QCLN: Potential Vs. Price

Our universe is a sea of energy – free, clean energy. It is all out there waiting for us to set sail upon it. − Robert Adams

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:QCLN) is a passively managed fund with a high expense ratio of 0.60%. It is designed for long-term growth investors and has delivered phenomenal returns since the market was hit by the COVID-19 disruption in 2020. The stock jumped from a low of about $16 in March 2020 to a high of about $90 in February 2021, thereby gaining a whopping 463% in the space of just 11 months. Thereafter, it did react somewhat and is currently hovering around $65. However, the overall gain is still massive 306% over the last 17 months.

The ETF’s massive price spike was triggered by the global clamor for green energy and President Biden’s ambitious green energy goals. Before analyzing QCLN’s prospects, check QCLN’s monthly chart above. Note that volumes have more or less dried up from May 2021 onwards. I estimate that bulk of the profit booking is done with and that the ETF will move in a narrow monthly band of $60–70 for the next few months.

I estimate that the ETF’s price will gather steam steadily in 2022. The biggest risk it faces is that of Fed tapering bond purchases and the biggest support that it has got is the proposed infrastructure spends.

Note that as QCLN is designed for growth investors, I have skipped the dividend analysis in this article. In any case, its TTM dividend yield of 0.15% is too insignificant to analyze. That said, here is why I am still bullish about QCLN’s long-term growth prospects.

Clean Energy Prospects

As per the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Annual Energy Outlook 2021, a return of domestic energy consumption to 2019 levels will take a few years. The agency estimates that the incentives given to clean power producers and the falling technology costs will enable a healthy completion between renewable energy and natural gas as the role of coal and nuclear power goes down in the power generation space. This will obviously benefit the consumers.

The agency has forecast three scenarios: a reference case (current scenario), a low oil & gas supply scenario, and a high oil & gas supply scenario. In each of these scenarios, the agency has estimated a quantum leap for renewable power use in the electricity mix (check the charts above).

Also, between January 2020 and March 2021, the G7 countries invested $147 billion into clean energy. I reckon the spending will increase going forward.

I believe that the prospects of green power will remain evergreen and that investors must not ignore this ETF even though its price has gained massively between March 2020 and today.

Portfolio and Risk Analysis

As of August 25, 2021, QCLN has invested its total assets in 53 stocks. About 57% of its total assets are parked in its top 10 holdings.

About 25% of its total assets are invested in renewable energy equipment companies, 21% in automobile (EV) companies, 14% in alternative electricity companies, 11% in semiconductors companies, and 9.5% in manufacturers of diversified chemicals. The rest are spread across sectors like alternative fuels, electric components, etc. About 72% of its funds are invested in domestic stocks and 14% in Chinese stocks – the balance is spread across other geographies.

QCLN’s annual portfolio turnover ratio is very high at 43% compared to the sector median of 30%. This shows that the fund’s investment style is aggressive and may be vulnerable to volatility.

Peer Comparison

A comparison of QCLN’s price momentum with its peers like Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (PBW), ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), and iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN) reveals that:

1. QCLN’s price has gained the most in the 1–10 years shootouts. There is no comparison really – QCLN is a rank outperformer.

2. Though all the ETFs’ prices have dropped year-to-date, QCLN’s price has fallen the least.

Summing Up

Renewable power, alternative fuels, semiconductors, and EV industries are riding a high growth path. Given the EIA’s forecasts and the rising G7 spends on green power, I am bullish on QCLN’s long-term growth prospects.

However, as discussed above, its price has appreciated dramatically since March 2020, and has gained 306% in the last 17 months. That kind of rise can stop an investor in his tracks in judging the ETF’s high price vs. its terrific potential.