to see these divergences pop up now. Remember, there are no set RULES that the stock market HAS to follow.

As I look around in my search for potential equity purchases, I came away with the fact that many stocks are NOT wildly extended now. I’m not in the camp that says stocks are wildly overvalued and in a "bubble”. That has been my stance for quite some time and the past two earnings seasons have helped the "valuation" scene. What I see now is many individual stocks in "rebound" or sideways trading patterns, and the underlying indicators are showing signs of momentum picking up in these individual names. Another indication that confirms the rolling correction we have seen taking place under the surface.

The question of the week revolves around how the market can be at these levels amid all the dysfunction and confusion around us. The associated "issues" like Delta, Fed, Interest rates, Geopolitical situation, D.C. policy agenda, and on and on seem to be mounting. The answer varies on how one interprets the situation at hand. My simple observation, the picture of improving earnings and revenues is a loud and clear signal. A signal that drowns out the other issues. While some may have a hard time separating these “issues” from the market, the folks moving large sums of money around don’t.

Who is Buying?

The stock market is made up of savvy investors, institutions, hedge funds, foreign entities, global fund managers, etc. who literally care less about the ongoing “noise” caused by the situations around us. At some point, these problems can be of consequence, but they don’t assign a value to them today. Learning to separate “what-ifs“ from present facts goes a long way in improving performance. None of the so-called issues being reported today have meaning UNTIL they become an economic issue. The fact that the S&P 500 is at an all-time high given the horrific events that took place on the geopolitical and the U.S. domestic stage this week drives that point home.

The S&P index has doubled since the 2020 lows, and any pullback or corrective activity will simply be profit-taking and consolidation after a HUGE run. Nothing more, nothing less. Selecting and then assigning a reason from a myriad of perceived issues to explain ANY price action seems counterproductive to me.

Believe me, I realize that there is a TIME to get defensive. I do not sit around in a Perma Bull bubble all day, believing that I am immune from all market downdrafts. The time to even think about getting cautious is that period in time when we first see some market signals. Signs that show breadth deterioration over time, recessionary signals, and significant market support levels being breached. None of that exists today.

A patient approach should always be part of an investor's strategy, but it is more important today. Giving the situation time to unfold rather than making a rash decision is always the way to proceed. This strategy is based solely on what I see regarding some internal indicators and price action. It has ZERO to do with any of the external threats to the bull market that are perceived to be here now.

For the record, I do see threats to the underlying ECONOMIC stability here in the U.S., and it warrants the attention of EVERY investor. The stock market has a way of sniffing out ANY threat becoming reality. Price action continues to be the most important indicator to watch now.

Small Caps vs. Large Caps

While the average S&P 500 large-cap stock is down just 10.5% from 52-week highs, the average small-cap stock in the S&P 600 is in a bear market at –21.5% from 52- week highs. Just four large-cap sectors are down double-digits from all-time highs, while seven small-cap sectors are down 20%+ from all-time highs. “Energy” has taken the biggest hit, BUT it was the leading sector in '21 before the pullback.

After underperforming the market-cap-weighted index for months, the equal-weighted S&P 500 has recently started to get back on track and has been reaching new highs itself as well. After bumping up against resistance multiple times in the spring and early summer, the equal-weighted index briefly broke out to new highs in late July and early August before pulling back last week on concerns over Afghanistan and a Fed taper.

The index pulled back to its 50-Day moving average, but like the market-cap-weighted index, it has bounced back nicely and finally hit a new high again in yesterday's trading. This data continues to refute the notion that larger cap mega stocks are the only stocks keeping the S&P afloat.

Consumer Discretionary

This earnings season is "officially" over, however, there are reports that continue to hit the newswire. This week a recent addition to my portfolio, Best BUY (BBY), posted another outstanding report, raising guidance and adding to the mountain of evidence that says the all-important consumer is doing just fine.

Consumer Staples

The Consumer Staples sector (XLP) recently made a new high. Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Procter and Gamble (PG) have a lot of weight in the sector They continue to look strong in solid bull market trends.

Energy

After a seven-day decline that pushed prices down just over 10%, WTI crude oil rallied to kick off this week and erased just about all of the declines from its losing streak in the process.

Bespoke Investment Group;

"The gain of 9% in WTI marked just the 11th time since 1985 that the commodity ended a 5+ day losing streak with a gain of over 5%. History shows following the end of prior streaks, WTI experienced better than average returns going forward but wasn't especially consistent. Energy sector stocks, however, not only followed up with better than average returns, but the consistency of positive returns was also better than the long-term average."

The sector ETF (XLE) came back to life after testing support levels with the help of that quick rebound in the price of WTI. Many of the "worst-case" scenarios for the sector are in the rearview mirror as a period of consolidation looks imminent. WTI stopped at the $75 resistance level and held the $62 support range. Friday's close at $68 finds the commodity in the middle of what is a nice defined trading range.

Fixed Income

The 10-year treasury continues on a volatile ride. After reaching lows around 1.12% in late July, the note rallied to 1.36% in mid-August, tested the 1.20% level a week later, and last Thursday ticked back up to 1.35%. When I saw the 10-year at 1.12% I noted that we had seen the lows and noted it was not the time to sell bank stocks. I continue to believe we will see more volatility in the fixed income arena but in general, the 10-year will slowly work its way higher.

Financials

After reaching new highs on August 12th the sector ETF (XLF) is back in rally mode. Calling the bottom in the 10-year and advising to stay with this sector continues to pay dividends. The financial ETF (XLF) recorded another new high on Friday.

Materials

Two weeks ago commodities were shunned. This week the "risk-on" trade reenergized many of the stocks in the sector. The Materials Sector ETF (XLB) endured a 10% pullback and now finds itself 3% from the all-time high. More evidence that an investor shouldn't run away from a trend at the first sign of weakness.

REITs

A month ago I highlighted this sector as being one of the hottest areas of the market. After making new highs in late July, the Real Estate ETF (REZ) has pulled back 4%-5% and sits at support. Many of the individual REITS I own and follow have sold off much more than the index. Here is another example of an opportunity being offered to anyone that wishes to get involved in this "income" area of the equity market. I continue to see plenty of opportunities especially in the Healthcare REITs that have sold off.

Technology

Technology is the new Defensive sector. Investors go back each time the Cyclicals run into resistance. Old Tech companies like Cisco Systems (CSCO), a SAVVY favorite with its 2.5% and 10% dividend growth rate, reached a 52 week high this week.

The NASDAQ Composite, NASDAQ 100, and the Technology ETF (XLK) all posted new highs this week. I continue to believe "growth" will hold its own against Value. Especially if the market sees an economy saddled with regulations and taxes that will eventually bring GDP back to the 1%-2% range. Then again if that scenario becomes reality, there won't be many places to hide in the equity market.

Cryptocurrency

The Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts have surged in Q3, with GBTC up 32% and ETHE up 38%. ETHE is back up nearly 100% on the year after the bounce it has had. The two main cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, soared to start in 2021 but then experienced 50%+ drawdowns in short order. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have come roaring back since July and entering the week appeared ready to make another charge towards prior highs at some point before year-end.

Market technicians often speak about false breakouts and false breakdowns when referring to chart patterns. In my view, the ONLY way to track Bitcoin and make informed decisions on how to be involved in this asset is through the use of technical patterns.

Bitcoin produced a false breakdown in late July when it briefly broke below the 30k level and most analysts feared the next move would take BTC to the 20k level. Instead, Bitcoin rallied hard right up to the 50k level and the majority believed the rally would continue taking BTC to new highs. At the moment that appears to be a false breakout as BITCOIN stalled and trades just below the 50k level now.

Perhaps a trading range is in play now. I will agree that if BTC can decisively breakout and close above 50K, the probability for higher prices increases dramatically.

International

Chinese stocks continue to get crushed as the country continues to increase regulations and scare the daylights out of investors. As recently as early 2021, the MCHI China ETF was outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) since 2016, but the two have diverged massively over the last few months. At this point, SPY is up over 102% in price over the last 5 years, while MCHI is only up 40%.

Source: Bespoke

The bear market that MCHI is in now is actually a lot steeper than the bear market it experienced when COVID first hit China in early 2020.

Source: Bespoke

Final Thought

FEAR cannot be part of any successful investment strategy. Investing with "Scared Money" rarely produces profits. People who are too afraid to take risks in business, life, and financial markets are unlikely to make money because the rewards come only from the risk. If you do not risk your capital, your capital will not be repaid. The 10-year Treasury note yields 1.30%. If an investor avoids risk and keeps their money in that "risk-free" investment, inflation will take them to the poor house. That doesn't mean an investor has to toss caution to the wind. Like many other situations investors face, this too is a fine line each has to navigate.

The post-Labor Day period is historically volatile. That might usher in some weakness in a month where the D.C. contingent will dominate the headlines. Whether an investor deems it necessary to "protect" their portfolio is entirely up to each individual. I've established my strategy and remain comfortable with how I will now "play" the equity market into year-end.

It's simple, I always use the FEAR of others to my advantage.

Food for Thought

Please take a moment and remember the families of our fallen soldiers, and all of those civilians that were killed this past week in Afghanistan. Americans find themselves in an "alternate reality" when they are told they are working with an enemy they have been fighting with for 20 years. At some point in time, the ramifications of what has transpired will be felt for years to come. Over time, this event has the capability to affect the U.S economy and the global markets.

Postscript

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Best of Luck to Everyone!